New Minnesota State Fair Foods 2018

They are here! Check out the bright shiny list of new foods for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair! Now don’t forget, this is the officially sanctioned new foods list, but just remember that there are always a few more bonus foods that end up as new items on opening day. So while the official count includes 27 new bits to chew and 5 new vendors to greet, that number could go up by the time we get rolling to taste every new food on Day One of the Great Minnesota Get Together. Also: New beers list is due near the end of July.

Check out the list, then check out our little chat with Stephanie Shimp of The Blue Barn as we discuss the thought process of what goes in to picking a new food to feature.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl (pronounced PO-kay): Ahi tuna, avocado, mango and pico de gallo tossed in a Hawaiian ginger-soy sauce served cold over rice with a fried wonton. At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers & Nelson streets

Bananas Foster French Toast: Cinnamon swirl French toast topped with slices of fresh bananas in an orange-rum-flavored caramel sauce and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

BBQ Split: Scoops of BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese and coleslaw served side-by-side with a pickle spear. At Midtown Global Market’s Mama D’s, located in the Taste of Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall(Available Aug. 29–Sept. 3 only)

Blueberry Rhubarb Cobbler: A blend of organic blueberries and rhubarb topped with a cornmeal biscuit and whipped cream. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Earth Wings®: Fresh cauliflower pieces dipped in a seasoned batter, deep-fried and smothered in organic sesame BBQ sauce. Vegan and gluten-free. At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocado: Gulf white shrimp tossed with lime, onion, black beans, tomato and fire-roasted corn in a garlic aioli, drizzled with cilantro-infused olive oil, stuffed in avocado halves and served open-face with flatbread. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

General Tso Chicken Taco: Battered and deep-fried chicken tossed in a sauce of ginger, garlic, soy sauce and Asian spices, with seasoned cream cheese and topped with wonton crisps and green onion, served on a flour tortilla. At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 23–28 only)

Honey Cream Soda Float: Honey cream soda (made without sugar) poured over Minnesota Grown honey ice cream. At Minnesota Honey Producers Association, located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, north side

Irish Tater Kegs: Jumbo deep-fried tater tots made with a blend of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, sour cream and potatoes drizzled with house-made Thousand Island dressing and nestled on a bed of sauerkraut. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

Mangonada Shave Ice: Mango-flavored shave ice drizzled with Mexican chamoy (pronounced shah-MOY) sauce, dusted with tajin (pronounced tah-HEEN) chili powder, topped with popping mango boba pearls and served with a tamarind candy straw. At Minnesnowii Shave Ice, located at West End Market, south section

Messy Giuseppe: A blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian pork sausage smothered in marinara, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served on crusty Italian bread. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Moroccan Sausage Bowl: Coarse ground beef and lamb sausage seasoned with herbs, sweet spices and a hint of red pepper, cooked with carrots, turnips and chick peas, and topped with sautéed onions and a green olive. At Sausage by Cynthia, located on the north side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Nordic Waffles: Fresh-made waffle wraps in seven varieties: All-Day Breakfast (egg, bacon & cheddar); Berries & Cream (raspberry & strawberry mixture with vanilla cream); Cinna-Sugar Butter (cinnamon, sugar & butter); Slammin’ Salmon On-A- Stick (Norwegian smoked salmon with cream cheese & green onions); S’More (marshmallow crème, crumbled graham crackers & Nutella); Turkey Chipotle Club (turkey, bacon & mixed greens with Sriracha mayo sauce); and Vegetarian Viking (black bean veggie burger, cheddar cheese, mixed greens & chipotle sauce). Also serving lemonade with blueberry or lingonberry saft. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section

Pepperoni Chips with Roasted Red Pepper Queso: Thinly sliced fried pepperoni chips served with a warm roasted red pepper cheese sauce. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Rainbow Cloud Roll: Three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy. Hand-rolled on-site. Ice cream choices include Superman, vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, upper level, east section near the elevator

Shrimp Ceviche (pronounced suh-VEE-chay): Fresh shrimp, cucumbers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro tossed with a citrus lime juice and served cold with tortilla chips. At Shrimp Shack, located on the southwest corner of Carnes Ave. & Underwood St.

Slider Flights: Flights of three slider sandwiches, each with a variety of toppings, available in three varieties:

Brisket Flight: One slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions

Burger Flight: One slider topped with thick-cut candied bacon and cheddar cheese, one with smoked gouda, and one with BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and crispy fried onions

Pulled Pork Flight: One slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Ave. & Underwood St.

