Minnesota Wild Add New Foods to the Xcel

Chin up Minnesota sports fans, it’s time to change your focus to hockey (just pack away your Minnesota Twins jersey) and GO WILD. The Minnesota Wild will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the home opener at the Xcel Energy Center at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday. A party celebrating the Wild’s season opener begins at 3:00 p.m. in Rice Park with a DJ, beverages, nibbles, and a chance to get autographs from notable MN hockey alumni.

Earlier this week the media had the chance to preview some of the new bites that will be available to Wild fans this season. But beware, the seats in the Xcel may appear to be magically shrinking in size come this spring when the season draws to a close. Highlights include:

Green Bean Poutine: Fried green beans with mushroom gravy and melted cheese curds.

Pretzel Bite Nachos: Soft pretzel bites layered with cheese curds, beer-mustard-gravy and nacho cheese sauce.

Market House Meats Sausages: In flavors like jalapeño cheese curd and sweet Italian.

Korean Cheesesteak: Bulgogi with spicy gojuchang aioli and barbecue sauce.

J&R’s Cookie Dough: Salted caramel pretzel dough and brownie batter blast.

Plus, for the sweet suite goers: Revival butter ribs, Pajarito quesadillas, and crispy chicken sandwiches.

My personal picks were two shareable items and one that won’t be leaving my paws to indulge with my plus one.

The Sky Scrapper

This tower of burgers includes 4 cheese burgers piled on top of a mound of french fries served in a hockey helmet.

Pork Rinds

The rinds are great for sharing and come in three flavors: Spicy Barbecue, Chili Cheese, and my personal favorite the Sour Cream & Onion. The Keto clan will be pleased to hear that these snacks are also Keto friendly.

Spiked Shake

This ice cream lovers treat begins with salted caramel ice cream that is blended with Baileys Irish Cream and then loaded with your choice of toppings. I floated cheesecake on a stick in my heavenly concoction. I repeat … I will not be splitting this item–not even with the tricky, “lets get two straws and share” villain.

GO WILD!