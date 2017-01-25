One Great Plate: The Chilaquiles at Pajarito

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Chilaquiles at Pajarito

Chefs Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse have opened their first restaurant, Pajarito. Located on St. Paul’s West Seventh strip, the neighborhood Mexican eatery serves a nice list of tacos, generously sized small plates, bigger shareable plates, and plenty of zipped-up cocktails. Don’t miss the chilaquiles. The housemade tortilla chips retain some of their crisp edge despite being layered with richly braised beef and fat, buttery mushrooms. Contrary to the heavy-handed soupy mess that often sinks this brunch favorite, Pajarito’s chilaquiles are only lightly dressed with a dark yet brightly tangy sauce, a touch of crema, a sprinkle of queso fresco, and one beautiful fried egg. It manages to be humble and flashy all at once. Pair it with the Brazilian Mule, kicked with cachaça instead of vodka, and you’re winning February.