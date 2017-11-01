Restaurant Style Brussels Sprouts We Love

×
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Brussel sprouts from Tilia
Tilia
It took the fascination of our chefs to make many of us forget our childhood disdain for Brussels sprouts. Now they seem to be on every autumn menu and Thanksgiving table. Check out these cheffy versions as inspiration for the Big Feast.
Tilia
Steven Brown finds the best mates for the greens: salty ham and crunchy walnuts. This match is an easy one to convert to your T-Day menu.
Mercury Dining Room and Rail
Why can’t your veg dish be decadent? Oven-roasted Brussels come with a creamy Mornay sauce here.
Blackbird
Hash it up! Amped-up, shredded Brussels are kicked with black garlic tahini and pickled Fresno chilies at this Kingfield café.