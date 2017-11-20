Now Open: Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery in St. Paul

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Waldmann Brewery & Wustery

Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery stakes a solid claim to being the oldest commercial building in the Twin Cities. Specifically, the limestone saloon, near the High Bridge off West Seventh in St. Paul, dates back to 1857. (The competition is long gone.)

As the room comes back to life, Waldmann will be sticking to tradition by brewing some fine old-style German lagers. To go with your pilsner, dunkel, or kölsch, you’ll find fresh-made sausages and dumplings. Completing the restoration are historically correct whale-oil lamps and steamboat chairs. It’s an easy way to pass an evening—or another century. 445 Smith Ave., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com