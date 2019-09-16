Rose Street Patisserie Comes to West Seventh

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Rose Street Patisserie

The new Rose Street Patisserie bakery café seems like a perfect fit for West Seventh’s historic Schmidt Brewing campus. Alongside the Keg and Case food hall, apartments, and art studios, the local minichain has added a bright and modern breakfast and lunch spot. This café will serve pastries and baguette sandwiches in the old Rathskeller building.

Take a stroll down the hallway of the old Schmidt corporate offices, and you’ll also see the new production bakery that John Kraus has carved out of the space. This operation, which currently produces breads and pastries for all the Rose Street/Patisserie 46 locations, is the center of what Kraus hopes to establish as a broader baking mission.

× 1 of 4 Expand Rose Street Patisserie × 2 of 4 Expand Rose Street Patisserie × 3 of 4 Expand Rose Street Patisserie × 4 of 4 Expand Rose Street Patisserie Prev Next

“There’s a real void for apprentices in the baking trade,” Kraus tells me as he gives a tour of his space.

Kraus has already tested a summer program with Southwest High School, in Minneapolis. “People are apprehensive about the trades,” he says. “They all think they have to go to college. But we want to give them a chance to see what it’s like to really work in a bakery. It may save them a lot of college debt.” Kraus imagines an apprenticeship—there’s no starting date yet—that would house a few paid interns for a two-year stint. After this period, the bakery would extend their education onsite or help direct them back to school.

Ever wonder if baguettes, not biology, may be your kid’s true path? Now you can find out.

882 West 7th St., St. Paul, rosestreet.co