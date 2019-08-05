Travail Relaunches Pig Ate My Pizza in Robbinsdale

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pig Ate My Pizza Pig Ate My Pizza... and my burger... and drank my cocktails? A fuller menu comes to Robbinsdale.

The Travailians are building a new restaurant. Again.

For more than a decade, chefs Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken have made a habit out of restlessness. Over the past year, the trio popped up in Lowry Hill (with their homage to Auriga, profiled in our January issue), opened a Minnesota BBQ Co. in Northeast, and painstakingly built out a new Travail space, in Robbinsdale. And, just to keep busy, they also quietly revamped and relaunched their Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen & Brewery joint.

PAMP, as it’s affectionately known, always acted the part of Travail’s sassy little sister. Dripping with stuffed animals and hosting wild drinking-game parties, the room enjoyed a looser feel than the tasting-menu restaurant. But now, with its move to a bigger space and the addition of a brewery, the wild child has grown up a bit. Maybe. Don’t get me wrong, there’s still the option of passing around a boot of beer with the whole place. And the pies are no less cutting edge. But the space feels (dare I say it?) like a real restaurant.

The bones of PAMP come from the old Travail: It’s a hand-me-down space. The front dining area now holds a screened-in porch with garage windows that open to the road. Inside, the rest of the space has been brightened and given a more uniform feel: white walls, Amish-built tables and chairs, hanging plants, and chandelier lighting.

The bigger space allows for more walk-in diners, and the menu has grown with the size of the kitchen. Along with the new brewing equipment, there’s a new Brewer’s Tasting menu: a six-course ticketed meal (for $55–85) that reflects what they do at Travail: small, innovative bites with pairings.

You won’t find a typical brunch menu. But the Madame Piggy pizza—a novel take on a croque madame—hits some of the same notes: poached eggs, ham, and maple gruyère sauce on a brioche crust. There’s also a hamburger, made with a blend of brined pork and beef. And the new “pigtails” are actually a potato churro, all soft and creamy on the inside, with a crisp, curled outer crust in a parmesan sauce. You want these, not fries.