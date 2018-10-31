Minnesota Breweries That Are Worth the Trek

× Expand Minnesota beer glass

Over the past seven years, one of the best consequences of the local beer boom has to be the proliferation of craft breweries across the whole state, not just the metro. Small towns all over Minnesota have brought back the pre-Prohibition tradition of the town brewery. Road trip to these outstate breweries, catching the amber foliage with an amber pint in hand.

Voyageur Brewing Company, Grand Marais

The stories from your Boundary Waters portaging adventures should be told in this easygoing North Shore taproom with a split rock fireplace and views of Lake Superior. It beer-batters its own cheese curds, offers locally smoked steelhead trout on its picnic board, and will even make you a vanilla ice cream and porter float to ease back into life off the trails. 233 Hwy. 61 W., 218-387-3163, voyageurbrewing.com

Klockow Brewing Co., Grand Rapids

Andy Klockow brewed beer with Lino Lakes’ Hammerheart Brewing for three years before lighting out on his own. Along with his family, he decided his wife’s hometown of Grand Rapids could use a brewery. Beers range from lighter Belgian wheats to hoppy pale ales, with some newly barrel-aged additions in the tap mix. The very family-friendly brewery also offers Spring Grove sodas and tea, and there’s never a cover for live music. 35 SE 10th St., 218-999-7229, klockowbrewing.com

Moose Lake Brewing Company, Moose Lake

This vacationland brewery right off the shores of Moosehead Lake reads pole barn from the outside and pinewood cabin from the inside. Hang out on the deck overlooking the lake or grab a crowler of the corn-boosted Lost Logger Blonde Ale or the Whiskey Chip Stout if you’re headed toward the campfire. 244 Lakeshore Dr., 218-485-4585, mooselakebrewing.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junkyard Brewing Company Junkyard Brewing Company

Junkyard Brewing Company, Moorhead

These small-batch and experimental beers have plenty of loyal fans in the metro, so a trek northward is really a worthwhile pilgrimage. A true gathering spot for the area, the brewery hosts live music every night of the week, the NoMo farmers’ market in summer, beer dinners with local restaurants, and lots of other events. The beer menu changes so often that you should just commit to trying something on nitro, something sour, and something experimental like the Czech Rice Lager brewed with flaked rice and hulls. A flight of four half-pints is about $12. 1416 1st Ave. N., 701-936-5545, junkyardbeer.com

Tanzenwald Brewing Company, Northfield

There are some juicy, hop-forward IPAs alongside the more traditional pilsners and dunkels in this German-flavored brewery. The nosh is equally as good, from burgers and wurst to pretzels and fried pickles, with many of the ingredients coming from farms in the area. 103 N. Water St., 507-366-2337, tanzenwald.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Wing Brewery Red Wing Brewery

Red Wing Brewery, Red Wing

Founded some 60 years after the last brewery in Red Wing closed, this “newcomer” revived the brewing tradition in 2011 by opening in the old brewery district, just a few feet from the site of the original Red Wing Brewery. The microbrewery only makes about seven barrels of beer per week (for reference, Surly tracks about 100,000 a year), just enough to keep the locals watered. Don’t miss its signature root beer (Good Ol Zimmie’s) and housemade pizzas. 1411 Old W. Main St., 651-327-2200, redwingbrewing.com