New Minnesota State Fair Food Reviews 2019

Every Minnesotan has their own unique State Fair truth. For some, it’s eating a double cheeseburger while watching a cow give birth. For others, it's leaving the triple-wide stroller in the garage and letting their kids walk free, save the tether of pet leashes. And for others still, it’s spending an hour and half getting their money's worth at the all-you-can-drink milk stand and then spending the same amount of time in the Midway chaining rides on The Zipper.

Our truth? God help us, but it turns out it's making a gastrointenstinal ultramarathon, which should turn mortal humans into sodium statues, look like a carefree stroll through a field of pixies. Indeed, whatever our truths once were, after many hard-eating years, they have emerged from their cocoons as some some elegant other things, creating the illusion that gastronomically-impossible and highly-not-advisable feats—eating/ drinking all 80-plus new Fair foods/ drinks in less than 10 hours—are actually something as just and natural as a crossfit junkie in head-to-toe Lululemon dismantling a paleo bowl at Whole Foods.

Why do we do it? For the common good, of course. And now, armed with our handy GET IT, SKIP IT, or YOUR CALL guide to all that’s new and ingestible at the Fair, you’ll be able to enjoy your annual pilgrimage in moderation knowing exactly what is and isn’t worth the precious space in your belly.

Prost!

Blue Barn Breakfast Potato Skins

Breakfast Potato Skins

Deep-fried potato skin stuffed with scrambled eggs and peppers, topped with blackened beef chislic – a South Dakota bar food staple – and drizzled with bearnaise sauce. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, center section. $8.95.

Stephanie March: GET IT. It feels like chislic should have had a more honorary place in our lives. A Dakota (North? South? Does it matter? Bygones.) bar snack, chislic is a meaty adventure in ruggedness that has every right to be perched a-top a tater with eggs and bearnaise.

Drew Wood: GET IT. "Blackened beef chislic" you say? So did I. Trust it. Trust the chislic. Also, potato skins for breakfast.

Blue Barn Chicken

Bonus Food: Nashville Hot Chicken On-A-Stick

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, center section. $9.95.

SM: GET IT. Crunchy and sweet-hot, not wicked hot. Cereal and chicken, the great American breakfast.

DW: GET IT. This isn't intended for breakfast, per se, but it is covered in corn flakes so, uh, yeah, all day long if you must.

Blue Barn Spritzer

Country Rosé Spritzer

This rosé spritzer, reminiscent of the Italian countryside, is infused with hibiscus and topped with a splash of soda. 5.5% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, center section. $7.95 / $11.95.

SM: GET IT. Because your Aunt Smarchie wants to take a sip and float back to those 2Liter Sun Country Cooler days in the 80's. And you should want to come along for the ride. (Drew was like 5 back then, he doesn't know how much cooler Sun Country Coolers were).

DW: GET IT. Big rosé guy here... Is something I've never said until trying this. (Also, if you were into Bartles and James in 1989, you'll be into this.)

Blue Barn MN Handshake

The Great Minnesota Handshake

Step right up for a sessionable strawberry milkshake cream ale with big strawberry fruit flavor and a touch of vanilla. 5.2% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company and The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, center section. $4.75 / $7.75.

DW: GET IT. The strawberries taste like strawberries.

SM: GET IT: The snozzberries taste like snozzberries!

Blue Barn Very Berry Seltzer

Very Berry Frozen Hard Seltzer

A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with flavors of ripe summer berries begging to be sipped on a hot summer day. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, center section. $8.95.

SM: GET IT. This is a hard seltzer situation I can firmly get behind, I liked it better than last year's frosé.

DW: GET IT. Hard seltzer is itself a new concept, so the fact that Steph Shimp + Co have already found a deliciously frozen way to turn it on its nose is really quite admirable.

Lulu's Cheesecake

Warm Cheesecake Tart

Cheesecake in a tart crust served warm with choice of chocolate, salted caramel or strawberry glaze or without topping. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $6.

SM: GET IT. This may be the best new food Lulu's has done. They bake the cheesecake on-site and it's served warm, and kinda custardy and it's great! Get it with the berry glaze, made from the same berries that went into the Berry Go Round Sour, and make that the ultimate sweet n sour pairing.

DW: GET IT. Come outtta the gate hot with the "GET ITs" here, but dang, if the West End isn't delivering this year. Leave your dentures at home because this sucker literally melts in your mouth.

LuLu's Berry Go Round Sour

Berry Go Round Sour

A mixed-culture Berliner Weise aged for more than a year in 80-year-old cypress wood layering tanks before being refermented on raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries. The beer is refreshingly tart and dry, bursting with fruit flavors atop the lemony based beer. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. At LuLu's Public House located at West End Market, west side. $9.

SM: GET IT. With that cheesecake tart, see above.

DW: GET IT. ...Even though conventional wisdom dictates that nothing younger than 81-year-old cypress wood is really worth aging a Starkeller sour in.

LuLus Blood Orange Freewheeler

Blood Orange Freewheeler

Freewheeler Dry Apple Cider is sweetened with freshly pressed blood orange for a tart and effervescent taste. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: YOUR CALL. While this is was a nice refresher, I just didn't get a lot of blood orange on this. So, in case your'e going for that.

DW: GET IT. Yep.

Lulu's Honey Mead

Honey Bee Lavender Honey Mead

This mead features sparkling honey with a touch of lavender, fermented to a semi-sweet effervescent finish. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $9.

SM: GET IT: I like mead. Even without the RFE (Ren Fest Energy). This one sparkles. It's good for breakfast.

DW: YOUR CALL. But only because I've just never been much of a mead guy. That said, I can totally picture dudes wearing chain mail merrily toasting this stuff in leather mugs at Ren Fest this year.

Lulu's Mango Star

Mango Star

This session IPA is twice dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops and fruited with mango purée. It shines with notes of bright hops and tropical fruit to light up your palate. 4.9% ABV. 37 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: RE-DO. Uhhh, I think I didn't sip this one, perhaps I was face down in the walking breakfast taco bag? Will remedy by Friday and report back.

DW: SKIP IT. Totally thought I would love this stuff, but the mango seems to be just too mild a flavor to hold up to such flavor-forward hops.

