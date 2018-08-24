New Minnesota State Fair Food Reviews 2018

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams New Foods from the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

Every Minnesotan has their own unique State Fair truth. For some it’s eating ice cream while watching cows get milked. For others its throwing caution (and that bucket of Sweet Martha’s cookies they just inhaled) to the wind and getting on the Tilt-A-Whirl for an unprecedented fourth straight time. And for others still, it’s winning a man-sized pink gorilla in ring toss, throwing it on their shoulders (and their child on a leash), and heading up to the Merchandise Mart to take a load off and watch a pitch man demonstrate the subtle beauty of the Sham-Wow.

Our State Fair truth? The triumphant march through one ludicrous day of conspicuous consumption per year. Indeed, whatever our State Fair truths once were, over the last five years they have mutated into the gastrointestinal ultramarathon that is eating all the new foods (and drinking all the new beers). Why do we do it? For the common good, of course. Armed with our handy GET IT, SKIP IT, or YOUR CALL guide to all that’s new and ingestible at the Fair, you’ll be able to enjoy your annual pilgrimage in moderation knowing exactly what is and isn’t worth the precious space in your belly.

And, friends? There are not just OFFICIAL new foods on this list, but a bevvy of BONUS FOODS which are new and added after the official list. Those foods + the official foods + the some 27 drinks we sampled, put this as one of our biggest lists ever. Which is why, we thought we'd give you some zone defense. Group it out, tackle at will. Have fun!

× Expand Swedish Meatballs from Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Swedish Meatball Smorgas

Meatball sandwich with three traditional Swedish pork and beef meatballs topped with white gravy, lingonberry sauce, and dill pickles. $8.95 At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Steph March: GET IT. It's OK to keep repeating SHMORGASH under your breath while you eat this. Love the pickle kick of salty with the lingonberry sweet hint. I thought three balls was just ... right.

Drew Wood: GET IT. I love the sweet doughy Hawaiian roll. So much better than some dry hoagie. And on the practicality side, it’s palm-able, which is nice. Ditch the plate and hold it while you walk.

× Expand Bacon Stuffed Tots from Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Bacon Stuffed Tots

These are tater tots with bacon in them and on them. They're more like tater grenades, and there’s bacon in the sour cream too, for godssake. $8.95 At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

SM: YOUR CALL. GET IT. Kinda heavy, but also kinda amazing. This is a shareable dish, you need friends for this, or maybe use the sharing as bait for cute fairgoers. Stop swiping and just lure with tots! You’re welcome. These are a later-night craving, what with the crispy, warm, bacon nature of it all. UPDATE: this was supposed to be a GET IT, but my 3am editing messed that up. Have eaten twice since then.

DW: YOUR CALL. Tastes almost exactly like potatoes skins, but, as a tot, it’s a vastly less greazzzy, more consumable package. That said, it’s a coma-inducer, so eater beware.

× Expand LimeLight Beer from Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

LimeLight

The crisp and refreshing LimeLight has a slight agave sweetness, partnered with a citrusy punch of lime and a hint of sea salt to create a balanced, drinkable brew. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. 5.4% ABV. $7.50 At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

SM: GET IT. LOVE a citrus punch, and hate Bud Light Lime? This is your beer, with a lime bear hug that’s not too sweet. That salt is a brilliant move. It’s a little licky-sucky, you know what I mean?

DW: GET IT. I can’t claim to know what “agave sweetness” is, so I don’t know if I taste it or not, but it’s still solid. It’s like a Mexican lager, but with the lime brewed into it.

× Expand Strawberry Fro-Le from the Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Strawberry Mint Fro-Le

This summer sipper features frozen strawberry lemonade with a hint of fresh mint. 5.0% ABV. Made by The Blue Barn. $8.95 At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

SM: GET IT. If you think being a girl who enjoys pink drinks that are both frozen and boozy seems a bit cliché in 2018, go sit on a bench in Machinery Hill far from me and this Fro-Le. It’s damn refreshing. Sweet, but refreshing.

DW: GET IT. Not for the faint of tart… because it’s sour! Get it?!?!?! Sorry. Let me dust off my dignity here and tell you something actually helpful. It really is a wee bit tart, but that’s a good thing.

× Expand Fried pepperoni chips at the Minnesota State Fair

Pepperoni Chips with Roasted Red Pepper Queso

Thinly sliced fried pepperoni chips served with a warm roasted red pepper cheese sauce. $7 At LuLu's Public House, At West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

SM: YOUR CALL. This is super controversial—this will be the dish that divides America. Yes, it’s just pieces of crisped pepperoni sitting next to a cheese dipping sauce. Yes, you feel superior to it in all ways as you dip and eat your first bite. You may shrug, but you WILL go back for another. And another. And another. Wait, where’s my beer?

DW: SKIP IT. This literally looks like pepperoni that came off a Jack’s Pizza that got cold on your counter. Not coincidentally, that is also what it tastes like. It also should be noted that our queso had a layer of congealed film on the top that had to be removed before dipping.

Croissant Breakfast Taco

Croissant taco with scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, and cheese. $6 At LuLu's Public House, At West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

SM: YOUR CALL. Mincing words over the naming of the carb vehicle aside, the eggs in this scramble were perrrrrrfect and not rubbery. I like this better than their other breakfast options, and I’m not biased against pita. All are welcome in my breakfast situation.

DW: YOUR CALL. The idea of a croissant taco mystifies me, even now, as I sit here having apparently encountered one. Like, for real, what is a croissant taco? I digress. Mystifying pita-ish wrapping aside, this had the same queso on it as the pepperoni chips, and it was vastly more complimentary (and less congealed) here.

× Expand Sociable Black Currant cider at the Minnesota State Fair

Slipstream Black Currant Apple

Freshly pressed Midwestern apples fermented to a light bubbly effervescence, then sweetened with floral and black currant berries for a flavor that is clean, crisp and fruity. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. 5.9% ABV. $8.50 At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

SM: GET IT, if you are in a cider way. I liked the bubble, I liked the fruit, I thought it was a nice change from all the beers of the day that were courting fruit and failing. This one didn’t fail.

DW: YOUR CALL. I somehow wanted this to be fruitier than it ultimately was. I don’t know. If you like extravagant ciders, this might be your bag.

