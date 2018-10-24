Next-Level Halloween Candy Awaits You at Dulce Mex

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Halloween candy

Perhaps this is the year you break out of your Tootsie Roll rut and actually show those trick-or-treaters you’ve got game! Anyone can go for full-size candy bars, but the true legends of the block know that for the rising generations it’s all about discovering new things. Your best bet is to head to Dulce Mex (in Minneapolis or St. Paul) and peruse the massive number of Mexican and Latin American candies it has on display. The selection and pricing can’t be beat. Go the extra mile and commission a handmade piñata, a crafting tradition passed down through the family business, from grandmother to mother to son. This custom pumpkin piñata would make any Halloween party a smash hit. 325 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-354-7556; 1134 S. Robert St., St. Paul, 651-330-7560, dulce-mex.weebly.com

Bocadin

Bocadin

Light chocolate wafer bars.

Takis

Takis

Better and hotter than Cheetos.

Palebota suckers

Palebota suckers

Go suck on a boot, literally.

Skwinkles

Skwinkles

Pineapple-flavored HOT candy.

Pepinitos

Pepinitos

Cool-as-cucumber candy.