Lulu's Onesie Twosie

Onesie, Twosie LuLu Lucky

This juicy, hazy, hop-forward IPA has bright tropical fruit aromas and a soft pillowy body. 6.8% ABV. 62 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: GET IT: a slicer. Will cut through your walking breakfast taco bag of chips, leaving you ready for your next food.

DW: GET IT. Surly + IPA x hazy = goodness every darn time.

Lulu's Slushy Limoncello

Slushy LuLu Limoncello

Road Rash Shandy Apple is combined with zesty and juicy lemon, then frozen into a Limoncello-style slushy. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $6.

SM: YOUR CALL. What the hell? I liked this more because it didn't totally limoncello bomb your face off. Because limoncello can do that, you know? But Drew wrote this:

DW: YOUR CALL. I'm just not a limoncello fan and this REALLY tastes like limoncello.

Breakfast Walking Taco

BF: Breakfast Walking Taco

At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, west side. $6.

SM: GET IT. Ok, maybe THIS is the best new food from Lulus. Chorizo, eggs, chili con queso, tomatoes, lettuce, and local Barrel of Fun chips is a JAM. Maybe THIS is the new on-a-stick we are looking for? In-a-bag? Here for that.

DW: GET IT. It's even in a taco chip bag that's designed to be a walking taco chip bag.

Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor Varieties

Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor Varieties

Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam with warm Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, center section. Al Pastor: $9 / Pebbles & Bam Bam: $8.

SM: Pebbles: YOUR CALL: Uber sweet, but oddly compelling? No chance in heck I could finish a whole one by myself, but there are other sweet tooth humans who might love this. Al Pastor: YOUR CALL I'm finding I don't love the sweeter batter waffle with the al pastor that already has pineapple chunks, because it tips the whole thing over past the savory elements. Again, sweeter teeth may find happier bites.

DW: Pebbles: SKIP IT. Just waaaay too rich for me. Al Pastor: YOUR CALL. The sweet/savory tango going on in this is valid, but the line is typically so long that you really have to want it to make the plunge.

Shaved Ice

BF: Dragonfruit Shaved Ice, with Condensed Milk

At Minnesnowii Shaved Ice, located at West End Market, center section. $7.

SM: GET IT: Fruity cold air.

DW: GET IT. I don't have any idea if this tastes like dragonfruit (because I don't have any idea what dragonfruit tastes like), but I do know that this tastes really good.

Hot Hen Nacho

The Hot Hen

BBQ chips topped with smoked pulled buffalo chicken, blue cheese fondue, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, green onions and blue cheese crumbles. At RC's BBQ, located east of West End Market, top of Adventure Park. $8.

SM: GET IT: Those spicy crisp potato chips are topped with def smoky pulled chicken, cheese sauce, pickled peps, and good things. This is what I want every Friday night for the rest of my life.

DW: GET IT. RC's is the hands down best BBQ at the Fair, and their next-level take on nachos is proof.

RC Jammin Brisket

Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese

Slow-smoked brisket, red onion jam, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and RC’s hot BBQ sauce. At RC's BBQ, located east of West End Market, top of Adventure Park. $10.

SM: GET IT: Kinda loved the balance of flavors swimming in this sando. That buttery white bread, the smoky rich brisket, sweet onion jam, and melty cheese to hold it all together. If they can keep this working in flow of the crowds, it's a moment in your mouth.

DW: YOUR CALL. Only because I've never not given an RC's item a "GET IT", and I feel like I need to break the cycle. Also, if you were going to get one new thing here, even though this is good, The Hot Hen is gooder.

Hideaway Trifle

Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle

Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote, topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis. At Hideaway, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level west side. $9.

SM: SKIP IT: It was cute, just too cute. And too sweet, without a real payoff.

DW: SKIP IT. My lips pucker just recalling trying this.

Hideaway Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA

A pint of nostalgia, bold and refreshing, is rimmed with pink cotton candy sugar. This IPA combines your favorite childhood treat with your favorite adult pastime. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At Hideaway, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level west side. $5.25 / $8.50.

SM: GET IT: I wasn't mad at this. I still hate sticky rims, but I thought this cotton candy beer was kinda kicky.

DW: GET IT. This is 100% a stunt beer, but it's 100% a stunt beer that works, right down to the cotton candy sugar rim.

Hideaway Lavender Bubble

Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble

Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine accented with lavender-infused lemonade creates a fragrant, bubbly cocktail. It’s garnished with a pinch of fresh lavender and served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Hideaway, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level west side. $9.

SM: YOUR CALL: This was kinda lovely for a wine cocktail. Maybe ours was aggressively lavender-ed, and we were there early in the bartender's learning curve (he seemed stressed), so I won't count it out yet.

DW: YOUR CALL. Fine. It's fine.

Hideaway Mojito

Pomegranate Bubbly Mojito

This cool and crisp take on a mojito is a combination of mint, lime and a twist of tart pomegranate with the snappy and sweet effervescence of Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Hideaway, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level west side. $9.

SM: YOUR CALL: Let's not call these mojitos just because they have mint, ok? They are really fruity spritzers aiming for the prosecco set. And yes, that set deserves to get their drink on at the Fair. I'll patiently wait until we, the whiskey set, are duly afforded our time.

DW: YOUR CALL. See above.

Hideaway Strawberry Mint Mojito

Strawberries and Mint Bubbly Mojito

This take on a mojito features juicy strawberry, bright lime and mint flavors dancing together with Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Hideaway, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level west side. $9.

SM: YOUR CALL: Samsies.

DW: YOUR CALL. If you're seeing a pattern here, it's that the last three drinks are all built with the same Edelweiss wine, so if that's not your ideal flavor profile, then it doesn't really matter what the other flavors are.

Halo Cone

Halo Cone

A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings. At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, 2nd level east side. $9.

SM: GET IT: JOY, pure joy.

DW: GET IT. If for no other reason than to be the hero who walks through the Grandstand holding the physical embodiment of a six-year-old's Willy Wonka fever dream. Also, it's good.

Juanita Cuba

Cuban Fusion Fajita

Carnitas-style roast pork, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Juanita’s Fajitas’ signature mustard folded into a flour tortilla. At Juanita's Fajitas, located in front of the Grandstand. $7.