× Expand Sociable Cider Werks Bellini at the Minnesota State Fair

Sociable Mimosa or Bellini

Orange juice puree is mixed with Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler to make a refreshing mimosa or bellini. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. 5.9% ABV. $8.50 At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

SM: YOUR CALL. GET IT. This one had a murky bottom, it felt like it didn’t come together well, but that might have been because it was a 9:15 a.m. beer on the first day. Willing to give it another go. UPDATE: Have had MUCH more excellent versions of this since that morning. A refreshing and fruity drink for the GF set.

DW: YOUR CALL. Not usually a big bellini guy, but this was pretty good, and definitely delivered on the promise of being refreshing. I mean, Freewheeler, the cider at its core, is among the best locally, and adding the OJ puree to it definitely doesn’t make it worse.

Juicy LuLuLucy

This hazy, northeastern-style IPA provides a fresh, juicy orange and grapefruit-like hop flavor. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. 6.7% ABV. 40 IBUs. $8.50 At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

SM: GET IT. Juuuuuuuuuuuice is loooooooose.

DW: GET IT. It tastes like a hazy version of Surly’s Todd the Axe Man, which is one of the finest IPAs on the planet. So, um, YES.

× Expand Starkeller beer at the Minnesota State Fair

It Takes 2 to Tango and 3 to Mango

This beer is a traditionally brewed, mixed culture Berliner Weisse aged for one year in 80-year-old cypress wood lagering tanks, and then aged an additional three months on mangos. It has a bright, fruity flavor of ripe mangos on top of a refreshingly tart and dry lemony acidity. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., at Starkeller Brewing. 5.5% ABV. 5 IBUs. $9 At the Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

SM: GET IT. Gang, this one takes a treasure hunt. They’ve hidden the cute Starkeller bar under the stairs at LuLu’s. The Tango Mango is bright and crisp and tart, and you will drink it and have a crush on Jace Marti. Like Drew does.

DW: GET IT. One thousand times over, GET IT. In the event you don’t know Starkeller Brewing is Schell’s offshoot small batch brewery and the brainchild of current head-brewer Jace Marti. Everything they do is killer and this is no different. A true sour that was brewed like crazy (see the description) you might only be getting 12 ounces for $9, but you’re getting your money’s worth.

× Expand Nordic Waffles at the Minnesota State Fair

Nordic Waffles

Fresh-made waffle wraps in seven varieties: All-Day Breakfast (egg, bacon & cheddar); Berries & Cream (raspberry & strawberry mixture with vanilla cream); Cinna-Sugar Butter (cinnamon, sugar & butter); Slammin’ Salmon On-A-Stick (Norwegian smoked salmon with cream cheese & green onions); S’More (marshmallow crème, crumbled graham crackers & Nutella); Turkey Chipotle Club (turkey, bacon & mixed greens with Sriracha mayo sauce); and Vegetarian Viking (black bean veggie burger, cheddar cheese, mixed greens & chipotle sauce). $9 At West End Market, southwest section

SM: YOUR CALL. Look, they were slammed on Day One, and the waffles we had were a bit, well, flabby. That’s an execution issue that might work itself out with a new vendor. I liked the Salmon-on-a-Stick version, though the sweetness of a waffle makes it not ideal for savory sammies. The S’Mores one we had was much better suited, and properly Nutella-ed, but again, flabby. One does want a crispness to a waffle, doesn’t one?

DW: Slammin Salmon On-A-Stick SKIP IT. Steph liked this one, but imagine yourself picking up a somewhat soggy waffle on a 90 degree day and eating somewhat soggy smoked salmon out of it. S’Mores GET IT. S’mores fillings inside a sweet, not savory, waffle, on the other hand? I can get behind that. The one caveat I’ll add is that how well they cook the waffles is going to make or break this thing. Even a well-cooked waffle is going to get soggy when you put stuff in it, so you almost need to over-cook it to keep it crunchy.

× Expand Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii at the Minnesota State Fair

Mangonada Shave Ice

Mango-flavored shave ice drizzled with Mexican chamoy sauce, dusted with tajin chili powder, topped with popping mango boba pearls and served with a tamarind candy straw. $6.50 At West End Market, south section

SM: GET IT. That is frikkin fun. I’m not a super sweet eater, and most icey things tend to be overly sweet, but this is a nice spicy sweet boot to your hottness. Chasing after those bobas again, and again. Don’t forget the tamarind candy on the straw.

DW: GET IT. Bravo to what seems like a glorified snowcone stand for dropping such a sophisticated, complicated, and global dish on the Fair. This is legitimately good and sweet and spicy and refreshing all at the same time.

× Expand Cinna Roll Mini Donuts at the Minnesota State Fair

Cinna Roll Mini Donuts

Really, just a bucket of mini donuts with cinnamon sauce and whupped cream. Smack dab in the Midway. $7 At The Donut Family, Inc. at the Mighty Midway

SM: SKIP IT. What. Are. You. DOING. You will just puke these up on the Spinning Madness.

DW: GET IT. Tim McKee was with us on this one, and described it as “mini donuts with all kinds of stuff you don’t need on mini donuts.” And, while I see his point, I have to say, mini donuts are great, but why not make them greater? These mini donuts in particular, BTW, were really well-made. Not soggy, not overcooked, perfectly crispy even with a mound of whipped cream on top of them.

× Expand Smoked Soft Serve from Blue Moon Diner at the Minnesota State Fair

Smoked Soft Serve Ice Cream

Cold-smoked cream available in two flavors, all made on-site: Cold Brew Coffee infused with cold-smoked Arabica beans and topped with chocolate espresso dust, a toasted marshmallow and a chocolate cookie on the side; Muscovado Sugar Vanilla combines vanilla bean and cold-smoked molasses-rich cane sugar served with a toasted marshmallow and bacon candy round on the side. Optional sauces available: bourbon-soaked cherries or hot chocolate. $7 At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, Northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.

SM: GET IT … but as a Liftbridge Root beer float. There was really no smoke flavor, and so be it. I was just happy with a high-quality soft serve in a high-quality root beer. Maybe not thrilling, but good.

DW: YOUR CALL. If you’re coming for the smoke alone, stand down because it doesn’t quite deliver on the promise of smokiness. The cold brew coffee flavor is there, though. And we tried the Muscovado Sugar Vanilla in a Lift Bridge root beer float and that, while also not noticeably smokey, was full of vibrant flavors.

