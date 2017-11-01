Restaurant Style Brussels Sprouts We Love

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Brussel sprouts from Tilia Tilia

It took the fascination of our chefs to make many of us forget our childhood disdain for Brussels sprouts. Now they seem to be on every autumn menu and Thanksgiving table. Check out these cheffy versions as inspiration for the Big Feast.

Steven Brown finds the best mates for the greens: salty ham and crunchy walnuts. This match is an easy one to convert to your T-Day menu.

Why can’t your veg dish be decadent? Oven-roasted Brussels come with a creamy Mornay sauce here.

Hash it up! Amped-up, shredded Brussels are kicked with black garlic tahini and pickled Fresno chilies at this Kingfield café.