SM: GET IT. Holy moly Juanitas Fajitas has given me a reason to stop over. It's a crispy pocket of Cubano fixin's, warm, pickly, with all the right mustard smears and everything.

DW: GET IT. Yeah, man. I'm here for this one. The roast pork has real taste, and the fact that it was served quesadilla style made it hyper-eatable.

Blue Moon Turkish Pizza

Turkish Pizza

A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded. At Blue Moon, located at the NE corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St. $9.

SM: GET IT. Holy Hannah, that's a lot of food for $9. And luckily, it's a lot of flavorful food for $9. We got a load of seasoned beef, fresh veg, and bright cucumber and garlic sauce. Ask to have it folded, like this, so that you can walk with it. (Heard that they were still getting their staff up on the whole fold sitch, so suggest if they don't offer it.)

DW: GET IT (X 3). One member of our group described this as "refreshing", and while I absolutely cannot get behind a flatbread pizza being refreshing, I will say that there was a certain unexpected effervescence to this. Bonus points for this being a lot of bang for the buck too.

Bridgeman's Peach Nachos

Peaches n’ Cream Nachos

A bed of cinnamon sugar pita chips with Bridgeman’s Peaches n’ Cream ice cream, peach topping, a drizzle of honey and crushed pecans, finished with whipped cream, a cherry and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. At Bridgeman's, located at the corner of Sheep and Poultry and Warner Coliseum. $8.

SM: YOUR CALL: You know what? That Bridgeman's ice cream is damn near a state icon, those crushed pecans drizzled with honey are wholesome, and the pita crisps dusted with cinnamon sugar are all honest and good. For me, I just wish they were fresh peaches instead of peach topping.

DW: YOUR CALL. Lots of good here, just maybe no great.

Coaster's Dreamsicle Malt

Dreamsicle Hard Malt

A spin on a classic malt, the Dreamsicle Hard Malt is a sweet treat that starts with blood orange hard Italian soda and is blended together with vanilla ice cream. The beverage is made with Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda. At Coaster's, located at the corner of Carnes, across from Midway. $6.50.

SM: GET IT. Ice cream and booze. Ice cream and booze. Ice cream that tastes like a smoother version of an Orange Julius ... and booze.

DW: YOUR CALL. Definitely tastes like a creamsicle, but the hard Italian soda they use to make this an adult beverage just doesn't really turn the screws enough on the flavor I was looking for in a hard malt once it gets blended with the ice cream.

Coaster's Great Minnesota Citra-gether IPA

Great Minnesota Citra-gether IPA

This Citra-hopped IPA has a bright citrus, tangerine and slightly nutty profile. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew. At Coaster's, located at the corner of Carnes, across from Midway. $5.50.

SM: YOUR CALL: Lots of citrus, no nut. Perfectly fine.

DW: GET IT. If you like citrus-forward beers and want to spread your daily ABV intake out over more beers, then this 5% with big citrus taste should do the trick.

Coaster's Sideshow Spritzer

Sideshow Spritzer

This light and dry sparkling lager has delicate tropical notes of passion fruit and mango with a crisp finish. 5.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Coaster's, located at the corner of Carnes, across from Midway. $5.50.

SM: GET IT. I thought this was a nice, lighter fruit beer that didn't try to jam a mango in your face. A fruity beer for those who still give fruity beers the side-eye.

DW: YOUR CALL. These mango beers are just not doing it for me so far at the Fair. Nothing bad here at all, btw, just not blowing me away.

Swine Spuds Dilly Dog

Deep-Fried Dilly Dog

Pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried. At Swine and Spud's, located in the Warner Coliseum, west side.

SM: GET IT. With a but. And that but is, if it feels like this is going to be a huge hit (likely) then I worry about execution on that pickle-batter marriage. We took two bites and the batter pretty much slid off the pickle, down the stick. Luckily, having never achieved my calling as a ballerina, I can adapt ... and I scooted it right back up and continued biting. Just saying, those of you with perfection issues: ping.

DW: GET IT. (THEN GET IT AGAIN.) This succeeds by being exactly what it sounds like it's going to be.

People Watcher Beer

People Watcher

This medium-bodied dry pilsner features notes of grapefruit and orange. Grab a bench and watch the crowd pass by as you sip this brew. 6.0% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co. At Swine and Spud's, located in the Warner Coliseum, west side. $5.50.

SM: GET IT: This beer is for the frequent Fair-goer who will get tired of crapht play and just want something to quench your head while you check in at the daily cheese carving that happens at 4pm. That Fair-goer is me.

DW: SKIP IT. There are just too many new beers at the Fair this year to justify spending your dough on what is ultimately a pretty decent pils, but that just doesn't have that next gear.

Sabinos Ghost Nachos

BF: Ghost Totchos

At Sabino's, located in the Warner Coliseum, south side. $8.

SM: CONFUSED: Those weren't tots. The mix was legit hot and full of good flavor, but I know totchos, sir, and you are no totchos.

DW: YOU CALL. I ain't afraid of no ghost. (But even if I was, ghost pepper spiciness exists here, but not in any sort of overwhelming way.)

Blue Ox Burger Bar

Blue Ox Burger Bar

Serving build-your-own hamburgers, cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers (with ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and more); breakfast sandwiches (sausage or bacon with egg and cheese on a toasted English muffin); crinkle-cut fries; tater tots; and assorted beverages. At Blue Ox Burger Bar, located at the corner outside of the Miracle of Birth Center. Bacon Cheeseburger Basket: $11 / Double Cheeseburger Basket: $13.

SM: YOUR CALL: If you need a burger at the Fair, and are no where near the Midway Men's Club, then have at it. These are good stand burgers (better than any in the area), no asking for pink and all that, but I would say to get a double cheese and zshoosh it how you like it. POINTS for crinkle fries.

DW: GET IT. Eating burgers (that are incredibly capable, btw) in the literal shadow of the Miracle of Birth Center and across the street from the milk stand, while looking down the street at the cattle barn is, in a very strange way, everything.

Bada Bing Sandwich

Bada Bing Sandwich

Italian-inspired warm flatbread sandwich with ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing. At Sandwich Stop, located outside of Sheep and Chickens, on Clough. $9.