× Expand Poke Bowl at the Minnesota State Fair

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi tuna, avocado, mango and pico de gallo tossed in a Hawaiian ginger-soy sauce served cold over rice with a fried wonton. $9.50 At Cafe Caribe, South side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers & Nelson streets

SM: SKIP IT. Props for trying something trendy and food-forward, but I’m not putting money down on the quality of that fish. Especially after Day One. T’was a bit mooshy and grainy.

DW: SKIP IT. Comedian Joe Mande and his wife were with us at this point, and his description of the tuna’s consistency was as apt as anyone’s: “styrofoamy.”

× Expand Key Lime Pie Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Key Lime Pie Beer

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with sugar. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. $8.50 At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

SM: SKIP IT. Bain de Soleil for that Sannnn Tropez tannnnnn….

DW: YOUR CALL. It tastes like how Coppertone smells. If that’s your thing, do it.

× Expand Summer IPA by Frontier at the Minnesota State Fair

Frontier Summer IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA is not overly bitter but light and approachable. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. $8.50 At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

SM: GET IT. Straight up, this one’s a cutter. It slices through all the fried and syruped things and gives you the support of being a good beer sipper to grab as you head into the Midway. I kept wishing I could go grab a bucket of FRIES with this one.

DW: GET IT. It's a good warm-weather, sessionable IPA, which is exactly what you’d expect from Fulton.

× Expand Turkey wrapped pickle dog from Pickle Dog vendor at the Minnesota State Fair

Turkey Dog

A dill pickle coated with cream cheese and wrapped in sliced turkey. $7 At Pickle Dog, South side of Carnes Ave. between Liggett & Chambers streets

SM: SKIP IT. I love, love, love Pickle Dog's pickle dogs, but no way in hell am I choosing this blander version over the pastrami-wrapped beauties. It’s not any healthier, chums.

DW: SKIP IT. Not because a nice slice of deli turkey wrapped around a pickle and cream cheese is a bad thing, but because you’re standing at Pickle Dog, so why would you not just get the original pastrami-wrapped Pickle Dog? Or even, maybe, the Reuben Dog.

× Expand Hot Beef Sundae at Coasters New Food at the Minnesota State Fair

Pot Roast Sundae

Mashed potatoes in a cup, topped with pot roast and gravy, with a cherry tomato. $9 At Coasters, Southeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Liggett St.

SM: SKIP IT. This is prime lunch-lady-grade eating. Maybe if it was snowing.

DW: SKIP IT. They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. So, instead of writing any of my own, I’ll just let you look up there.

Margarita-Style Kettle Sour Ale

Reminiscent of a classic margarita, this ale is a blend of soured and clean beer brewed with lime zest and salt aged in tequila-soaked barrel stoves. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. $8.50 At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

SM: YOUR CALL. There’s a lot of lime in beers this year. I can’t remember this one very well.

DW: SKIP IT. This just tasted like a flat, vaguely-tequila-y lager to me. There wasn’t a lot of there there.

× Expand Funnel Cake Cream Ale at the Minnesota State Fair

Funnel Cake Cream Ale

Reminiscent of a State Fair classic, this lightly hopped cream ale is bright and refreshing with a sweet finish. Flavors give the beer a taste of gooey dough with a crispy crust, apple pie filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. Brewed in Milwaukee, Wis., by Lakefront Brewery. 4.7% ABV. $8.50 At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

SM: YOUR CALL. I found a little cakey-ness to it. There’s a little bit of bready fun underneath it all.

DW: YOUR CALL. I taste no funnel cake. It’s not sweet at all. I think I was expecting something over-the-top like the mini donut beer of a few years back (not that a sweetness bomb like that is what I wanted, either per se), and so when this was pretty normal-tasting it sort of shut me down.

× Expand Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake at the Minnesota State Fair

Triple Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

Dense chocolate cake with chocolate chips and fudge icing smothered with strawberries and whipped cream. $6 At The Strawberry Patch, West side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

SM: SKIP IT. It’s more like jam than actual strawberries. Just sweet x 1000 for me. I couldn’t find the special.

DW: SKIP IT. "Dense chocolate cake" is right. That thing weighed like 10 pounds, but, man, yeah, that syrupy frozen strawberry situation on top was a bridge too far into the world of lip-puckering sweetness for me.

Campfire Marble Sundae

Layers of chocolate ice cream, choclate syrup, mini marshmallows, crushed graham crackers, whipped cream, and a cherry. $8 At Bridgeman's, Northeast corner of Judson Ave. & Liggett St.

SM: YOUR CALL. It was good, like delish and all, just how do you pass up the La La Palooza sundae when stopping by the Bridgeman’s cart? Do you have no chutzpah?

DW: GET IT. It’s pretty hard to screw up a base of Bridgeman’s vanilla ice cream, especially when you put the affectations of s’mores atop it and call it a sundae.

× Expand Horse Apple Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Horse Apple Ale

Brewed with pressed apple cider, this beer is the perfect kick-off to crisp Minnesota fall weather. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company. 5.7% ABV. 8 IBUs. $8.75 At Aldo’s, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

SM: YOUR CALL. No real horse apples were used in the brewing of this beer, but props for naming a beer in the Coliseum after dung—that’s a good one.

DW: YOUR CALL. It’s fine. I don’t know. It’s somewhere between a cider and a sour. I hadn't put together the horse apple/ Coliseum manure corollary until Steph just mentioned it. I'm tempted to change this one to "GET IT" on that hilarious fact alone.

× Expand Totcho Flights from Snack House at the Minnesota State Fair

Totcho Flights

Lotsa totchos in cups. $12 At Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

SM: SKIP IT. I’m not even going to bother naming it all for you, because you should just skip the sampler and get a full order of totchos if you want totchos.

DW: SKIP IT. Not because totchos themselves are not worth your time/money, but just because the flight is an ineffective way to consume them, as they’re served in tall, narrow cups. That makes it tough to eat the tots and the toppings all in one bite. If you want to do this the right way, just get an order of totchos straight-up. I recommend the Seattle or the City Slicker.

