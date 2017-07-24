Our Favorite Local Breads

× Expand Photo by Terry Brennan Bakeries 2017 - Best Breads

From heritage grains used in new ways to fresh takes on ancient recipes, great loaves can be found on almost every corner of the Twin Cities.

Multi-Grain at Rose Street & Patisserie 46

Many gorgeous pastries come out of this bakery, but its natural, seedy levain sets the bar highest. 4552 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257; 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-259-7921, patisserie46.com

Olive Bread at Patrick’s Bakery

The fluffy, white interior of this boule is riddled with cracked green olives that impart a salty, fruity hit. 12489 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove, 763-420-7770; Southdale Square, 2928 W. 66th St., Edina, 612-861-7570; Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave., Richfield, 612-861-9277, patricksbakerycafe.com

Filone at Baker’s Field

A dark and crusty Italian-style baguette made with local flour. 1401 NE Marshall St., Mpls., 612-545-5555, bakersfieldflour.com

Sesame Challah at Kramarczuk’s

It’s been scratch-baking Eastern European breads like this hand-braided egg bread since the 1970s. 215 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-379-3018, kramarczuks.com

Great Northern at Sun Street Breads

Made with oats, rye, and pumpernickel, all from our Northern climes, it’s a tender beauty with a light crust. 4600 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-354-3414, sunstreetbreads.com

Spiced Coffee Rye at The Lynhall

Baker Katie Elsing is just beginning to stretch her wings, and this coffee-touched rye is a harbinger of good things to come. 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Epi Baguette at Bellecour

This traditional French baguette is known as wheat stalk bread. 739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com

Focaccia at Lucia’s To Go

This fragrant flat bread perked with rosemary has the perfect density for olive oil dipping. 1432 W. 31st St., Mpls., 612-825-9800, lucias.com