SM: SKIP IT. BUT ... they seemed really not ready for the crowds, and were a bit panicked in the trailer, so I might give them another shot in a day or so? But as of Day One, not so hot (look at their preview photo to understand).

DW: SKIP IT. That basil existed, but just barely.

Cafe Caribe Orange Push Up Pop

Orange Push-Up Pop

Bringing you right back to summer vacation with that perfect cool treat in your hand, this pale ale features bright citrus and tropical fruit notes that are matched with a refreshingly light malt body, finished with orange cream and lactose, and rimmed with zesty orange sugar. 5.0% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Café Caribe, located at the south side of Carnes, east of Midway. $5.50.

SM: GET IT: This had a nice way with the orange. Again on the chill side with the fruiting, def more ice cream treat than orange candy.

DW: GET IT. Possibly the most convincing and satisfying candy-rimmed beer the Fair has ever seen.

Frontier Prickly Pear IPA

Prickly Pear IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this approachable, easy drinking IPA is fruited with prickly pear purée. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Frontier Bar, located at the south side of Carnes, east of Midway. $5.50.

SM: YOUR CALL. I really really didn't understand this beer.

DW: GET IT. Prickly pear puree. Who knew?

Andy's Grille Orange IPA

Summer Luv’n Orange IPA

Combining Bent Paddle’s flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, make this a perfect beer for summer days and nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV. 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. At Andy's Grill, located at the south side of Carnes, east of Midway. $5.50.

SM: GET IT: This was the first sticky rim that I didn't get mad at. BONUS on the little orange candy fun. Thought it played to the orange without overplaying.

DW: GET IT. Possibly the second most convincing and satisfying candy-rimmed beer the Fair has ever seen.

Mancini's No Bologna Coney

No Bologna Coney

Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad. At Mancini's, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $6.75.

SM: GET IT. I liked this snappy dog. Get me more olives and pickled bits on a fatty dog. The bun bugged me a bit, but then I just ate it without the bun SOLVED.

DW: YOUR CALL. Am I the only one who kinda wanted it to also have some bologna just because the name made me hungry for it?

Mancini's Funnel Cloud

Funnel Cloud F2 Ale

With notes of lightly toasted bread, caramel and vanilla, this not-too-sweet copper-colored ale is inspired by classic State Fair funnel cakes. 5.2% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company. At Mancini's, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: GET IT. Actually, I liked the bready notes and thought it was kinda mild in a good way.

DW: SKIP IT. This is a lot like some of the funnel cake and mini-donut beers of old, so there's not a lot new there, flavorwise.

Mancini's Red Wine Sorvino

Red Wine Sorvino

The intense strawberry and jam flavors of Cannon River’s GoGo Red wine are complemented by a dollop of sweet and tart housemade berry sorbet gelato. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Mancini's, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $9.

SM: SKIP IT. Nah.

DW: YOUR CALL. Red wine converted into a cold beverage is probably not everyone's bag, but if it is, your bag, then by all means cool down with one of these.

Dino's Feta Bites

Feta Bites

Deep-fried Greek pasta dough stuffed with feta cheese, cream cheese and Dino’s Greek seasoning. Served with a creamy olive tapenade. At Dino's Gyros, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $5.50.

SM: SKIP IT. WANTED it to be good, but those little suckers are as hard as cheese-filled ninja stars, and I don't condone violence.

DW: SKIP IT. These are just fine, but when you've got finite tummy space, dollars, and time, you've gotta let just fine go.

Dino's Berry Manilow

Berry Manilow

This thirst-quenching elixir starts with a lightly hopped brew, blended with Utepils’ housemade lemonade and a splash of puréed raspberries. 4.1% ABV. At Dino's Gyros, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $5.50.

SM: SKIP IT: This was too much of a sugar punch to muh face.

DW: YOUR CALL. Just like it's namesake, this beer is super sweet and maybe a little sappy. That said, it's uber sessionable and kinda refreshing.

Dino's Mango Medusa

Mango Medusa

One sip of this bright and zesty beer can melt even the stoniest of hearts. The mango-infused ale is light and fruity with a pop of tart flavor. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Dino's Gyros, located at the north side of Carnes Ave., across the Old Mill. $5.50.

SM: GET IT. I liked the tartness of this, not sure I remember it as mango per se. But I do remember feeling like it would be good with a grilled peach from Produce Exchange next door, so that's what I'm going to do tomorrow.

DW: YOUR CALL. Mango strikes again.

Ballpark Cafe Beers

Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer

This gluten-free hard seltzer is crafted with all-natural cherries. It’s light, refreshing and full of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs.’ 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building.

SM: YOUR CALL. Still not 1000% on the seltzer thing, but this one is frush.

DW: GET IT. Still not sure about the hard seltzer game? No better place to start than here.

Cherry Passion Fruit Tart Ale

Balancing hints of citrus with generous additions of tart cherry and passion fruit, this thirst-quenching ale is designed for summer with notes of tropical sweet, tart and plum from the Belgian yeast. 6.0% ABV. Bent Paddle Brewing Company. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. I am here for the tart cherries. They fight inflammation, from ... maybe .. 12 days of corndogs. I dug this one for health reasons, yeah.

DW: GET IT. The perfect beer to snap you out of that "I'm buried deep in the Fair and can no longer feel my feet" funk.

Elderflower Wheat Ale

A showcase of Minnesota-grown ingredients, this ale pairs locally grown wheat with Triple Pearl hops from Mighty Axe Hops Farm for a soft melon and sweet citrus flavor. It’s finished with hand-harvested native elderflower for a light, clean and well-balanced flavor with notes of freshly baked bread, herbs, cut hay and meadow flowers. 4.9% ABV. Able Seedhouse + Brewery. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. I loved this sipper, it was sooooo clean. Was it farmy, this wheat ale? Maybe? It just felt like a beer filled ray of sunshine on the Ballpark patio.

DW: GET IT. If for no other reason, to try to pick out some of the flavors they list in the description. I mean, I for one got the cut hay notes on the first sip.

Four Seam Screamer

This West Coast-inspired IPA was brewed with the help of former Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher, Glen Perkins. It delivers straight-down-the-middle hop flavor, with tropical notes of orange, mango and pineapple and a dry, crisp finish. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT: Not just because obviously, Glen Perkins and I are now best friends. Nor because I made him blindly pick his beer out of the nine other new ones, which HE DID. Just 'cuz it's a damn good drinker with a crisp edge on the back.

