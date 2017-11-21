Octo Fishbar in St. Paul is Making Waves With Creative Seafood Dishes

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Octo Fishbar

Lowertown reaches sea level with the addition of Octo Fishbar. Tim McKee’s new eatery, in the Market House Collaborative, reflects his connection to The Fish Guys, local seafood wholesaler he joined as vice president of development last year.

This new restaurant, in the former Heartland space, feels casual and relaxed—big gray booths, casually dressed servers, no tablecloths—while it puts out refined and creative seafood plates. McKee can score cool and unusual fish bits like swordfish belly, which he cold-smokes for the raw bar menu. Look for a lot of whole fish and dishes splashed by the sea, like the amazing pozole: traditionally a pork-filled soup, boosted here by fish and shellfish. 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-202-3415, octostp.com