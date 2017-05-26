One Great Plate: Pastrami Sandwich at Mercy

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Pastrami sandwich at Mercy

Here it is: your next great pastrami sandwich obsession. And trust me, “obsession” is not too strong a word. Aric Miech, sous chef at Mercy, has been working for years to figure out the secret magic required to properly cure and stack a luscious pastrami. There’s just the right amount of fatty luxury on his briny pieces, which are edged with a spiced crust. Instead of crafting a thinly sliced stacker like you’d find on the East Coast, Miech’s sandwich is all thick hunks lolling under slaw and a housemade bun. No need for condiments, no need for cheese. It’s worth a lunch trip outside the skyway system to the newly minted Mercy at the Le Méridien Chambers. The restaurant is more accessible and fun than Marin, the previous Chambers tenant, and as such, it’s also a great pre- or post-show stop for drinks, oysters, and, yes, that amazing pastrami sandwich.