DW: GET IT. I drank this while Glen Perkins was literally in the chair next to me, watching me drink it. But even if that brazen act of intimidation hadn't occurred, I would've loved this IPA that literally began as one of the former Twins closer's personal home brew recipes.

Kirby Pucker #34 Arnie Palmer

This third in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It’s brewed with loose-leaf tea, lemon zest and lemon juice with a hint of sweetness. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT: Seriously, WTAF. All Arnie Palmers should be like this beer. Working on that change.org petition.

DW: GET IT. It really does taste like an Arnie Palmer ... But, when you really think about it, isn't a boozy Arnie Palmer a John Daly?

Mighty Magenta Dragon Fruit IPA

From the minds of two State Fair homebrew blue-ribbon winners, this fluorescent magenta beast gushes with exotic dragon fruit and juicy New World hops, all supported by 100% Minnesota malt. It features notes of passion fruit, mango and red berries, with a dank, crisp and dry finish. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. Loved the dryness to this fruit bomb, it did not come off like a jello shot. I really though this one was an elegant fruit beer.

DW: GET IT. More dragon fruit! This time with an ABV.

MN Brew Together Orange Dreamsicle IPA

This Orange Dreamsicle-style IPA is brewed with Minnesota barley and wheat malt, a bit of milk sugar and vanilla bean, then dry-hopped with Lotus and Citra cryo hops. It’s cool and creamy with a touch of acidity and an orange citrus hop aroma. 5.5% ABV. Brewed as a collaboration between Modist Brewing Co. and Barrel Theory Beer Company. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. At some point it's going to be hard for you to keep your orange beers and berry beers straight (like for me, right now at 2am typing this), but this one will stick out. It's smart, it's comely, it sticks.

DW: GET IT. Maybe the best of the rather large cull of creamsicle-styled adult beverages on this year's list.

Rosa Fresca

This bright thirst-quencher begins with Mexican Honey Light and is finished with hibiscus and lime for a pink, rosy hue with notes of citrus and sweetness. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. This beer is like they asked Indeed's Mexican Honey Light to the prom, and she showed up in a STUNNER of a dress. Like a jaw dropper beauty.

DW: GET IT. I'm starting to sound like a "GET IT" broken record again, but the Ballpark Cafe's new beer selection this year really is that solid. This one might be the most singular and inventive of the bunch.

The Shandlot Mixed Berry Shandy

“The sultan of suds,” “The colossus of quenchers,” “The GREAT Shandino.” This delicious lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with a mouthwatering blend of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT. THREE-PEAT for this one.

DW: GET IT. Bauhaus got their Shandalot game back on track this year by using a fistful of berries to create a more dynamic overall flavor profile.

iPierogi

Stuffed Cabbage Roll

Cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll. At iPierogi, located in the Food Building, at the south wall. $8.

SM: YOUR CALL: For sure there's no need or want for a dinner roll, and I can't quite feel like tucking into a little barrel of ground pork is Fair food. But it's low-key satisfying and hard to stop forking. Tho: why not make a pierogi the new food at ... iPierogi?

DW: GET IT. Cabbage, I know. But trust me on this one.

Funky Grits

Shrimp & Grits Fritters

Aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce. Gluten-free. At Funky Grits, located in the Food Building, at the east wall. $5.

SM: GET IT. Sassy little grits balls. Crisp on the outside, and steamy soft in the middle.

DW: GET IT. Big on flavor, not on actually being big.

Sara's Tipsy Pies Pecan Tart

Tipsy Pecan Tart

Pecan pie infused with Dubliner Irish Whiskey and baked in a buttery shortbread shell. Gluten-free. At Sarah's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, at the east wall. $7.

SM: YOUR CALL: Just me over here, wishing it had more whiskey flavor.

DW: SKIP IT. As Glen Perkins said, too much tart, not enough pecan.

San Felipe Taco Cone

Carnitas Taco Cone

Carnitas with a sesame-garlic ginger sauce, cabbage, lime and queso fresco, topped with green onion and sour cream and served in a deep-fried cone-shaped tortilla. At San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, at the east wall. $10.

SM: GET IT: Beyond being able to snack on the crisp tornadic shell of your meal, your meal is actually really delicious. Good and good times.

DW: GET IT. Taco cone FTW. Seriously, if there's a better edible vessel among this year's new foods cull, I must've missed it during my 3p food coma.

Manny's Taco

BF: Tacos al Pastor

At Manny's Tortas, located in the Food Building, at the east wall. $5.

SM: GET IT. If you get one al pastor taco this year, it should be Manny's. It was a last minute add to their menu, and wow, good idea. That blue corn tortilla might be the best one one on the grounds too.

DW: GET IT. Manny made it and the tortilla is blue. What's not to love?

Michelada

Michelada

A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Michelob Golden Light mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices. At Tejas, located at the Garden, at the north wall. $9.

SM: GET IT: See, some of us want more tomatoes in our beers and less fruits in our beers. Like a vibrant and saucy red supernova among a sea of fruit roll-ups.

DW: GET IT. Tejas has done the impossible. They've made Mich Golden Draft Light taste like something other than water.

Tejas Grilled Hot Sausage

Red Hot

Grilled red hot sausage, southwestern summer succotash, whole grain mustard, pickled red onion relish. At Tejas, located at the Garden, at the north wall. $10.

SM: GET IT: What an awesome surprise bonus food! Chunks of hickory grilled red hot sausages with actual char, and pickled things ... like a wonderful, flavorful meat salad. I will eat this again, mark my words.

DW: GET IT. The red hots really are red hot.

Kora's Cookie Dough

Kora’s Cookie Dough

Serving deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle; and cookie dough on-a-stick in five flavors: classic chocolate chip, Grandma’s sugar cookie, monster cookie, Reese’s peanut butter, and Oreo fudge. All five flavors can be dipped in chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter or butterscotch chips and rolled in sprinkles or peanuts. At Kora's Cookie Dough, located at the south side of Dan Patch, outside of Merch Mart. Deep fried: 3 for $5 or 5 for $10 / On-a-stick: $5 or $6 if you want it dipped and sprinkled.

