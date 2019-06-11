Road Trip Eats: Artisan Plaza

× Expand Pizza at Artisan Plaza Just a little roadside pizza.

Good news for those of you headed to points south on a summer road trip. If your journey takes you anywhere near Cannon Falls, on Highway 52, you now have a foodist beacon flagging you off at exit 24. Chef JD Fratzke, Winona boy turned city chef known for The Strip Club and Saint Dinette, has turned his sights on road food. He’s the chief culinarian at Artisan Plaza, a welcome respite from your typical truck stop.

“The minute we took over, we had farmers from the area coming in and offering us fresh produce and meats from their land,” Fratzke says. So, rather than going the retro-ironic route, they plan to honestly showcase the food of the area. You’ll find a market where you can still pick up typical road snacks, but you’ll also discover local cheese curds and sausages, fresh bread from an area bakery, and made-to-order deli sandwiches that have not been sitting for hours under a heat lamp. You’ll also find a pizza pub that offers local Tilion craft beers and Cannon River wines. If you have time for a sit, there’s a patio with a fireplace, and even an event space. “We’ve already had Cannon Falls prom here,” Fratzke says, “so we think a little Oktoberfest hog roast shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.”

The building has plenty of space for more. “We’re almost approved to do full butchery in the back, so soon those sausages and meats in the cases will be made by us. And later this summer, the side room will open as Falls Landing, a full-service restaurant that pays homage to the summer retreats of the Prohibition-era mobsters who used to come to this area from St. Paul.” Truck stop disruption from a local chef—it’s worth the drive. artisanplaza.com