× Expand Spam Jalapeno Curds at the Minnesota State Fair

Jalapeno SPAM Curds

$8 At SPAM

SM: YOUR CALL. You all know I love SPAM, and though I would never keep a spammer from their SPAM, I’ve never fallen hard for these little fried cubes trying to be curds. Curds implies cheese, and there is no cheese in these.

DW: SKIP IT. So, what, these are are just little cubes of Jalapeno SPAM deep-fried to the point of dryness? Even a little bit of dipping sauce could help.

× Expand Avocado Shrimp at the Minnesota State Fair

Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Gulf white shrimp tossed with lime, onion, black beans, tomato and fire-roasted corn in a garlic aioli, drizzled with cilantro-infused olive oil, stuffed in avocado halves and served open-face with flatbread. $14 At The Hideaway Speakeasy, in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, north west section

SM: SKIP IT. It’s a stretch to plunk down the cash on this one for me. I know that the most expensive part of the dish is the avocado, but the flavor of the shrimp salad just didn’t pay off.

DW: SKIP IT. How, will all those lovely-sounding ingredients, is onion the only thing I taste? When the crackers are the best part of a plate that has a whole avocado on it, something is has gone slightly off the rails.

× Expand Mobster Trouble drink from the Hideaway at the Minnesota State Fair

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime to create a perfectly refreshing drink. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. 10% ABV. $9 At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

SM: GET IT. Bubbly and lovely. A great alt-cocktail to grab while you’re perusing the nearby Adam Turman art. Drink this, buy things, no regrets.

DW: YOUR CALL. It’s like a Moscow mule, but with wine and not in a fancy copper cup. Major props on the fact that they put that super choppy little hospital-style ice in it though. I love that stuff.

× Expand Rainbow Cloud Roll ice cream and cotton candy at the Minnesota State Fair

Rainbow Cloud Roll

Three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy. Hand-rolled on-site. Ice cream choices include Superman, vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. $8 At Rainbow Ice Cream, in the Grandstand, upper level, east section, near the elevator

SM: GET IT. I don’t hate it. I thought I would. I went into the bite hating all the fake stardom of bad ice cream pictures, and then it wooed me a bit. I love Superman ice cream, that is def your play for the innards, but the idea of wrapping it in cotton candy like a sushi roll burrito baby is the kind of rollercoaster food I feel like we’ve been missing at the Fair. Not the best dessert ever, but maybe the most fun one this year.

DW: GET IT. I am so proud that the human who finally decided roll Superman ice cream and Fruity Pebbles into a wrapping of cotton candy is a Minnesotan. Seriously, this is old-school, freaky, monstrous State Fair Frankenfood stuff in the best way possible. And, it actually works. It’s sweet as hell, but it works. Calling it now, once people lay their eyes on this freakish sugar bomb, there will be a line around the Grandstand for it.

× Expand Jalapeno Cheddar Spudz at the Minnesota State Fair

Jalapeño Cheddar Spudz

$6 At Mike's Hamburgers, Northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Nelson St.

SM: SKIP IT. I’m not sure what it was, but I am sure that I don’t care.

DW: SKIP IT. Even a frozen, TGI Fridays-brand jalapeño popper is better than this.

× Expand Vegetarian Cauliflower Wings from French Meadow Bakery at the Minnesota State Fair

Earth Wings

Fresh cauliflower pieces dipped in a seasoned batter, deep-fried and smothered in organic sesame BBQ sauce. Vegan and gluten-free. $7 At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, North side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

SM: YOUR CALL. So. Staffing and technical difficulties led to a situation where we waited no less than 35 minutes for these. When the team served them up, they seemed unhappy and frustrated themselves, and perhaps didn’t care about the volume of sauce they were pouring over. It was sauce soup. Underneath, I quite liked the crispy bits of cauli, and the sauce itself was rich and bright, but again: soooouuuuup. And soup like that after 35 min is not fun. Maybe check with the line to see how long they’ve been waiting before you order? Maybe ask for sauce on the side?

DW: SKIP IT. Steph was being really bullish about these, but I’m still not convinced that there was actually cauliflower under all that sauce. Also, the wait for these was borderline absurd.

Messy Giuseppe

A blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian pork sausage smothered in marinara, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served on crusty Italian bread. $7.75 At Mancini's al Fresco, North side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

SM: GET IT. BUT get it with the $1 extra sauce up-charge, and get it on the garlic toast. It might be a move that costs more, but that’s because it’s worth more to your gut. #treatyoself

DW: GET IT. Solid. Slightly spicy. The Italian version of a sloppy Joe that you never knew you needed. It works well on the thick, soft Italian bread that is is served on by default, but the real power move is to ask for garlic bread instead when you’re ordering.

× Expand Spumoni Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Spumoni Tsunami

Inspired by the famous Italian ice cream, this lager is infused with strawberries and vanilla. It’s finished off with a pistachio garnish. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company. 4.8% ABV. 10 IBUs. $8.50 At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

SM: SKIP IT. Not getting a whole lot of spumoni here.

DW: YOUR CALL. Neither here nor there for me. Tastes like a bready lager. Not really finding the spumoni in there.

Sweet Greek Cheese Puffs

Flaky phyllo dough filled with feta and ricotta cheese, deep-fried, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar. $5 At Dino's Gyros, North side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

SM: YOUR CALL. Damn, this was HOT, like temperature-hot, burning your face. But fried cheese in phyllo dough is the exact thing that will keep you taking searing bite after searing bite. I’d ask to skip that powdered sugar, but keep the honey.

DW: GET IT. This is EXACTLY as described. A sweet and savory, if somewhat messy, bite.

× Expand Brewzo Lager at the Minnesota State Fair

Brewzo Lager

Inspired by Greek ouzo, this pilsner is infused with a touch of licorice and served with a sugar-spiced rim. Herbal ouzo flavors mingle with floral hops and a crisp malt flavor for a refreshing brew. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Lake Monster Brewing. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBUs. $8 At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

SM: SKIP IT. Nope.

DW: YOUR CALL. I was ready to pan this as a gimmicky licorice beer because the anise smell/ taste is profound. But then I got home, did some research on what ouzo is, and changed my tune, because there’s nothing gimmicky about the fact that the anise-forward liquor is the national drink of Greece (friendly reminder: Dino’s is a Greek joint), which means that what Lake Monster did here was somewhat masterful. But, still, you’ve gotta be way into anise to enjoy it.