SM: SKIP IT: It just wasn't special enough to give money or gut space to. God, am I jaded? I just said cookie dough wasn't special enough. I'm fired.

DW: YOUR CALL. It's cookie dough. Take two bites, and you've eaten like eight cookies. If you want to eat eight cookies in two bites, have at it.

O'Gara's Whiskey Wings

Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings

All-natural white chicken chunks, breaded, deep-fried, tossed in Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and garnished with chopped scallions. Gluten-free. At O'Gara's, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch & Cosgrove, main gate. $8.

SM: GET IT: Boneless wings are for sure a drinky snack thing, and this is a drinky snacky place, so if you're here, you're gonna want them.

DW: YOUR CALL. They're kinda like meat candy, and that's not a bad thing.

Minnesota Mimosa

Minnesota Mimosa

A breakfast classic served all day, Cannon River Edelweiss sparkling wine is topped with orange juice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At O'Gara's, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch & Cosgrove, main gate. $9.

SM: SKIP IT: My issue was the OJ, actually. It was too blerg.

DW: SKIP IT. That Edelweiss sparkling wine is just so subtle that you really just can't find it through the OJ.

O'Gara's MN Haze

MN Haze

With notes of citrus and tropical fruit, this 100% Minnesota-grown hazy IPA is brewed with Mighty Axe hops and Vertical Malt malted barley. 6.8% ABV. 44 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O'Gara's, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch & Cosgrove, main gate. $5.50 / $9.

SM: GET IT: I really like this one. I actually remember this one! It had the right edge of tropical for me, sitting in sunshine being as non-Basic as I could be.

DW: GET IT. There're a lot of new hazy brews his year, and, having tried it all, I can say with a degree of certainty that whatever one you're near is the right one to drink.

O'Gara's Peaches & Cream Ale

Peaches & Cream Ale

Deep gold in color, this spin-off of the popular Castle Danger Cream Ale has a hint of malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture with a balanced bitterness, finishing smooth and clean. The addition of juicy peach enhances the sweet aromas and flavors without being too overpowering. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. At O'Gara's, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch & Cosgrove, main gate. $5.50 / $9.

SM: YOUR CALL: This hit me straight up peach on the nose, coming at my face, but then let me down on the flavor side. I might come back for this one, because I think I was over-beered at this point and needed a mouth break.

DW: YOUR CALL. The peaches in this one kinda behave like the mangos in some of the others... Just so inherently mild that they kinda disappear in the final product.

White Claw Red Bull Slushie

White Claw Red Bull Slushie

Refreshing Black Cherry White Claw Hard Seltzer is mixed with energizing Coconut Berry Red Bull for a fabulous summer sipper. At O'Gara's, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch & Cosgrove, main gate. $9.

SM: CONFUSED. So, there I am, taking a pull on this bright blue slushy sitch that was set down before me, and I look over at chef Justin Sutherland, and say "this is fucking delicious". Then it hits me, this is a White Claw Red Bull slushy and I have pledged in my heart to give it NO SWAY. And yet. Sure it was a little sun-tan-lotion-ish, and blue as a blended up Basic Smurfette, but it was ... kinda fun. We dubbed it Red Claw, and I will abide.

DW: GET IT. Steph and I both liked this, and neither one of us wanted to. But screw it. It's good. And here's the thing, it's not in a can, so NOBODY WILL KNOW IT'S WHITE CLAW, so you can enjoy it in relative anonymity.

Farmers Union Blueberry Key Lime Pie

Blueberry Key Lime Pie

Blueberry Key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries. At the Farmer's Union, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, before Creative Activities. $8.

SM: YOUR CALL: I'm not the biggest key lime fan, but I would have liked a bit more to this bite. Seemed more Blueberry than any lime. Loved the crust.

DW: YOUR CALL. This was just way too dense for my liking. Like, it felt like 3,000 blueberries went into my lone bite.

Farmers Union Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

Pink lemonade made with fresh lavender leaves. At the Farmer's Union, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, before Creative Activities. $6 / 7.50.

SM: GET IT: It's damn refreshing.

DW: GET IT. That is is you like really floral and refreshing beverages on a hot day.

Farmer's Union BLT

BLT With Egg

At the Farmer's Union, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, before Creative Activities. $13.

SM: GET IT: Loving the upgrade. #putaneggonit

DW: GET IT. An already-super-terrific BLT, now topped with a farm fresh egg.

Hamline Dining Hall Snow Cap Waffle Sundae

Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae

Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm real maple syrup and a maraschino cherry. At the Hamline Church Dining Hall, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, by Visitor Center. $6.

SM: GET IT: Sleeper hit. Look, if church basement volunteers know one thing, it's how to waffle. And that waffle was malty, buttery, rich, and perfect. That it was a vehicle for cream cheese ice cream boosts it to heavenly.

DW: GET IT. This is so underwhelming looking that you almost prejudge it, but don't. That waffle is pro grade, and that Izzy's cream cheese ice cream is mildly mind-blowing.

Izzy's Dessa Ice Cream

Dessa’s Night Drive Ice Cream

Description. At the Hamline Church Dining Hall, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, by Visitor Center.

SM: GET IT. COULD. NOT. STOP. EATING. THIS.

DW: GET IT. Who knew the secret to the perfect scoop was cardamom.

Cheesy Funnel Cakes

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites

Bite-sized funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses, deep-fried and finished with a sprinkle of sharp cheddar and chives, and served with homemade Sriracha aioli dipping sauce. Ranch or garlic butter dipping sauce is also available. At Funnel Cakes, located at the north side of Dan Patch Ave, by the Butterfly House. $8.

SM: YOUR CALL: Waited a long time for $8 of dribbled fried dough with a little amount of really nummy cheese, IMHO. Imma need more cheese for you to get me back. Also: those cake pieces are not "infused" with cheese. So.

DW: GET IT. Funnel cakes = great. Savory funnel cakes with Sriracha dipping sauce = greater.

Anchor Mini Donut Latte

Mini Donut Latte

A traditional latte with house-made mini donut flavoring, whole milk and espresso topped with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar. At Anchor Coffee House, located outside Ramberg Music Café. $7.

