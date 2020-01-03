Spice World: Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

× Expand Photographs by Wing Ho Spice World Poori puffs over sour broth and dry ice? Indian cuisine appears different at Raag.

What’s wrong with the good old Indian neighborhood restaurants of yore, the ones with menus listing hundreds of items, jarred chutneys, lunchtime buffets, and butter chicken for all? Beats me, but I have been dining out with enough regularity to have noticed all kinds of innovations happening in the Indian restaurants of Minnesota!

For instance, just this July, I reviewed St. Paul’s newest sensation, Elephant Bar, which aimed to fuse the heights of ancient, noble Mughal cuisine with the ways of today’s chef-driven farm-to-table restaurants. Elephant Bar tackled this mission in a lovely way—before closing. (I told you to go soon!) So how déjà vu to find myself, a few months later, in yet another extremely upscale new Indian spot, Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine, on 50th Street along the Edina-Minneapolis border.

× Expand Bar The bar looks fancy, too.

It’s a sister restaurant from the folks that brought you India Spice House (in Eden Prairie), a past honoree on our list of the 50 best restaurants in the Twin Cities and a place that feels like a typical neighborhood Indian joint, but better.

Raag is way more than that! It looks like a bazillion rupees when you walk in the door. There’s a giant white fireplace that soars to the ceiling and kind of looks like it was built from meringue. Large white floor-tiles click-click under the kitten heels of Edina. And a mural of a sexy Indian gal dominates the room in a distinctly hot-and-bothered-but-flawless-and-icy kind of way.

And the food! Not typical. You might get an appetizer of five shot glasses full of sour brothy liquids, topped with ping-pong ball–sized poori puffs, arranged in a rough, steampunk wooden-handle basket, surrounded by dry ice that sends fog over the table. Pour the broth into the puff and it starts leaking. You’ve got to swoop the whole thing toward your mouth in an awkward panic—yikes. Repeat four times.

You might get a large block of wood, carefully jigsawed into a map of India, an item so heavy your server can barely carry it. It might then crash down on the table, where you discover it’s inset with four chutneys and a variety of not-particularly-fresh crisp breads.

× Expand Cheese Spirial An airy cheese spiral in a familiar Indian dish like palak paneer.

You might get half a head of broccoli on a plate so decorated with jewels and spots and tears of sauce and mousse and sauce and sauce that it looks like it took half an hour to decorate. It took so long, in fact, the dish grew cold. But it still has great flavor! I mean, it really does.

I often found myself imagining easier ways of presenting the food. Take the truly spectacular and deluxe take on palak paneer, with cheese dumplings far airier than the standard cubes and spinach sauce that tasted vegetal and far fresher than usual. The paneer dumplings come cut in half and spread around the plate in a spiral, which means they reach you from the kitchen just barely warm and get cold fast. Now picture this dish delivered in an old-fashioned, glamour-free, absolutely typical serving bowl—maybe even with a lid to keep it warm. I did.

Yes, I went to Raag enough to start re-imagining plating. I went to Raag a lot. I had many weird dishes, and a few spectacular ones. The latter would include tremendously well-made, chef-driven versions of old-school classics. An exquisite chicken biryani comes with the traditional pastry lid, a touch I rarely see. This pastry ensures each rice grain stands intact, while rendering the chicken subtle and tender. The chicken lababdar is what happens when a supremely talented chef decides to take good old butter chicken to the outer extremities of intense, silky excellence.

Chef Ajay Chopra clearly has a gift for flavor. I certainly applaud anyone who wants to take the conventions of his craft and noodle with them. What else is life for?

And yet. I think a first-time visitor to Raag may find it more odd than good. My samosas arrived on a bed of uncooked beans, and the server set them down and announced to the table: “The beans are not for eating.” Cocktails took over an hour to arrive, and if your party of four orders one each, some may arrive in an hour and others later still.

The service was a maddening combination of intrusive and unhelpful. Order appetizers and entrées at once, and everything may come in a single flood. When I attempted to order entrées second, a parade of employees literally tugged the menus from our hands.

Opening jitters? Perhaps. Raag is the sort of place that I can’t exactly recommend, unless you devotedly love Indian food, because then you absolutely ought to go, because the gems are worth it.

•••••

After visiting Raag a few times—and with fresh memories of Elephant Bar—I began to suspect that a wider and more interesting story might be unfolding. It appears that a number of our Indian restaurateurs have grown restless with the good old neighborhood-joint model.

At IGrill, a Minneapolis skyway lunch-buffet sensation, owner Ather Jameel has been trying to translate Indian food to the Chipotle model. To that end, he’s renamed his business Taj Grill and is opening a top-secret second location soon. In fact, Jameel tells me, there’s a full-on space race to re-imagine Indian restaurants.

× Expand Jigsaw cutout A jigsaw cutout of India plus four chutneys.

“The Chipotle model, everyone’s trying to get it,” Jameel says. “A lot of people in New York, people on the West Coast, the East Coast, nothing is clicking.”

What’s the catch? “People, palates—people want what they want, not what we have. The buffet model is not the Chipotle model. You don’t make much money on it. I think I have it now, though. Keep it a secret.”

The local leader in building a new sort of Indian restaurant is likely Hot Indian, where former General Mills brand pro Amol Dixit has spent years trying to crack the code. He now has the original Hot Indian location at the Midtown Global Market, a Minneapolis skyway location, a Mall of America location, and stadium locations at Target Field and Allianz Field.

“There are no real Indian chains,” Dixit tells me. “As a brand guy, I went at it methodically, systematically. Where I am now, it’s still about really understanding what does work and what doesn’t work in terms of simplifying Indian food. And who our target customer is. You’d think after six years that would be obvious. I’m still learning.”

Dixit says he’s also learning that his fried-chicken sandwich could be his breakout hit, after it took off at the Hot Indian concession at the State Fair. He’s been flirting with the idea of trying it again at Midtown Global Market. Maybe it deserves a wider rollout?

What are the big questions Dixit is still wrestling with? “How much do we need to entice someone who’s never had Indian food, while still enticing foodies? If I know that one-sixth of the world’s population lives in India, and that within India, each state and some cities have their own cuisine and culture—is that anything anyone needs to get into with quick serve?”

Don’t expect me to have an answer. I’m just a person who enjoyed the heck out of a Hot Indian rice bowl, topped with a chopped and saucy sort of chicken tikka masala and a coconut apple slaw. And I’ve seen enough to think that Indian food currently represents one of the most innovative sectors of the local scene.

Was this what it was like to live in one of those historical epochs when, say, little groups of inventors were working, heads down in isolated labs and workshops to discover elements or invent flight? I suspect yes—though we get to eat these experiments, and very often they’re delicious.

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine, 3812 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-405-8367, raagindiancuisine.com