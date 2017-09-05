3 Must-Try Pizza Places

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Pizza from Pizzeria Pezzo A slice of Lincoln Park with the Wrigley in the background.

Once school is back in session, pizza consumption skyrockets! It could be due to long study sessions, maybe post-football gatherings, or perhaps it’s just easier to dig a quick slice when juggling all the activities. Any way you cut it, in squares or triangles, pizza is an easy A.

For some seriously legit deep-dish pizza, head to White Bear Lake, where coal-fired ovens kick out this family recipe pie.

There’s something glorious about a slice shop that you can count on. Quick park, grab slices for everyone in the car, and drive off in blissful, full-mouthed silence.

That this spicy-sauced St. Paul icon has branched out to quick joints all across the metro just proves the square-cut Minnesota pizza reigns supreme.