Smoked Soft Serve Ice Cream: Cold-smoked cream available in two flavors, all made on-site:

Cold Brew Coffee infused with cold-smoked Arabica beans and topped with chocolate espresso dust, a toasted marshmallow and a chocolate cookie on the side

Muscovado Sugar Vanilla combines vanilla bean and cold-smoked molasses-rich cane sugar served with a toasted marshmallow and bacon candy round on the sideOptional sauces available: bourbon-soaked cherries or hot chocolate. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.

Swedish Meatball Smörgås (pronounced SMORE-gus): Meatball sandwich with three traditional Swedish pork and beef meatballs topped with white gravy, lingonberry sauce and dill pickles. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sweet Greek Cheese Puffs: Flaky phyllo (pronounced FEE-low) dough filled with feta and ricotta cheese, deep-fried, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Sweetie Cakes: Choice of black forest cake, birthday cake or chocolate peanut butter cake, baked in a cup packed with Sassy Pecan toffee bits and served warm, topped with real whipping cream and more toffee bits. At Sweetie Cakes, located in the Food Building, south wall

Triple Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake: Dense chocolate cake with chocolate chips and fudge icing smothered with strawberries and whipped cream. At The Strawberry Patch, located on the west side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Turducken Sausage Sandwich: A blend of turkey, duck and chicken served on a fennel bun and accompanied by a side of Giggles’ sweet and saucy relish. Gluten-free; no nitrates added. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

UpNorth Puff Pasty (pronounced PASS-tee): Porketta sausage, cheese curds, coarse grain mustard and chopped dill pickle baked in a puffy crust sprinkled with pepper and sea salt. At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Wood-Grilled Elote (pronounced eh-LOW-tay): Corn on-the-cob grilled over an oak wood fire, brushed with chile-spiced mayo and sprinkled with queso Cotija (pronounced coe-TEE-hah) & fresh lime juice. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Za-Waffle Sticks: Waffles blended with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with a parmesan herb blend and served with pepperoni- infused maple syrup or marinara sauce. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Zesty PB&J Sausage: Peanut butter, cherry jelly and a hint of cayenne pepper and cilantro blended into a quarter-pound sausage. At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper St. between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

NEW VENDORS:

The Anchor Coffee House: Serving cold brew coffees (including nitro cold brew, vanilla cream, caramel cream & chocolate cream), lattes (including vanilla, caramel, mocha & chai tea), fresh-brewed drip coffee and banana chocolate chip gluten-free muffins. Located on the west side of Underwood St. between Carnes & Judson avenues outside Ramberg Music Cafe

The Hangar: Serving breakfast items, Slider Flights (Brisket, Burger and Pulled Pork), smoked turkey legs, smoked brisket sandwiches, jumbo burgers, bacon-wrapped pork belly, kids meals (hot dog, chicken nuggets, burger with fries or fruit), and chicken-and-waffle ice cream split topped with candied bacon. Also serving fresh-squeezed lemonade, soda and craft beer. Located on the northeast corner of Murphy Ave. & Underwood St.

Midtown Global Market’s Mama D’s: Serving mac & cheese, gluten-free mac & cheese, pulled pork sandwiches, the BBQ Split (scoops of BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese and coleslaw served side-by-side with a pickle spear), and sweet tea. Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Aug. 29–Sept. 3 only)

Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat: Serving Smokey Black Bean Tacos [black beans, Cotija (pronounced coe-TEE-hah) cheese, pickled cabbage, chipotle sour cream and cilantro on a flour tortilla]; Nacho Fries [breaded fries, black beans, cheese sauce,pickled jalapeños and cilantro with optional chorizo (pronounced chuh-REE-soh) sausage]; General Tso Chicken Tacos [battered and deep-fried chicken tossed in a sauce of ginger, garlic, soy sauce and Asian spices, with seasoned cream cheese and topped with wonton crisps and green onion, served on a flour tortilla]; and a cold press coffee and horchata (pronounced hor-CHA-tah) drink. Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Aug. 23–28 only)

Nordic Waffles: Serving fresh-made waffle wraps in seven varieties: All-Day Breakfast (egg, bacon & cheddar); Berries & Cream (raspberry & strawberry mixture with vanilla cream); Cinna-Sugar Butter (cinnamon, sugar & butter); Slammin’ Salmon On-A- Stick (Norwegian smoked salmon with cream cheese & green onions); S’More (marshmallow crème, crumbled graham crackers & Nutella); Turkey Chipotle Club (turkey, bacon & mixed greens with Sriracha mayo sauce); and Vegetarian Viking (black bean veggie burger, cheddar cheese, mixed greens & chipotle sauce). Also serving lemonade with blueberry or lingonberry saft. Located at West End Market, southwest section

We talk with Stephanie Shimp of The Blue Barn about what goes in to picking a new food to feature.

