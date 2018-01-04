Local Food Pros Hope 2018 Brings Tacos, Innovation, and Neighborhood Eats

×

Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, Best Female Chef in the World

“I hope it’s going to be about community. Not just about the chef, but about the way you are cooking, the farmers, the people…it’s so much more than cooking.” “I also think it will be about awareness—being awake and engaged."

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Bellecour

“I’d like people to live in the moment a little bit more.”