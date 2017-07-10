A Game of Thrones-Style Look at the Local Dining Scene

× Expand Portraits by Shelly Mosman Co-founder of Parasole, Phil Roberts, right, is a titan of the modern Twin Cities dining tradition, while Lenny Russo, left, is one of the preeminent chefs of the next wave.

Damsels, knights, and knaves in castles throughout our northern lands have polished their chalices with merry expectation for this month’s return of Game of Thrones. Its return made us wonder, what if that epic story was rooted here, in the great kingdoms of our mighty kitchens? Read on, dear reader, and see.

Local legend tells that the kitchens of bygone eras were founded by royalty especially skilled in the arrangements of fine fare and dazzling the eyes and palates of local barons with feasts of great abundance. The House of D’Amico. The House of Parasole. Dominions with long-forgotten names like Goodfellows. Today, the descendants of these mighty bloodlines conquer far-flung lands, from Wayzata to the North Loop to the most good and saintly of Pauls. For those modern feast-makers wise and brave enough to query, great surprising truths will be revealed in this, our fastidious survey [well, as fastidious as we could be in this amount of space—so not exactly “exhaustive”] of the inner-workings of the vast civilization that’s come to be known as the Twin Cities dining scene. We speak of the Nobles, the mighty piers to which so much of our contemporary restaurant milieu is anchored. And there are the Queens, who have pursued with fierce integrity and fiery vision the dream of a more perfect dining world. Our Knights fight with derring-do to keep us in the spotlight of the world’s culinary pageant, while the Potion Masters enchant and beguile with their alchemical wizardry.

And so we say unto you: Hear ye, hear ye, all ye lords and ladies! Behold this proclamation and proceed through these pages to encounter these, our emperors of edibles, our countesses of comestibles, and our lords of libations (flowing banners and trumpeting horns optional).

The restaurant scene we see around us today in the Twin Cities was born of several noble houses whose importance cannot be overstated. Some great kingdoms were birthed by brothers, others by friends, all of which begot offspring who have thusly transformed the city with their mighty knives.

× House of D'Amico Richard and Larry D’Amico’s Cucina was not just Minneapolis’s most elite Italian spot, it was where the most important chefs of the next generation all got their start. Without the house of D’Amico, we wouldn’t be where we are today. —Primavera + Atrium Catering @ IMS, D’Amico Cucina / D’Amico Kitchen, Azure, Linguini & Bob / Bocce, Masa, Lurcat, Market House, Bushel & Peck, D’Amico & Sons, Campiello, Parma 8200, Gather ANOUSH ANSARI

+ Mission Kitchen

+ Hemisphere Group

+ District Fresh Kitchen JP SAMUELSON

+ jP American Bistro

+ Solera

+ 6 Smith

+ AZ Canteen JOSH THOMA

+ La Belle Vie

+ Solera

+ Barrio

+ Smack Shack

+ Il Foro

+ The Lexington TIM MCKEE

+ Figlio

+ La Belle Vie

+ Solera

+ Barrio

+ Sea Change

+ Masu

+ Parasole

+ The Fish Guys

+ Smalley's Caribbean JAY SPARKS

+ Lovechild JON HUNT

+ Pane Vino Dolce

+ Al Vento

+ Rinata

+ Sparks DOUG FLICKER

+ Auriga

+ Mission Kitchen

+ Porter & Frye

+ Piccolo

+ Sand Castle

+ Esker Grove

+ Bull's Horn

+ Loring Cafe STEVEN BROWN

+ Loring

+ D'Amico

+ Cafe Levain

+ Rock Star

+ The Local

+ Porter & Frye

+ Nick & Eddie

+ Tilia

+ St. Genevieve ISAAC BECKER

+ 112 Eatery

+ Bar La Grassa

+ Burch JOHN OCCHIATO

+ Cosmos

+ Citizen Supper Club

+ Cafe Astoria SETH BIXBY DAUGHERTY

+ Cosmos

+ AI Culinary Institute

+ Blue Birch MIKE DECAMP

+ La Belle Vie

+ Monello

× House of Goodfellows It was in 1987, that founding year for much of Minneapolis dining, when the Dayton family brought Houston talent from the Routh Street Café northward to join Wayne Kostroski in opening Goodfellows, a fine-dining icon in a luxury mall known as the Conservatory. From there, critical players cut their teeth. —Goodfellows, Tejas, Franklin Street Bakery, Abilene ERIC DAYTON

+ The Bachelor Farmer PATTI SOSKIN

+ Patti's

+ Yum Kitchens JACK RIEBEL

+ La Belle Vie

+ Dakota

+ Butcher & The Boar

+ Il Foro

+ The Lexington JOSH HILL

+ The New French

+ Cosmos

+ Red Stag

+ Lou Nanne's

+ Madison Group MARK HAUGEN

+ Rainbow Cafe

+ 510 Haute Cuisine

WA Frost

Since opening in 1975, it has been St. Paul’s grande dame, supporting a generation of new farmers and new chefs from the coasts. —Lenny Russo, Russell Klein, Wyatt Evans, Leonard Anderson, Paul Berglund