SM: GET IT: I dunno, maybe I was just ready for a creamy donut coffee party. You might be too?

DW: SKIP IT. It's kinda making a good, simple thing a less good, complicated thing.

Cold Press Shandy

Cold Brew Lavender Shandy

At Anchor Coffee House, located outside Ramberg Music Café. $7.

SM: YOUR CALL: Can't seem to get to craving that citrusy lemon and cold press combo. It makes the shivers behind my ears.

DW: YOUR CALL. Want the effects of cold brew but don't like the taste of cold brew? Boom. Here you go.

The Peg Boss Hog Sandwich

Boss Hog Sandwich

Description. At The Peg, located at the back side of the Agriculture Horticulture Building. $12.

SM: GET IT: The Peg is the only full-service spot at the Fair, so pull up a chair, pop a squat and let a server take your order for a moment. Make that order a Boss Hog because WOW it's all the pork. All the pork you can fit between buns, then slapped with some house cole-slaw and sawce. You need to sit for this one.

DW: GET IT. First of all, if you don't know what The Peg is, then you've been doing the Fair wrong your whole life. SECOND of all, this sandwich weighs like 10 pounds, and had literally all the sandwichable forms of pork in it. Dammit, was that good.

The Peg

Loaded Fries

Description. At The Peg, located at the back side of the Agriculture Horticulture Building. $9.

SM: GET IT: It's like the fries version of the Boss Hog, but just a tad less pork. You can get these fries to go, order at the counter or the "bar" and then keep walking and sharing.

DW: GET IT. Who among you has met a loaded fry that they do not love?

Holy Land Lamb T-Bone Chops

Lamb T-Bone Chops

All-natural, 100% grass-fed grilled lamb loins seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade. At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast. $6.

SM: SKIP IT: Nicely priced at $6, but it would be impossible for me to pass up the killer shawarma, the falafel, or the gyros in favor of these.

DW: YOUR CALL. When you think of t-bone you think of big. Wen you think of lamb, you think of small. Therein lies the paradox of the tiniest t-bones you're ever likely to encounter. Enjoyable eating though!

Hot Indian Kentikka Chicken

Kentikka Fried Chicken

Sliders. At Hot Indian, located at the International Bazaar, east. $12.

SM: GET IT: Under a bun with righteous squish, sits some crisp chicken thighs, slaw, with a good pickly bite. You will house these.

DW: GET IT. Maybe just skip everything else and go straight here to get the best sliders you will ever eat.

Hot Indian Bhel Purri

Bel Phurri

Chickpeas and snacks in a cone. At Hot Indian, located at the International Bazaar, east. $10.

SM: GET IT: This is a great street food snack that you eat from a cone. It's a mix-match, a hodge-podge of little textures (crunchy rice, chickpeas) and flavors and it keeps your mouth occupied and entertained while you slog 13,000 steps.

DW: YOUR CALL. Maybe the most mystifying thing we ate all day. There was even puffed rice cereal (AKA Rice Crispies) present.

Shanghaied Henri Taco

Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco

Beef brisket pit-smoked over hickory charcoal, shredded and topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a pickled kale crunch made with kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, radicchio, napa and red cabbage, with a drizzle of BBQ sauce; served in a flour tortilla with tortilla chips. At Shanghaied Henry's, located at the International Bazaar. $9.

SM: SKIP IT: There's just too much other good stuff in this vicinity for these tacos to be a choice.

DW: YOUR CALL. If you're hungry for tacos while you're up getting your Summit on a stick in the shadow of the Mark Stutrud cutout, then these will do the trick.

Summit Mini-Sotan IPA

Mini-Sotan IPA

This American-style IPA features a new experimental hop and Cascade hops, along with a complex blend of British, American and German malts. The result showcases a golden color with intense aromas of pineapple, grapefruit and apricot, leading to flavors of English biscuits, breadcrust and sweet citrus. It’s wonderfully clean in bitterness with a refreshing finish and thirst-quenching nature. 4.0% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co. At Shanghaied Henry's, located at the International Bazaar. $5.25 / $8.50.

SM: GET IT: For me, this is a bench sitter. A beer that I know I can sip on while watching a show on the IB stage or sitting through an AgHort seminar. It wasn't a shocker, nor was it puffer, it seemed to fit the afternoon.

DW: GET IT. Speaking of Mark Stutrud, his brewery's newest is none too shabby.

Strawberries and Cream

Strawberries ‘n Crème

Serving fresh strawberries with non-dairy whipped topping; and fresh-brewed iced tea with strawberry flavoring. At Strawberries n Cream, located at Randall & Underwood. $7.

SM: YOUR CALL: Ok. So. Best moment of yesterday was when I took this gorgeous whip and berries dish and asked Sherpa Carl if he thought, because it was vegan, that it smelled funny. WARNING: never put your face close to a cream-based food item that I ask you to smell. BLAMMO, whip up your nose. Anyhoo. That's vegan whip, so not cream, which means if you want to know what it's made of, you get a big piece of paper with allllllllllll the ingredients on it. Just in case you have feelings about that. Strawberries = solidly awesome.

DW: YOUR CALL. Always thought strawberry shortcake would be better without the shortcake? Then, here you go.

Green Mill

Loaded Garlic Cheese Bread

At Green Mill, located by the Great Big Wheel on Cooper. $5.

SM: YOUR CALL: Drew got verrrrrry excitied about this one.

DW: GET IT. Remember that rectangular cafeteria pizza from elementary school? THIS IS THAT. And I mean that as a compliment. It's uncanny. Seriously, get this, if for no other reason, to open up the portal to a sense memory you didn't even know still existed within you.

Giggles Duck Wings

Duck Drummies

Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila lime dipping sauce. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $8.75.

SM: GET IT: Damn it Giggles, now I have to trek back up there and get these dry-rubbed crisp and meaty little legs to gnaw on. Do not let that sauce go undipped, yo. It's got a sweet-hot hit that has more depth than your average sour sauce.

DW: GET IT. Giggles has turned duck into a lot of bizarre and creative stuff over the years, but the best thing they've ever done to it is, maybe, the simplest. Duck drummies. Duh. They're fantastic.

