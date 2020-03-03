Pining for Patio Season?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for

× Expand Courtesy of Dine Under The Stars. Dine Under The Stars Domes at Night These cozy dining domes are popping up on Nicollet Island from March 29 to April 29, and again in the fall.

Given seven months of weather we politely call “on the chilly side," there are few things that Twin Citians love more than dining al fresco. The first heady days of crowding onto patios and sidewalks chase away any vestiges of cabin fever and remind us that we know how to savor a meal under the stars better than almost anyone.

Although those balmy days feel painfully far off, there’s a sneak peek headed our way.

Dine Under The Stars, a traveling, geodesic-dome dining experience based in Montreal, will be popping up in Minneapolis March 29 through April 29, and again in the fall. Yes, traveling garden domes! The domes will be set up on Nicollet Island at the pavilion, looking out onto the downtown Minneapolis skyline and over the Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge, one of the most storied and beautiful settings in the Twin Cities.

According to Dine Under The Stars owner/partner Ryan Wibawa, the company strategically chooses cities with cold spring and fall weather, where an extended al fresco dining season feels extra special. “It has to be a place where winter is a little bit harsh,” Wibawa says. The event pops up in Canada, the United States, and Europe, in cities like Quebec, New York City, Copenhagen, and Vienna, as well as our neighbors Milwaukee and Chicago.

Wibawa, an experienced restaurateur and event planner, chose the concept for Dine Under The Stars when he realized that social media has made dining out an experience as visual as it is gastronomic.

“In this Instagram generation, people aren’t just going to a restaurant to eat. People are going to restaurants for the experience of going out. We wanted to use that concept—this idea that people are going for the sake of taking pictures of their food and friends and having a reason to step foot out of the house,” he says. “With social media, dining has now become this whole experience and so the venue has to take it up a notch. We have to step outside of the box, and in order to step outside of the box, we need to actually step outside of a restaurant.”

In case you’re already calculating average April temperatures with a raised eyebrow, know that each dome is weather resistant and designed for maximum coziness. Inside, the domes have laminated hardwood floors and a dining room table that seats four to six guests. The table is romantically set with candles, linens, and fresh spring flowers. Rain, snow, or shine, dinner is served.

“Once you get inside these domes, you don’t want to feel like you’re outside anymore. You want to feel like you’re in the warmth of your home,” Wibawa says. “There are blankets. You feel like you’re inside a private little home with you and your favorite people. It’s heated, it’s warm and it’s a good time.”

The goal is for diners to be wowed by the natural beauty of the setting while enjoying a memorable meal with friends and family. While the scene-stealers are the domes and the views, top-notch food and wine are equally part of the experience. The four-course meal includes an appetizer, two entrées, and dessert, and accommodates any dietary restrictions, from gluten-free to vegan to allergies. (You make these choices through the website when you book your tickets.)

For the month-long run in Minneapolis, executive chef Joe Nagel of Mintahoe Catering & Events, will have full creative freedom to design and rotate the menu, using the freshest seasonal ingredients “with an emphasis on local, homegrown, organic food,” says Wibawa.

“The food changes as the season progresses. What the chef cooks on week one might not be what he or she cooks on week two. We try to stay with what’s good at that very moment in that city. As a result, it’s not possible to anticipate what the menu will look like,” he says. That means that the menu is a surprise when you show up and might be completely different if you attend a couple weeks later.

Buying tickets is a two-step process: first you book your dome, then you buy tickets for dinner. You have 24 hours after booking your dome to buy dinner, so they recommend doing steps one and two back-to-back. The minimum number of diners is four, so pull your group together before you book. For groups larger than six—the max per dome—you can request domes situated next to each other. If you’re loving the idea of a candlelit dinner on Nicollet Island, follow Twin Cities Dine Under The Stars on Facebook for updated event details and giveaways.

Given the pedestrian-friendly location on Nicollet Island, if weather permits, plan a pre-dinner stroll past the Mill City ruins, over the Stone Arch Bridge, and around the island’s quaint and historic residential neighborhood, one of the oldest in the Twin Cities. And since tickets include access to a Moët & Chandon-sponsored cocktail lounge, open from 4:30 p.m. until closing, make sure to enjoy a clink of happy hour bubbles, or stay late for a nightcap—or both (we don’t judge).

Dome reservations are $90, use promo code MSP50 for 50% off. 40 Power St., Mpls., dineunderthestars.net