× Expand Grilled peaches from the Produce Exchange at the Minnesota State Fair

Grilled Peaches

Grilled peaches, served with goat cheese, herbs, and honey or sweetened cream. $7-$9 At Produce Exchange, Northwest corner of Carnes Ave. & Underwood St.

SM: GET IT. Massive win. Grilled peaches are great, but when one of the top pastry chefs (Alex Motz) in town dresses one with tangy goat cheese, fresh chopped herbs, and a slight honey drizzle, they become something truly special. Full disclosure, my kid is probably the one who cut those peaches for you.

DW: GET IT. We tried both options, and both delivered. But when pressed, I’d say go with the goat cheese. It was a divine blend of savory, sour, and sweet.

× Expand Shrimp Ceviche at the Minnesota State Fair

Shrimp Ceviche

Fresh shrimp, cucumbers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro tossed with a citrus lime juice and served cold with tortilla chips. $7 At Shrimp Shack, on the southwest corner of Carnes Ave. and Underwood St.

SM: SKIP IT. Not ceviche, which is fine, but also not much anything else. Sorta like a relish or an attempt at salsa?

DW: SKIP IT. The shrimp is cooked, so it’s not ceviche. But, honestly, that fact is probably OK, because I don’t think that’s a raw shrimp situation anyone wants to be a part of anyway. A more accurate description of this very, very little bowl of shrimpy stuff is “salsa with shrimp bits.”

× Expand Saras Tipsy Pies at the Minnesota State Fair

Tipsy Pies

CranOrange5: Vodka-infused cranberries mixed with green apples in a hand pie

Vodka-infused cranberries mixed with green apples in a hand pie Bierfest Tipsy Pie: sauerkraut with ground mustard and rich cheddarwurst infused with Fulton's Sweet Child of Vine IPA baked inside a homemade pie crust with mustard glaze

Both $7 At Sara's Tipsy Pies, in the Food Building, south wall

SM: YOUR CALL. I don’t know what else to say other than what Drew said.

DW: YOUR CALL. The Orange5 Pie was more or less a success, and delivered on the promised flavors right down to a subtle, vodka-y orange zest. The Bierfest Pie, while noble in concept, didn’t quite hit home. It was sort of like a somewhat dry Reuben Hot Pocket, which I know is not a thing, but, if it were, would be this.

× Expand Porchetta Pastry at the Minnesota State Fair

UpNorth Puff Pasty

Porketta sausage, cheese curds, coarse grain mustard and chopped dill pickle baked in a puffy crust sprinkled with pepper and sea salt. $8 At Sausage Sister & Me, in the Food Building, east wall

SM: GET IT. I like this one! I wish there was more Porketta in the mix, but there was a lot of fun MN flavors dancing around that puff.

DW: GET IT. Eating this cheesy, chewy Porketta melt with a fork is a challenge, so just grab it with both hands and go for it. Sneaky good, Iron Range flavors in there.

× Expand Sweetie Cakes at the Minnesota State Fair

Sweetie Cakes

Choice of black forest cake, birthday cake or chocolate peanut butter cake, baked in a cup packed with Sassy Pecan toffee bits and served warm, topped with real whipping cream and more toffee bits. $7 At Sweetie Cakes, in the Food Building, south wall

SM: GET IT. It’s a mug cake. And get them freshly baked, because it’s a warm mug cake in your hands, with a good dollop of creamy whip on top that melts into the sitch pretty nicely. I like the chocolate peanut butter one best.

DW: GET IT. These will weird you out a little. They look like ice cream until they hit your hand and they are straight-up warm ecause it’s not ice cream under all that whipped cream, but cake that was baked in the very cup you’re holding. Moist and delicious in a throwback Duncan Hines-y sort of way.

× Expand Macs Grille Brat Burger at the Minnesota State Fair

Bratwurst Burger

$6 At Mac's Grille, in the Food Building, south wall

SM: YOUR CALL. I mean, it tastes like a brat. But it’s a burger. So, there’s that. Maybe you have issues with weiners. #nojudgement

DW: SKIP IT. It’s a brat, but shaped like a burger. Why did we need to do that?

× Expand Bauhaus Shandlot Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

The Shandlot Pink Lemon Shandy

This pink, lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with strawberries and hibiscus. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. $8.50 At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

SM: GET IT. I liked it. Is that because it was pink? Or because it had a nice lemony backbone that wasn’t too sweet? Or was it because it was hot and I was sick of talking to all the other people at the table? Who knows.

DW: YOUR CALL. This might be the one instance ever in history where switching from yellow to pink lemonade made something slightly worse instead of infinitely better. Even still, there are far worse beers to drink at the Fair than the Shandlot.

Raspberry Champow

Bent Brewstillery teamed up with 2017 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold-Medal Winner Mike Spores to create this white ale with red raspberries and champagne-varietal grapes. The super fruity ale is crisp, tart and refreshing. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. 5.0% ABV. 25 IBUs. $8.50 At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

SM: YOUR CALL. I for sure liked saying "cham-POW!" over and over again. It felt fruity.

DW: SKIP IT. There was just so much going on here that I couldn’t tell what was going on here.

Passion Fruit Pils

Bent Paddle’s Venture Pils is infused with passion fruit for a tart and tropical experience. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing. 5.0% ABV. 38 IBUs. $8.50 At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

SM: YOUR CALL. I seriously don’t remember this one.

DW: GET IT. Swell Fair beer. Fruity, light, somewhat effervescent.

× Expand The Kloser Beer at the Ballpark Cafe at the Minnesota State Fair

The Kloser IPA

Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins teamed up with Surly to brew this hop-heavy, citrusy IPA based off of one of his homebrew recipes. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. 5.0% ABV. 64 IBUs. $8.50 At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

SM: GET IT. I did remember this one, because it was not a fruit beer and it felt like it was telling me I should have a massive pile of BallPark Cafe's garlic fries in front of me. I listen to those beers.

DW: GET IT. Yet another proficient Surly IPA, mercifully served with all of Glen Perkins' beer savvy, but none of his neck beard.