Giggles Coco Lime Wit

Coco-Lime Wit

A blend of lime- and coconut-infused witbier and tart wheat beer yields this fruity, balanced summer sipper. 5.2% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: GET IT: I liked the coconut bit to this, that it wasn't too Coppertone, but was still wafting forth. For me, another good slicer beer that means I can eat more.

DW: SKIP IT. Just couldn't find a lot to sink my teeth into in this one

Giggles Lemon Drop Shandy

Lemon Drop Shandy

This refreshing wheat ale is brewed with lemon juice and honey, making it a slightly sweet, sessionable shandy. 5.2% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Tin Whiskers Brewing Company. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: SKIP IT: This one kept veering to Lemon Drop shots for me. Not a good place to be, not in 1989, not in 2019.

DW: YOUR CALL. I liked this. It was a clean, impactful sip, but there's just a lot of Fair shandies out there these days.

Giggles Frose Blanc

Northstar Frosé Blanc

A refreshing frozen blend of guava purée; lemon, orange and passion fruit juices; and Round Lake Winery’s Skinny Dipping Tropical Passion white wine. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $8.75.

SM: GET IT. It's the guava. It's calling you. I kept sipping this, and putting it down. Then sipping, and putting it down, until it must have evaporated. From the heat.

DW: GET IT. A refreshing frozen blend indeed.

Giggles Honey Hive

Sparkling Honey Hive

Fresh honey from canola pollinators is brewed with a touch of cane sorghum and lightly sweetened with dandelion honey. A sharp honey nose gives way to a lingering eucalyptus aroma, while the flavor of vanilla is balanced with a delicate honey backbone. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: GET IT: This frikkin thing really had a lot of good things going on, while remaining delicate and balanced. Could have gone so wrong, but it went so right. This is the traveler, get it for strolling up to the rest of the Northland.

DW: GET IT. The most unexpectedly memorable thing I drank all day. Rarely do I leave the Fair after eating and drinking the whole list of stuff, thinking so clearly and deliberately back on one particular thing. Seriously. Really do get this.

Giggles Summer Sunset Frosé

Summer Sunset Frosé

A refreshing and rosy blend of peach juice, strawberry juice and Round Lake Winery’s Frontenac Gris. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $8.75.

SM: GET IT: The sister sludge to the Northstar above, I liked them both.

DW: GET IT. The Fair has finally hit peak adult slushy, and I'm here for that.

Giggles Toasted Pumpkin Seed Ale

Toasted Pumpkin Seed Ale

A traditional lager with a toasty, roasty pumpkin seed flavor. 3.9% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse. At Giggles, located by Lee & Cooper at North Woods. $5.25 / $8.75.

SM: SKIP IT: And I like pumpkin beers, good squashy ones, ones with a bit of cinnamon, but this was just weird. Like metallic or chemical. Wanted more pepita love.

DW: SKIP IT. I am always inclined not to like pumpkin flavored thing, but what's bizarre about this is that there wasn't even much of a pumpkin/ pumpkin seed thing here to not like.

The Hangar Tailspin

Tailspin

Tangy BBQ sauce drizzled on top of french-fried onions and fresh cole slaw, layered over pulled pork, elote, oaxacan cheese and peppery spices … all on a seasoned hash brown waffle. At The Hangar, located at the North End, by the pets. $11.

SM: GET IT: if you're up at The Hanger and need to eat there. I'm not sure I would trek up there specifically for it, but I think it beats out most of the other menu offerings.

DW: YOUR CALL. I mean, it's no RC's but it's none too shabby either.

WE DID DO THE WINGWALKER FLIGHT OF DONUTS ... let's just say SKIP IT from both.

The Hangar Crop Duster Lager

Crop Duster Lager

A regular American lager made for drinking at a regular American pace, made with real corn, the old-fashioned way. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative. At The Hangar, located at the North End, by the pets. $5.50.

SM: GET IT: I liked this lighter but cornier entrant into the beer mix up here. Another one good for strolling with.

DW: YOUR CALL. It's a well rounded lager, guaranteed to make you proficient at silently farting while walking through a crowd of unsuspecting people.

The Hangar Lemon Meringue Pie Ale

Lemon Meringue Pie Ale

A blonde ale with notes of bright citrus, this take on a classic dessert features toasted malts that give way to a hint of pie crust. 5.0% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At The Hangar, located at the North End, by the pets. $5.50.

SM: YOUR CALL: There was something meringue about it, maybe a slight creaminess? Some odd breadiness that worked in its favor?

DW: YOUR CALL. I like how this tasted, I just couldn't find the lemon meringue pie in it. Maybe you can?

The Hangar Nordic Strawberry

Nordic Strawberry Blonde Ale

This easy-drinking berry brew is made for Minnesota Nordics. It’s light, smooth and refreshing. 5.6% ABV. 16 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing Company. At The Hangar, located at the North End, by the pets. $5.50.

SM: GET IT: Strawberry is kinda winning what I'm calling the MNSF Fruit Bowl.

DW: GET IT. Maybe the best, most realistically-strawberry of all the Fair's hearty smattering of new strawberry beers and booze.

Brim Grilled Sota Sandwich

Grilled Sota Sandwich

Cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on Irish soda bread. Gluten-free and dairy-free. At Brim, located at the North End, by the pets. $9.

SM: GET IT: if you're GF or dairy-free at the Fair. I know there's not a ton out there for you, and this is a lovely treat with big blueberry flavor.

DW: YOUR CALL. It was the first time I've tasted gluten free bread, and Steph tells me that I should probably walk away from this one until I better understand its nuances.

Brim Joey Mary

Joey Mary

An iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods, including a chocolate bite, honey toffee crunch and almond cookie. At Brim, located at the North End, by the pets. $8.

SM: SKIP IT: Just get the iced coffee. The coffee is good, the skewer bits were a stretch too far.

DW: YOUR CALL. Wow, that skewer was full of, wow. Maybe you should get it, just so you can see it for yourself.

Brim Lemonades

Berry Lemonade / Mint Lemonade

At Brim, located at the North End, by the pets. $5.

SM: GET IT: The minty lemonade and the blueberry lemonade were wicked good and if you are booze-free, they might feel more like a cocktail.

DW: GET IT. Solid. Iced coffees too.