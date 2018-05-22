Recipe: Bloodstone Cocktail from Martina's Marco Zappia

× Expand Photo by John Haynes Bloodstone Cocktail from Marco Zappia

When you profile a star chef or a bartender (a star-tender?) for a magazine, it’s common to ask your subject for a recipe that the reader can try at home. When my editor suggested it, I did my due diligence and asked Marco if he would be willing to contribute an original drink. “Maybe make it about our interview process,” I suggested—trying to soften the perception that I was asking a very successful bartending consultant to provide free intellectual property.

To his credit, Marco quietly knit his brow and said, “Sure.”

A few weeks later, he came back with a 4-page (!), 44-ingredient (!!) recipe that takes a classic cocktail—basically, a negroni made with mixed gin (infused with beets), homemade bitters, and his version of Americano vermouth—and turns it into a performance.

To be clear, you can mix the drink yourself: We’ve listed the full recipe below. But at its core, “The Bloodstone,” as Marco named it, is a temporal piece of art. It serves as an expression of Marco’s feelings about being interviewed and the anxiety this kind of interrogation could provoke. Anxiety that could hopefully be salved with a good, strong drink.

The recipe is as eloquent as a love letter and as detailed as a college chemistry exam. “From my standpoint,” Marco begins on page one, “there was an obvious progression of intensity in the line of questioning. As we built trust, you pinged between appealing to vanity and pushing the dialogue into personal spaces that were uncomfortable.” The recipe headnote continues, “After we ended our times together, strong feelings of nostalgia & melancholy hit me.”

Marco chose beets because they remind him of a scent familiar to everyone’s childhood: fresh rain falling on dirt. It’s a fragrance the Greeks call petrichor, he explains: “Petra = stone. And tchor = fluid that runs through the veins of a God.” The remainder of the drink’s many, many botanicals evoke the smell of his childhood home.

You could prepare a stripped-down version of “The Bloodstone” with 30ml beet gin, 30ml blanco bitter, 30ml Americano vermouth and 10ml water. For all practical purposes, Marco’s version would be impossible to recreate faithfully at home. Marco says he has two bottles for me in his fridge at Martina—more than enough to stop me from asking any follow-up questions.

Recipe: bloodstone

beet gin4, blanco bitter, americano vermut

30ml Beet Gin* (recipe below)

30ml Blanco Bitter** (recipe below)

30ml Americano Vermut*** (recipe below)

10m Water

Glass: Sake Cup + Side Carafe

Ice: 1 Shard

Garnish: Childhood Perfume**** (recipe below) + Dry Ice

Instruction: Pre-batch cocktail, pour over ice.

Beet Gin*

500ml Tanqueray

250ml Beefeater

250ml Broker’s

250ml City of London

250g Dehydrated Beet Chips

3ml Pectinex Ultra SPL (optional)

Instruction: Peel beets, slice, and dehydrate at 145 degrees for 12 hours. Weigh out 250g, blend with gin and either;

Add Pectinex Ultra SPL (find @ modernistpantry.com), centrifuge

Cheesecloth, let rest for 12 hours in a tall, circular, slender glass container, gravity filter off clarified liquid

Blanco Bitter**

You can use Suze white bitter Or

12g Gentian

8g Eucalyptus

4g Birch Bark

4g Coriander

3g Calamus Root

3g Wormwood

3g Orris Root

2g Chamomile

1g Star Anise

1g Elderflower

1g Peppermint

1g Licorice Root

.5g Lavender

.5g Lemongrass

.5g Lemon Verbena

.5g Lemon Balm

1750ml NGS

Instruction: Take spent botanicals, combine with 1750ml of water, bring up to a boil, and then simmer at 140 degrees for 30 minutes. Strain, weigh out to 1500g of tea water. Combine with 1000g of granulated sugar. Equal parts maceration & tea syrup.

Americano Vermut***

You can use Cocchi Americano, or:

3g Quassia Chips

3g Orris Root

15g Wormwood

18g Cinchona Bark

6g Bitter Orange Peel

30g Birch Bark

2g Licorice Root

3g Galangal

3g Ginger Root

6g Gentian

1.5g Turmeric

6g Chamomile

10g Indian Green Coriander

10g Black Cardamom

4g Cubeb Peppercorn

30g Eucalyptus

2g Grains of Paradise

3g Saigon Cinnamon

20g Peppermint

Instruction: Macerate with 1500ml of NGS, let sit for 7 days, strain. We’ll call this the Americano Base.

10 Parts Medium Bodied White Wine

1 Part Simple (1:1)

1 Part Americano Base

Bottle, Rack, let sit for 21 days before consumption.

Childhood Perfume****

Essential oil of lavender, jasmine, sandalwood, and honey absolute. I spitballed this one until it smelled right, diluted with 180 degree water.