× Expand Kirby Pucker beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Kirby Pucker #34

This second in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It’s brewed with a classic Minnesota combination of strawberries and rhubarb. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery. 4.0% ABV. 3 IBUs. $8.50 At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

SM: YOUR CALL. Yes to tartness and refreshment! Didn’t get the fruit juju as much, but after all the lime and other fruit, I’m ok with that.

DW: GET IT. A slight tweak on last year’s Eastlake sour, didn’t slow it down one bit. If you like sours, or sour things, this’ll do.

× Expand Elote corn from Tejas Express at the Minnesota State Fair

Wood-Grilled Elote

Corn on-the-cob grilled over an oak wood fire, brushed with chile-spiced mayo and sprinkled with queso Cotija & fresh lime juice. $9 At Tejas Express, in The Garden, north wall

SM: GET IT. A top pick. You can be a true Minnesotan and love the corn roast, and then jog your tuckus up the hill to Tejas and love this elote. Smothered with that chile mayo and just dusted with salty cotija cheese, it’s a smacker.

DW: GET IT. The idea of corn on the cob slathered in mayo and cheese (elote) however delicious in reality, is relatively polarizing. But I have a hunch that if you handed one of these Tejas-ified versions to one of the people not typically feeling the elote love, without telling them what it was, 9 out of 10 would be all about it.

× Expand Yucatan Shrimp from Tejas Express at the Minnesota State Fair

Yucatan Shrimp Cocktail

$10 At Tejas Express, in The Garden, north wall

SM: SKIP IT. Small and just not the best thing here. So many better options.

DW: SKIP IT. Why would you be eating this lil' fella when you could be eating that glorious elote?!

Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde & Goat Cheese

At Tejas Express, in The Garden, north wall

SM: YOUR CALL. Felt more like tacos. I did love the grilled chicken in it, and the flavors were fresh and bright. I just feel like this is something that someone who has spent every day at the Fair would get because they’re kinda done with Fair food.

DW: YOUR CALL. First impression: it’s a taco, not an enchilada. If you like blackened chicken and enchiladas that are actually tacos, you’ll like it.

× Expand Peanut Butter and Jelly Dog at the Minnesota State Fair

Zesty PB&J Sausage

Peanut butter, cherry jelly and a hint of cayenne pepper and cilantro blended into a quarter-pound sausage. $6 At Gass Station Grill, West side of Cooper St. between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

SM: YOUR CALL. Some bites had peanut butter, and it was good. Some bites didn’t, and it was ok. There was spice, except when there wasn’t. It was just a bit weird, but not weird enough?

DW: GET IT. Listen, this DID NOT SOUND GOOD (or like it could possibly be a success), so when it turned out to be an actually-palatable, somewhat on-point version of what it claimed to be, I was willing to take a second bite.

Bananas Foster French Toast

Cinnamon swirl French toast topped with slices of fresh bananas in an orange-rum-flavored caramel sauce and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. $9.25 At Hamline Church Dining Hall, North side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

SM: GET IT. If you are here for breakfast and you need to eat a lot of food. It is banana-y and caramel-y in all the right ways, with huge and heavy hunks of French toast. Also, 100% of the net profits of this place goes to charity, so.

DW: YOUR CALL. It’s a little moist, but has a ton of flavor. The only reason I’m not declaring “GET IT” here, is that it’s a serious amount of seriously rich food and if you get it, it might be the only thing you get all day.

× Expand Blueberry Cobbler from the Farmers Union at the Minnesota State Fair

Blueberry Rhubarb Cobbler

A blend of organic blueberries and rhubarb topped with a cornmeal biscuit and whipped cream. $8 At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, North side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

SM: YOUR CALL. The best thing is the blueberry stuff isn’t too sweet, it has a nice tang and some good fresh bite. The cobbler part is really a cookie kind of thing, and you should just mash it all together with the cream.

DW: SKIP IT. Perhaps that cornmeal biscuit sucked all the sweetness out of this cobbler. Perhaps.

× Expand BLT from the Farmers Union Coffee Shop at the Minnesota State Fair

Heirloom Tomato Sweet Corn BLT

On Kernza focaccia, B, L, and T with a corn relish. $12 At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, North side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

SM: YOUR CALL. GET IT. There’s a nice spice in the corn. But if it’s gonna be a BLT, I want more bacon in there—ours only had one small shard. I loved trying the kernza focaccia, which is made from a sustainable grain we’ll be seeing a lot more of. UPDATE: all three sandwiches I bit into over the last two days had LOTS of bacon.

DW: GET IT. Unlike Steph, I thought the amount of bacon was adequate (and delicious). The kernza focaccia (my first encounter with the miracle grain of the future) was more or less positive too, save the fact that it’s a wee bit fall-y apart-y.

× Expand Strawberry Basil Lemonade from the Farmers Union Coffee Shop at the Minnesota State Fair

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$7 At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, North side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

SM: YOUR CALL. Fresh and light, with lots of real strawberry flavor. Wish I hadn’t left my gin flask at home.

DW: GET IT: Sure. Why not treat yourself to a refreshing, farm-fresh treat while you’re standing around in a nearly-shadeless slice of the Fair?

× Expand Irish Taters from O'Garas at the Minnesota State Fair

Irish Tater Kegs

Jumbo deep-fried tater tots made with a blend of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, sour cream and potatoes drizzled with house-made Thousand Island dressing and nestled on a bed of sauerkraut. $8 At O'Gara's at the Fair, Southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

SM: YOUR CALL. These were a bit too heavy for me, though they had lots of hearty flavor. I can imagine how GREAT these would taste after some live music and a bunch of beers, as the night winds down and the chill in the air whispers….tots….

DW: SKIP IT. These were like the Irish version of what Blue Barn's got going on down the hill, but with a little too much saltiness on the back end.

× Expand Orange Cream Ale from OGaras at the Minnesota State Fair

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. 5.0% ABV. $8.50 At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

SM: GET IT. That’s got like an orange cinnamon clove ball taste. You remember those things we made in third grade in the ‘70’s? But better. To be clear, I like this.

DW: GET IT. Yeah, man. Good, not too hoppy. The orange zest is prominent enough that it outweighs the fact that the “cream” is not prominent really at all.

