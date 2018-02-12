No Reservations? Do a Bar Crawl for Valentine's Day Instead!

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Cocktails at The Commodore Cocktails at The Commodore

North Loop / Minneapolis

Start at Spoon and Stable early, that’s your best bet to get in and hang for as long as you want. An order of duck meatloaf sliders with a Winter Tonic sounds right. Head around the corner to Monte Carlo, where the old-school glam and awesome back bar delivers the best lighting. Your play here is a cold, sharp martini with a basket of wings. Cross the street and end at the Hewing Hotel’s lobby bar with an Old Fashioned and a game of pool.

Cathedral Hill / St. Paul

Start with a sip of the bubbly Zelda and a bite of those lobster deviled eggs at The Commodore so that you can channel the better days of F. Scott. Then head to W.A. Frost's basement lounge for romantic lighting, and drink the Lil Devil, which carries a kick. Land at Revival, because real life and love means eating fried chicken and ribs together.

Eat Street / Minneapolis

Start at Eat Street Social and roll the dice on the daily punch—let the Universe have a hand in your drink destiny. Turn the corner to Black Sheep Pizza for some flat pie and red eye (i.e. the sparkling margarita on tap, with the bacon and golden pineapple pizza). Walk a few doors north to Icehouse for some Milk Punch and live music (no cover until 10 p.m.), then nip over to Gyst for an artisan chocolate board and nightcap. Can't ask for a better walk when you're wearing heels!

Lowertown / St. Paul

Start in the bar at Saint Dinette—you can’t go wrong with a Well Dressed Man and a nosh of dilly beans. Head over to Octo Fishbar and pick your ocean/pick your drink. Get down on some Jonah crab claws which are easier to eat than peeling shrimp, but still mean a bit of finger licking. Pop down to the new Kyatchi and fill yourself with Hitachino beer and some delicate pressed salmon sushi. Make a stop at Black Dog Café for a coffee or glass of sparkling. End at Biergarten Germania for a face full of Bavarian Crème Chocolate Cake and a Fernet & Coke.

LynLake / Minneapolis

Start at Mercado for some good chat time with a Paloma or Michelada and some Chicken Lady tacos. Cross the street to Muddy Waters for a bottle of Blanc de Blanc and some yucca fries. Cross back over for some ramen slurping and sake at moto-I, and yes, you can now take that sake bottle home with you. Head south to the new Hasty Tasty, where you can get boozy milkshakes like an Orange Whip or the Georgia Hand Shake for dessert. Because drinking your calories is a good plan. Pro Tip: Just down the block, HUGE Improv has a show that starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.