Local Food Pros Hope 2018 Brings Tacos, Innovation, and Neighborhood Eats

When so many industry professionals showed up for the Dominique Crenn Tastemakers event last month, we decided to get their take on how they thought the local food world was going to shake out in 2018. Here's what they're hoping for:
Peter Campbell, Red Wagon Pizza
“It’s such an exciting time right now. 54th and Penn is sparking. I just moved there, and I can’t wait to see what happens with places like Book Club coming into the neighborhood. Everyone is trying to elevate things there—that’s what’s so great about our community. It’s not us vs. them, it’s how we can all work together to make something great. It’s a very exciting time in the culinary world, and I’m excited to be a small part of it.”
Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, Best Female Chef in the World
“I hope it’s going to be about community. Not just about the chef, but about the way you are cooking, the farmers, the people…it’s so much more than cooking.” “I also think it will be about awareness—being awake and engaged."
Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Bellecour
“I’d like people to live in the moment a little bit more.”
Sameh Wadi, World Street Kitchen, Milkjam Creamery, Seven Steakhouse
“The end of 2017!”
Kim Bartmann, restauranteur
“Even those of us who have been vehemently resisting will fall closer to the wellness train.”
Mike DeCamp, Monello/Constantine and Parlour/Borough
“Two consecutive days off.”
Lachelle Cunningham, Breaking Bread
“Connecting our roots to nutrition, healing, and health.”
Josh Augustine, Jim Beam/Suntory Luxury Specialist
“New opportunities. And I think we will start to see that less is more. I think the 20-minute, 12-ingredient cocktail is done.”
Elizabeth Ries, Twin Cities Live
“I’m excited for more spicy food—always more spicy! I think Minnesota is shedding its reputation that pepper is a spice to us, and I’m proud.”
Jenny Ries
“I feel like I want something different than a burger. Everywhere has one, and I’m ready for something new.”
Jorge Guzman, Formerly of Surly Brewers Table, Chef at Large
“Tacos. Tacos, tacos, tacos.”
Mary Jo Hoffman, Food Photographer and Collaborator
“It may be cliche, but I think it’s gonna be the year of the woman. It’s the tipping point for women in the restaurant industry, where a female chef isn’t unusual.”
John NG, Zen Box Izakaya
“More hybrid food, but not fusion. Definitely not fusion.”
Lena Goh, Zen Box Izakaya
“I think fine dining will be coming back, in the techniques we see used.”
Jessi Peine, Peeps Hot Box, Birdie, So Good So You
“I’m looking at a little space in South Minneapolis. It will probably start as a commissary food truck. I’m interested in doing something that’s totally weird. Like a basement spot with couches and places for people to hang out—a more experiential and personal spot that’s catering to the individual."
Jennifer Lueck, Strategy Factory PR
“I think things will be more about the neighborhood, about keeping things closer to home. I think places will be smaller, and more intimate.”
Chris Foster, Libation Project
“The Super Bowl to be over.”
Alan Bergo, Lucia’s, Heartland
“Shooting a bunch of goat videos. I’ll be cooking goats….but mostly organs.”
Pilar Gerasimo, Healthy Deviance, Experience Life
“The rise of demand for whole foods and elimination diet-compliant foods. More people are realizing that their health problems come from what’s going in their mouths, and they’re looking to restaurants and food suppliers to help them stay on the bandwagon.”
Carrie Summer, Chef Shack
“People always ask me what’s next, but I’m focusing on constant innovation. It’s not about making big changes, but more about constantly tweaking what we already have going.”