× Expand Green Ale from OGaras at the Minnesota State Fair

St. Pat’s Green Ale

Think green beer is only for St. Patrick’s Day? Think again. This green light-bodied ale has a slightly fruity and floral aroma with a creamy, crisp finish. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co. 4.6% ABV. 22 IBUs. $8.50 At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

SM: YOUR CALL. It’s not easy being green.

DW: YOUR CALL. Not a big fan of beers that are green for no other reason than to be green. Also, was remarkably hoppy and full for something billed as being “light-bodied.”

× Expand St. Apple Ale from OGaras at the Minnesota State Fair

St. Apple Malted Cider

This malted cider is brewed with apple and pie spices from Minneapple Pie for a sweet and tasty end-of-summer treat. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. 4.9% ABV. $8.50 At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

SM: YOUR CALL. I liked this one, as I was wishing for sweater weather.

DW: YOUR CALL. Like ciders? Like things that taste like the smell of a Yankee Candle Company store around Thanksgiving? Then this is your beer.

× Expand Gaelic Dark and Stormy Beer by Surly Brewing Company at the Minnesota State Fair

Gaelic Dark & Stormy

This deep golden ale is brewed with bright, citrusy lime and spicy ginger. It’s refreshing and finished with a lime wedge garnish. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. 5.0% ABV. 15 IBUs. $8.50 At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

SM: YOUR CALL. The ginger in this was a nice bit, but I didn’t really get much more than that. Still, a nice sipper.

DW: YOUR CALL. That spicy ginger. I just don’t know. It’s sort of like that Lakes & Legends cider, where it’s just not a flavor I’m looking for on a warm day in August.

× Expand Za Waffle Sticks from Green Mill at the Minnesota State Fair

Za-Waffle Sticks

Waffles blended with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with a parmesan herb blend and served with pepperoni-infused maple syrup or marinara sauce. $5 At Green Mill, East side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

SM: SKIP IT. I was hoping for a waffled breadstick, but I think it was made with waffle mix, which means a sweetness with garlic and oregano parm salt on top. That kinda bugs. Don’t even get me started on the aberration of pepperoni-infused maple syrup.

DW: SKIP IT. These just didn't work.

× Expand Turducken dog at the Minnesota State Fair

Turducken Sausage Sandwich

A blend of turkey, duck and chicken served on a fennel bun and accompanied by a side of Giggles’ sweet and saucy relish. Gluten-friendly bun available upon request; sausage is gluten-free, no nitrates added. $7 At Giggles' Campfire Grill, Southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

SM: GET IT. “It’s a big bird wiener.” #secondwienerjoke

DW: GET IT. Looking for a way to lay claim to some adventurous eating without actually doing any very adventurous eating? Step right up! You barely taste duck and the sausage is convincing enough to make you forget what went into its construction.

× Expand Uffda Ale from Giggles at the Minnesota State Fair

Uffda Ale

This easy-drinking ale’s crisp and slightly tart flavors harmonize with honey aromas to make it the ultimate Norwegian-inspired session beer. It’s brewed with locally malted Rahr pilsner and wheat malts, a dash of honey malt, German Hallertau Magnum hops, Minnesota’s own Norsland Lefse, and Scandinavian lingonberries. Each is garnished with fresh lingonberries and a crispy lefse chip. Brewed in St. Cloud, Minn., by Beaver Island Brewing Co. 4.7% ABV. 21 IBUs. $8.50 At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

SM: YOUR CALL. Lefse strip? That’s a wonton. Also, are those lingonberry floaters, or did something just fly overhead?

DW: YOUR CALL. You know when Homer Simpson drinks “BEER”? I think it might be this in the can. Can’t say I don’t like it, can’t say I do. Just somewhat plain. No penalty for gratuitous use of lingonberries and lefse.

× Expand Slider flights from the Hangar at the Minnesota State Fair

Slider Flights

Flights of three slider sandwiches, each with a variety of toppings, available in three varieties:

Brisket Flight (one slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions)

Burger Flight (one slider topped with thick-cut candied bacon and cheddar cheese, one with smoked gouda, and one with BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and crispy fried onions)

Pulled Pork Flight (one slider topped with coleslaw, one with pickles and onions, and one with crispy fried onions)

$10 each At The Hangar, The Hangar Building, northeast corner of Murphy Ave. and Underwood St.

SM: YOUR CALL. Look, The Hangar is a monster of a place and it was their first day. I heard the horror stories floating over the grounds, of long waits and missing menu items, and I was glad it was one of our later stops. It could be a great draw for this area. As far as those sliders go, it’s the same prep with three different meats. The pulled pork is your game, brisket and burgers are too overcooked.

DW: SKIP IT. I give them credit for doing three versions of three different slider patties, but that is as far as my credit shall extend. Steph’s right, though, The Hangar itself is pretty great.

× Expand Bacon Wrapped Pork Belly at the Minnesota State Fair

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Belly

Pork belly wrapped in bacon, on a stick. $13 At The Hangar, The Hangar Building, northeast corner of Murphy Ave. and Underwood St.

SM: GET IT. This was simple indulgence cooked correctly, BRAVO! A big fatty and luscious hunk of pork, wrapped 'round with crispy bacon on a stick. You don’t need any chapstick after a bite of this. That’s your end game.

DW: GET IT. This was the first bacon-wrapped item on a stick that I’ve ever been able to bite through with ease. I mean, huge bacon wrapped in thin bacon…what’s not to like about that?

× Expand Steak Dinner on a Stick from the Hangar at the at the Minnesota State Fair

Steak dinner on a stick

$13 At The Hangar, The Hangar Building, northeast corner of Murphy Ave. and Underwood St.

SM: SKIP IT. It’s not what you want it to be, I’m not 100% sure it’s even steak. The “dinner” part was peppers on the skewer and a side roll. That felt a bit insulting.

DW: SKIP IT. That was like really dry hunks of pot roast at best. It was literally difficult to chew.

× Expand Cake'd Up Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Cake’d Up Celebration Beer

This deep-fried cake-flavored beer is a lightly hopped ale featuring a distinct vanilla aroma with a sweet cake-like finish. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. 5.0% ABV. 20 IBUs. $8.50 At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street

SM: SKIP IT. This is a beer for toddlers. Or people who can’t stop themselves from eating bubblegum-flavored chapstick. You know, the Bonne Bell ones?

