Who Picks Up the Food Tab at a Charity Event?

A strange thing happened on the way to raising money for hungry kids.

This last year, I agreed to help the committee for Share Our Strength, a nonprofit that works to fight childhood hunger. I’d emceed the event the year before and knew it was one that local chefs have been supporting for almost a decade. I thought I could help recruit a few tasty restos to donate their time and food, pulling in more dollars from hungry patrons.

I never expected it to be so hard.

First, let me acknowledge something I’ve known since my own days in the industry: Restaurants get hit up at least 4–6 times a week for donations and events. On the whole, they are prolific givers. Peter Campbell of Red Wagon Pizza, in south Minneapolis, says, “We get about 5–10 calls or drops-ins a week. We usually donate gift cards; that makes the most sense for a smaller operation like me. But it’s everyone, from the big foundations to the small church fundraisers, that call.”

What got my spidey senses tingling this year was the number of restaurants that backed out of Share Our Strength’s fundraisers because they couldn’t afford to participate or couldn’t make it work with their tight staffing. The more casual “Hotlist” event, at Nicollet Island Pavilion in June, proved tough to accommodate. I heard restaurateurs talk about the hit their budgets took from a horrible winter, a tough spring, and a late-starting summer. And they shared worries about the July 1 escalation of the minimum wage, as it gradually moves toward $15 an hour.

Lat14, the Southeast Asian favorite in Golden Valley, asked to switch its donation to the later “Taste of the Nation” event in September. Chef-owner Ann Ahmed told me she felt horrible, but she wasn’t ready to commit to running a tasting station for 500-plus attendees.

Those sampling stations are a staple at fundraisers benefiting countless causes: Second Harvest Heartland, the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Operating one costs the donor restaurant between $1,500 and $3,000, depending on the size of the event and the caliber of the restaurant. There are food costs, wages for the prep cooks, wages for workers to transport the food, wages to staff the event—plus gift cards for the auction.

As guests, we buy $100 tickets, and we feel like we’re contributing. Imagine pulling $3K out of your pocket for every benefit you attend.

Lizzie Breyer, a marketing specialist who volunteer-coordinates the chefs for Share Our Strength, seems worried about it, too. “This year felt worse than before,” she told me. “Some just didn’t have the staff to be able to work the event.”

She continued, “It worries me that this is a trend, that it’s getting harder for them to do these events, which would be really sad for fundraising all over town. We may have to rethink the model and come at this a different way.”

What does that mean? Charities could raise ticket prices. Or they could sacrifice a bit of the overall net in order to underwrite part of the restaurants’ costs.

The format might need reexamining, too. Casual sampling-station events, with their lower ticket prices, bring in more donors. But chefs say those mobbed stations can be hardest on the restaurants. Higher-buck ticket events—where one chef cooks at one table for 10 people, as at the American Liver Foundation gala—can be easier and more cost effective for restaurants. But they may cut out younger donors—future big givers.

Look, this is a sensitive topic. No restaurateur wants to say no to sick kids or homeless families. Most of the restaurants I’ve talked to want to find a way to keep giving to their communities, and I expect they will. But maybe it’s time for us patrons to do something after grabbing a fifth napkinful of salmon gravlax crostini. Maybe say thank you to those chefs that continually show up by making a point to show up at their house, too.