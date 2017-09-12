Order Up: Killer Sandwiches at The Original On 42nd

What happens when you take two accomplished chefs out of their formal kitchens and plop them in a tiny neighborhood joint? You get a killer sandwich shop, if you’re lucky. Well, fortune did indeed smile upon the Powderhorn neighborhood when chefs Andy Lilja and Stephanie Kochlin (both Heartland alums) took over the original Colossal Café spot and opened The Original on 42nd. “People who live here said they were in a sandwich desert, so we’re just giving them what they want,” says Lilja. The shop offers nine sandwiches, made simply with the best ingredients, plus soups, salads, and homemade bakery treats. The menu changes with the season, so here’s a slice of the winning late summer menu.

Cold Roast Beef For a solid ace-in-the-hole lunch: Simple and elegant pink roast beef is lightly swathed in horseradish sauce, topped with a mantle of Swiss cheese, and served on an onion roll. Marinated Chicken For a boosted bird: Chicken is hit with sweet soy glaze and given a crunchy dress of cucumber and cabbage slaw. A further boost comes from the spicy ginger mayonnaise on its French roll. My Main Cheese For the melt of it: Provolone and chèvre combine in this griddled sourdough charmer. Asparagus, and spring pea pesto are dazzling accessories. Sofrito Turkey PLT For lifting up the Bieber of meats: Turkey gets kicked with thinly sliced pancetta (fancy bacon), fresh veg, and chive mayonnaise on sourdough. Classic Burger For listening to your heart: Its griddled patty is decked with American cheese, buttered onions, house pickles, and a special "burger sauce" on a sesame bun. All the right moves. Muffuletta For leaving the rut: One of the rare finds on sandwich boards in town, this one stacks salami, smoked ham, mortadella, and provolone with a vibrant red pepper olive spread on a sesame roll. Iowa Style Pork For loving thy neighbors: Passing Hawkeye scrutiny, the crispy pork loin doused with mayonnaise, house pickles, lettuce, and tomato could only ever be on a sesame bun. Deviled Smoked Trout For ensuring no fish in the office microwave: Smoky pink trout salad, popped with salty capers, is layered with afresh and snappy radish-cucumber duo on sourdough. Roasted Lamb For erasing the route to Subway: Richly roasted lamb is amped with pickled Fresno chilies, spicy harissa paste, peppery arugula, and slivers of red onion to make the flavor bomb of the board.