DW: SKIP IT. I smelled this thing when it was still like three feet from me. And I think I still taste it now that it’s like three miles away from me. It's a lot. I will say this, they succeeded in making a beer that tastes exactly like they say it will, it's just not a thing I really wanted my beer to taste like.

× Expand Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla at the Minnesota State Fair

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Griddled quesadilla with grilled chicken, salsa, cheese, bacon, and some ranchy type sauce in there. $10 At Quesadilla Junction, east side of Underwood St. between Murphy Ave. & Lee Ave.

SM: GET IT if you are frustrated by long lines and no food at a certain close-by spot. It was delicious. Even Tim would have liked this, but he jetted before it. When the high-concept stuff doesn’t always pay off, sometimes the simple quesadilla is worth it.

DW: GET IT. It’s a handful, literally, but it’s a deliciously greasy handful.

× Expand Honey Cream Soda at the Minnesota State Fair

Honey Cream Soda Float

Honey cream soda (made without sugar) poured over Minnesota Grown honey ice cream. $9 At Minnesota Honey Producers, in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, north side

SM: YOUR CALL. I thought it had a nice floral note that’s missing in some of the other Fair floats. It was clearly the most naturally-flavored sweet treat we had all day, and I’m down with that. I’d pay $9 for moral support on it.

DW: YOUR CALL. This was a nice, subtle twist on a root beer float, but at $9, it’s right on the border of what you feel like it's actually worth.

Sangria Fruit Skewers and Chicken Piccata Bites

Fruit marinated in wine, then skewered and dusted with chili salt. Fried chicken bits dressed with green onions, capers, and a lemon sauce. $9 each. At Minnesota Wine Country, West side of Underwood St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

SM: SKIP IT. Skewers are clearly not worth the $9, there wasn’t even a play of booziness. The chicken hunks were fried and crisp, but the lemon sauce was thin and weird. Also wished there were no green onions, and more capers. Bygones.

DW: SKIP IT. The concept of value, people. You can get an entire peach—like three times the amount of fruit as this—for less than $4 elsewhere in the Fair. Steph tells me that piccata chicken is basically lemon chicken. This was not lemon chicken. It was gravy chicken.

× Expand Cold Brew coffee from Anchor Coffee at the Minnesota State Fair

Anchor Coffee House

Cold brew coffees (including nitro cold brew, vanilla cream, caramel cream & chocolate cream), lattes (including vanilla, caramel, mocha & chai tea), fresh-brewed drip coffee, banana chocolate chip gluten-free muffins and stroopwafels. $6 West side of Underwood St. between Carnes & Judson avenues outside Ramberg Music Cafe

SM: GET IT. Yes. Nitro cold brew to save you.

DW: GET IT. It’s good cold press. It’s refreshing. And at $6, it’s not far off from what a nitro cold press costs at a good, non-Fair coffee shop.

× Expand Moroccan Sausage Bowl from Sausage by Cynthia at the Minnesota State Fair 2018

Moroccan Sausage Bowl

Coarse ground beef and lamb sausage seasoned with herbs, sweet spices and a hint of red pepper, cooked with carrots, turnips and chick peas, and topped with sautéed onions and a green olive. $7 At Sausage by Cynthia, North side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

SM: SKIP IT. Really wanted this to be good, but it was too watery and the meat texture was odd. Like it was wet and dry at the same time.

DW: SKIP IT. So much meat. So little good.

× Expand Minneapple Pie at the Minnesota State Fair

Ultimate Minneapple Pie with Apple Syrup

Big Minneapple pie slice, with a scoop of vanilla and a scoop of cinnamon ice cream and a caramel apple sauce. $10 At Minneapple Pie, South side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

SM: GET IT. Damn, that’s real good.

DW: GET IT. If I’m going to spend $10 on a dessert at the Fair, this is it. Big piece of pie, two scoops of ice cream. All sorts of flavor. Yeah, that works.

× Expand Smores Sundae from the Dairy Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

S'mores Sundae

$5 At Dairy Goodness, in the Dairy Building South Wall

SM: GET IT. Shout out to Golden Grahams!

DW: GET IT. Vanilla soft serve at the Dairy Barn is already one of my favorite things at the Fair. How could it become anything other than better when you add Golden Grahams and tiny chocolate marshmallows to it?

General Tso Chicken Taco

Battered and deep-fried chicken tossed in a sauce of ginger, garlic, soy sauce and Asian spices, with seasoned cream cheese and topped with wonton crisps and green onion, served on a flour tortilla. (Available Aug. 23-28 only) $12 At Midtown Global Market's Taco Cat, In the Taste of Midtown Global Market's booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

SM: GET IT. I could give a flip about the tortilla portion of this, but those chikky bites are solidly awesome.

DW: GET IT. Yeah, it’s hard to eat as a taco, but, damn, if it’s not so, so good anyway.

Smoky Black Bean Taco

Black bean taco. (Available Aug. 23-28 only) $12 At Midtown Global Market's Taco Cat, In the Taste of Midtown Global Market's booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

SM: YOUR CALL. Sure! Meatless kids get down, get down!

DW: YOUR CALL. I can’t, in good conscious, recommend these over the General Tso tacos, but if you’re of the persuasion to avoid the meat-stuffs, then I’ll be the first to tell you that these are beyond an adequate option.

× Expand Loaded nacho fries from Taco Cat at the Minnesota State Fair

Nacho Fries

$12 At Midtown Global Market's Taco Cat, In the Taste of Midtown Global Market's booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

SM: GET IT. A top choice. Everything the Taco Kitties do is disco.

DW: GET IT. Do not sleep on how perfect the fries beneath all the nacho cheese goodness are.

× Expand Summit Helles Yeah You Betcha Beer at the Minnesota State Fair

Helles Ya, You Betcha

This light, refreshing Helles-style lager offers flavors of tangerine and fresh blood orange for a clean mouthfeel and a hint of sourdough crust. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co. 4.2% ABV. $8.50 At Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar

SM: GET IT. I like that a lot. Sourdough crusty with some bitchin’ citrus is right. Thanks gang.

DW: GET IT. The promised citrus hints are crazily subtle, but are there just enough to convince you that on a hot day you don’t need to bother with water, but instead drink only these to quench your thirst.*

(*Not actually recommended to do, unless you’re a trained professional or Steph March.)