Dara’s Top 5 Most-Excited-For New Foods

What do I, grizzled veteran of new fair foods, see when I look at the 2018 new State Fair foods list? First, almost nothing on a stick! Is this the year the stick died? Only one or two on there, including a waffle on a stick with pepperoni in the batter and served with pepperoni-infused maple syrup. Hmm. Also, there’s a little more raw seafood than I’d like to see—an ahi tuna poke bowl and shrimp ceviche? A trend towards Mexican influences (hi, Taco Cat!), a fair amount of barbecue, and a surprisingly strong waffle-presence. My early handicapping:

Most 2018: Rainbow Cloud Roll at Rainbow Ice Cream

It was New York City pastry chef Christina Tosi who brought sugar cereal flavors into the modern pastry kitchen, and last year was the year of the rainbow—rainbow toast, unicorn Frappuccinos, remember? Meanwhile, fancy cotton candy has popped up at fancy restaurants like Spoon & Stable, and is also to be found locally at Spinning Wylde. Anyhoo, three scoops of ice cream—including an option for bright blue Superman ice cream—on a “pillow” of cotton candy with fruity cereal? It’s all the pastry trends, come together at the State Fair! Can’t wait.

Most needed: The Anchor Coffee House

We are a coffee-loving state—plus, it gets hot at the fair and the day gets long, and that’s my explanation of why the line for iced coffee at the Farmer’s Union building hovers around an hour-long most afternoons. So welcome, Anchor Coffee House! I am so excited to try your nitro cold brew some hot August day. The fancy flavors like vanilla cream and caramel cream seem nice, but mainly, I’m just into your existing.

Most thrilling for vegans: Earth Wings at French Meadow

When I was thinking about what the Fair most needs for new foods, visions of vegans danced in my head: Would this be the year a vegan corn dog stand debuted? Answer: no! But the next best thing has debuted: cauliflower as crispy Buffalo wings, from French Meadow. Varieties of this dish have popped up all over the Twin Cities the last few years, and it’s delicious when done well—crispy, spicy, chompable. Can’t wait to see if they’re able to pull off a good one in that difficult environment.

Most adorable: Honey Cream Soda Float from the Minnesota Honey Producers

Even though the plight of the pollinators can’t seem to break through the constant-chaos news cycle, our buzzy friends are still having problems, and still need us to plant native species and care about their ever-declining numbers. So hooray for the Minnesota Honey Producers coming up with a nudge that’s very adorable and, yes, sweet; Cream soda made only with honey, served as a float with a Minnesota honey ice cream. Everybody, all together: Awwwwwwww!

Most thrilling for food-snobs: Wood-Grilled Elote at Tejas

We’ve all been hitting the streets of west St. Paul for authentic grilled corn on the cob with mayo and queso, right? Unless you’ve been busy, in which case hooray for Tejas bringing their take on Eloté to the fair, this time with chile-spiced mayo, and sprinkled with queso and fresh lime juice. I’m particularly happy about this because Tejas did a truly excellent pork tamale last year. They seem eager to become a food destination at the fair again, and I’m here for it. If you read this and think, There’s already roast corn at the fair, I will counter you by noting that I will eat two ears of corn at the fair, no problem. Six, even!

Steph’s Top 5 Most-Excited-For New Foods

I feel like there’s a bit of Minnesota-ing of the dishes this year, with a touch of nostalgia—a plucking of the ol’ heartstrings (when you call a multi-meat sausage a turducken, you are aiming at my state-shaped heart). But there are also some new spices and fun flavors added to our mutli-culti state. What there isn’t, is a bunch of innovative stunt food. Beyond that ice cream cotton candy burrito, there’s not a lot of shock and awe this year . . . which hopefully means that the actual quality will go up. Eating for eating sake and not just novelty? Discuss amongst yourselves. My Quick Picks:

Cold smoked soft serve ice cream from Blue Moon Diner: this seems simple, but boosted. Swedish meatball smorgas from Blue Barn: it’s a Norski meatball slider, I'm IN. Up North puff pastry from Sausage Sister & Me: porketta sausage, cheese curds, and pickle in a puffy crust, what could go wrong? Taco Cat’s nacho fries: I like nachos, I like fries, yes please. Morrocan sausage bowl from Sausage by Cynthia: more of this New Minnesotan eats.

