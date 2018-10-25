Popol Vuh/Centro Sets a New Bar for What Mexican Food Can Be

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Plates of Mexican food from Popol Vuh/Centro

We are not, as a city, hurting for tacos. Despite sitting some 1,300 miles from the border, we’ve actually enjoyed a pretty robust Mexican food culture. And while the insults and threats from Washington suggest we’re about to rekindle the Mexican–American War, here at home, we are currently witnessing a bit of a Mexican food boom.

El Burrito Mercado, which has anchored west St. Paul for nearly 40 years, recently opened a new branch in south Minneapolis. Maya Cuisine, one of Nordeast’s favorite family-run taco shops, expanded last year into both Rosedale and Maplewood. Miguel Urrutia, who ran the popular El Jefe food truck, just opened a brick-and-mortar version in Tangletown. Ann Kim, of Young Joni fame, has become so enamored with fresh masa tortillas that she’s spent months in Mexico mastering the trade for a new taco shop that she’ll be opening later this year in Uptown. This doesn’t even count the summer’s two sold-out Taco Crawl events, which saw hundreds of people eating their way down East Lake Street. It seems, as the anti-immigrant crowd warned us, there will be a taco truck on every corner, and we are happy to get in line.

Drinks on the table at Centro

But Mexican food is about way more than tacos. I could write thousands of words on the regional menus that come together in a mosaic to form one of the world’s great cuisines. In fact, Food & Wine just did, dedicating its entire August issue to Mexico and to the ingredients and cooking techniques that Mexican chefs use to explore mainstays like mole and pozole. And here’s the best news: You can now, with your eyes and your mouth, witness that evolution right here.

Popol Vuh/Centro recently opened in Northeast with Jose Alarcon in the kitchen. Hailing from Morelos, Alarcon and his cooking define this two-sided restaurant. Centro, a fast-casual taco shop, opened first, in June. It’s bright and lively, with a full bar pouring heady drinks like guava-mezcal slushies and barrel-aged tequila negronis. Tacos here are flavorful. The lamb barbacoa, dressed simply with cilantro and onions, lets the braise shine. And the carnitas balance a sweet kick of pineapple and salsa verde against the salty, tenderly spiced pork shoulder. The taco slate here doesn’t necessarily beat all the other taco shops in Northeast, but it’s fun and modern and there’s booze.

Popol Vuh, the other half of the restaurant, opened in August. The darker, more alluring space includes wood-bench booths, great garage-door windows, and a sea-green tiled kitchen, whose giant wood-fired grill gives off the best aromas. This is where Alarcon shines, offering elevated plates rooted in fine-dining techniques. These can be as simple as his tostada de salpicon. Traditionally made with shredded beef, Alarcon’s version piles on tender bits of raw beef, marinated with serrano chiles and oregano. The result: a refined tartare that remains rooted in traditional flavors. Esquites, a traditional street corn salad (think: elote in a bowl), comes centered dramatically on a black plate. Chiles and herby epazote boost the flavors, with the cotija cheese delicately holding it together. I ate a gorgeous loin of lamb reposed on a red pool of mole de carderas, an earthy sauce made from guaje seeds, which bring a slight pumpkin flavor to the plate.

Everything I ate had a feeling of luxury, the ingredients coming together in a surprising and unforced way. Alarcon is a true talent in this space, and it’s a pleasure to see such refined technique being applied to a cuisine he clearly reveres. We’ve rarely seen this sophisticated approach here: Even the now-closed Masa never reached this level of sophistication and artistry. For all our tacos, we are just beginning to discover what Mexican food can be.

Popol Vuh/Centro, 1414 Quincy St. NE, Mpls.,612-345-5527, popolvuhmpls.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.