O'Gara's at the Fair... Still

Many of us have been wondering since last September, when we might get a mouth-watering taste of elevated bar food from local institution O’Gara’s Bar & Grill. When the landmark on the corner of Snelling and Selby (which was really three buildings molded together) was leveled last fall, there was a mini traffic jam for weeks afterward as passersby craned their necks to see the pile of rubble where the neon O’Gara’s sign previously shone. But, this year’s State Fair marks the first that O’Gara’s at the Fair will stand without the bar as its home base.

For the next week or so, Minnesotans will wander into O’Gara’s at the Fair, looking dusty and dazed from dirt-caked roads and too many–or too few–local brews, and find two new beers, a new gluten-free option, and a slightly different façade.

Dan and Kris O’Gara, the husband and wife owners of O’Gara’s, have been touching up the State Fair location all summer in preparation for another year of everything on a stick. When we talked, two days before the fair began, Dan said they were in hardcore preparation mode. “I’m standing here now, setting up.”

Each year, they begin State Fair prep in June, and Dan says, “obviously, as we get closer, it gets a little more serious.” He laughed, maybe nervously, maybe excitedly? This is the first year O’Gara’s at the Fair will do all of the preparation at their State Fair resto on Dan Patch Avenue. To handle it solo, Dan and Kris added an outdoor freezer, five slushy machines, and various other new equipment.

The O’Garas freshened up their fair locale with a fresh coat of paint. The classic black with gray trim and red doors remains, and the signs have been refurbished. But, if you’re looking for that shamrock green roof that we all thought was a purposeful Irish statement, you’ll be looking long and hard. A new roof was among the summer improvements, and it is now weathered wood.

The construction time was a needed break for Dan and Kris from the daily operations of the OG OGs (that is, original gansta’ O’Gara’s). “It was kind of nice not having to do the day-to-day at the bar like we normally would through the summer,” he says. “I could work on some of the construction things and clean things up out here.” Dan says State Fair stands of today are nothing like the painted plywood booths of yore. “They’re more like a street restaurant than a state fair booth,” he says.

This will be O’Gara’s 18th year at the fair, and 10th year at the angular building on Dan Patch (for the first eight years it was in the Food Building). The O’Garas days are long, but State Fair season is short–a blessing, considering their hours. “We’re up at 6, go to bed at about 3 a.m., and then get up and do it again,” Dan says (note: enthusiastically).

Each year they add at least one item to their ever-expanding menu. This year, with more limited prep space and no backup from the permanent bar and grill, they took off a few labor-intensive options. But, they also brought some exclusive brews and another gluten-free option to the table.

Castle Danger Brewery, which custom-made the Orange Cream Ale for O’Gara’s at the Fair last year, created a Peaches ‘n’ Cream Ale for O’Gara’s menu this year. (The Orange Cream Ale will be back too.) Minneapolis-based Lakes and Legends whipped up a hazy IPA for O’Gara’s at the Fair that Dan describes as not overly hoppy with tropical fruit notes. “We tried it yesterday, and it’s just phenomenal,” he says.

They also added a Minnesota Mimosa with sparkling wine from Cannon River Winery, and a Cherry Cocoa Berry Slushy that required those five new slushy makers. It is black cherry White Claw and coconut berry Red Bull that comes out light blue.

Last year, O’Gara’s at the Fair introduced an Irish Tater Tot, which was gluten-free with corned beef and sauerkraut inside. This year, they’re continuing the GF theme with Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings. Gluten-free breading on chicken with a gluten-free Irish whiskey dipping sauce is calling my name from here. Gluten-free products are growing in demand at the State Fair, Dan says. “I think three out of four people are looking for gluten-free products.” But ironically, “there’s very few gluten-free, deep-fried items,” he says. That makes the fair less fun for those people trying to go gluten-free on a stick. But O’Gara’s at the Fair has a dedicated fryer for their gluten-free products.

Dan O’Gara is excited for this year’s State Fair but lets out nervous chuckles every once in a while. “I’ll let you know on Friday morning how everything worked out,” he says with a laugh.

Their fair staff resembles a reunion. This is fitting for a family business, started by Dan’s grandpa in 1941, then owned by his parents until he and Kris purchased it in 2003. Now, three of Kris and Dan’s kids work at O’Gara’s at the Fair. Many family members and friends pitch in for the 12-day run, and former employees clock back in for a few days. “It’s kind of fun to see everybody, and it’s such a great environment out here. When people go to the fair, everybody’s in a good mood.”

Our post-fair depression is likely to improve as construction on the new O’Gara’s Bar & Grill begins in November. Dan is hopeful the restaurant will reopen in February, so he can “have at least a couple weeks under my belt before St. Pat’s day.” The new bar will integrate some of the original cherry wood paneling and tin ceiling, giving modern O’Gara’s that family bar vibe we love so much.

Like all good Minnesotans, Dan O’Gara addressed the weather among the things he was excited about for the State Fair. The weekend forecast does look fantastic. “I don’t think there [is] more than one temperature over 80 degrees. That’s perfect fair weather. That mid-70s is about as good as it gets.”

For now, we will savor the warm weather and plop down at stool in the refurbished O’Gara’s at the Fair to enjoy menu items and brews reminiscent of late nights and cold weather at O’Gara’s on Snelling.

O’Gara’s at the Fair, Minnesota State Fair, 1626 Dan Patch Ave., just inside the main gate on Snelling Ave.