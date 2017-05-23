New Bar Brigade Has Created an Instant Buzz

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Bar Brigade Bar Brigade on Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul

Remember that tense scene in The Godfather where Michael Corleone goes to the dark side by assassinating McCluskey and Sollozzo with a gun hidden in the bathroom of Louis Restaurant in theBronx? Watching it recently, all I could think was, “Man, I wish I had a small neighborhood joint like that one near me.” Not for nefarious reasons, of course. It just seemed like the kind of place I would want to walk into after a long day—not with The Family—but maybe with the family. And then I found one.

Bar Brigade recently opened in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood, taking over the small, family-owned Ristorante Luci (speaking of old-school Italian joints . . .). Luci’s more contemporary sister restaurant, Luci Ancora, lives on down the block, but the original spot is experiencing new life. When its longtime owners decided to sell, Matty O’Reilly knew right away that he wanted the spot. It was small, in a good neighborhood, and in great shape. O’Reilly also owns Republic on Seven Corners and Red River Kitchen at City House (and has had a hand in 318 Café, Aster Café, and Dan Kelly’s Pub). He’s made a successful business of taking old spaces and making them new while staying on (or under!) budget and respecting the bones of the place.

He transformed the Luci spot by simply giving it a good paint job, building a small bar, updating the floor with colorful tile, and opening the wall between the bar and dining rooms. The initial plan was to remove the wall completely, but then O’Reilly’s team found a graceful arch hidden under the top layer of sheetrock and decided to restore it instead. Rounding out the redo are a bunch of plants, some fresh bar stools, and reclaimed pews from a local church. The result? A warm and welcoming spot that’s packed with neighbors—even on a Tuesday night.

Bar Brigade got a boost when O’Reilly brought on chef JD Fratzke, who will be closing his iconic St. Paul neighborhood spot, The Strip Club Meat & Fish, next month. The two had worked together in the early days of their careers, and stayed friends. There is an easy camaraderie between them,and it sets the tone in this small space.

Fratzke is trading in one small kitchen for another, and Bar Brigade itself is a ridiculous 1,000 square feet. The dishes and recipes are his creation, but he’s not usually on the line cooking, instead managing the front of house in a sport coat, chatting up guests occupying the 40-some seats. The chef has anew spring in his step. You can tell he’s having fun.

He and O’Reilly have framed the place as a French-inspired tavern, and as such, the menu doesn’t hew too rigidly to Gallic norms. No steak frites or moules marinière here. The little kitchen with no fryer has forced Fratzke and his crew to be creative, and the resulting dishes are modest and rustic but sumptuous, and with an eye on detail. They’re not all small plates, but they are smaller than what some would think of as entrees—though the highest price on the menu is $18 (for a tasty hunk of pork loin).

Many menu items recall small French restaurants outside of Paris and other big cities, where owner-operators work the kitchen and the dining room. Bar Brigade’s carrots in a soft almond dressing and its smoky grilled artichokes lolling in a densely flavored romesco sauce have big presence for such simple preparations. Same with the chicken salad with marinated tomatoes and arugula. It’s not a sticky, mayo-glopped mess but an elegant, spare version that allows the chicken to shine.

These humble dishes served with thought and care, in a smallish joint that offers cocktails and wine, are a gift. Do you know how long it’s been since I’ve had a great romesco sauce that was simple and recognizable rather than fussy and deconstructed? I sat there trying to recall while I dug into a perfectly cooked great lake trout on top of spaghetti squash, stole spoonfuls of earthy wild boar bourguignon, and marveled at a side of lentils and barley that were so buttery I could have spread them on bread.

This buzzy spot books only half the room, holding the other half for walk-ins, so you might have a wait. But if you get there early, sit at the bar and enjoy a Dan Oskey/Tattersall-designed cocktail or a glass of tap rosé and a cheese plate, without denting your wallet. Isn’t that what we all want out of a neighborhood hang?