Porter & Frye

For a moment, the next generation of chef stars cooked shoulder-t0-shoulder in a kitchen helmed by Steven Brown. —Doug Flicker, Mike Brown, James Winberg, Tyler Shipton, Erik Anderson, Jamie Malone, Landon Schoenefeld, Sarah Master, Joan Ida

× House of Lenny Russo He came from the vaunted East with a vision for regional foods that would transform everything through his ingredient-driven approach, and the talent he grew. —Rosewood Room, Faegre’s, Loring Cafe, WA Frost, Cue, Heartland PAUL BERGLUND

+ The Bachelor Farmer

+ Heartland ALAN BERGO

+ Gentleman Forager

+ Salt Cellar

+ Lucia's ANDY LILJA

+ Ox Cart Ale House

+ The Original on 42 CARRIE SUMMER

+ Cue

+ Spoonriver

+ Chef Shack STEVEN BROWN

+ Loring

+ D'Amico

+ Cafe Levain

+ Rock Star

+ The Local

+ Porter & Frye

+ Nick & Eddie

+ Tilia

+ St. Genevieve DOUG FLICKER

+ Auriga

+ Mission Kitchen

+ Porter & Frye

+ Piccolo

+ Sand Castle

+ Esker Grove

+ Bull's Horn

+ Loring Cafe NIKKI FRANCOLI

+ Heartland

+ La Belle Vie

+ Brasserie Zentral

Solera

Daring to take on a whole building outside the downtown skyways, Tim McKee and Josh Thoma’s three-story tapas bar was a national leader in Spanish food and sherry, drawing young chefs looking to cook in a different idiom. —JP Samuelson, Daniel del Prado, Tyge Nelson, Michelle Gayer, Sameh Wadi, Jorge Guzman

× House of Brenda Langton From the day her first restaurant, Cafe Kardamena, opened in 1978, Brenda Langton has led our Cities toward simpler, healthier cooking and raised a generation of food giants inspired by her vision. —Cafe Kardamena, Cafe Brenda, Spoonriver, Mill City Market TED FISHER

+ A to Z Pizza Farm SUSAN MUSKAT

+ Moose & Sadie's TOR WESTGARD

+ Town Talk Diner ERICA STRAIT

+ Foxy Falafel CARRIE SUMMER / LISA CARLSON

+ Cue

+ Chef Shack SARAH MASTER

+ Barbette

+ Red Stag

+ Porter & Frye STEVEN BROWN

+ Loring

+ D'Amico

+ Cafe Levain

+ Rock Star

+ The Local

+ Porter & Frye

+ Nick & Eddie

+ Tilia

+ St. Genevieve

Faegre’s

One of downtown Minneapolis’s first American cafés in the contemporary style. And, yes, same family as Faegre & Benson. ­—Lenny Russo, Alexander Dixon, Lowell Pickett, Ken Goff

Loring Cafe

Bohemians, ballerinas, and attorneys mingled in the grotto hand-wrought by maestro Jason McLean.­ —Lenny Russo, Steven Brown, Zoë François, Doug Flicker, Patrick Atanalian

La Belle Vie

Arguably the most important contemporary fine-dining restaurant in the history of Minneapolis, the house that Tim McKee and Josh Thoma built was where the elite came to ooh and aah. —Jack Riebel, Mike DeCamp, Don Saunders, Sean Smalley, Matt Bickford, Adam Eaton, Jim Christiansen, Michelle Gayer, Adrienne Odom, Laurel Elm, Diane Yang, Niki Francioli, Tyge Nelson

× House of Parasole National restaurant chains like Buca and Oceanaire are how many locals know this restaurant powerhouse founded by Phil Roberts and Peter Mihajlov in 1977, but countless cooking talents were launched from the greater Parasole empire. —Muffuletta, Muffuletta on the Lake, Pronto, Oceanaire, Figlio / Il Gatto, Manny’s, Good Earth, Buca di Beppo, Chino Latino, Girarrosto Toscano, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Burger Jones, The Living Room / Prohibition, Cafeteria / Libertine TIM NIVER

+ Aquavit

+ Martini Blu

+ Town Talk Diner

+ The Inn

+ Strip Club

+ Saint Dinette

+ Mucci's JOSH HILL

+ The New French

+ Goodfellows

+ Cosmos

+ Red Stag

+ Lou Nanne's

+ Madison Group JD FRATZKE

+ Un Deux Trois

+ Strip Club

+ Saint Dinette

+ Red River Kitchen

+ Bar Brigade TIM ROONEY

+ Chambers Hotel

+ Barrio

+ Bar La Grassa

+ Butcher & The Boar

+ 4 Bells TIM MCKEE

+ Figlio

+ La Belle Vie

+ Solera

+ Barrio

+ Sea Change

+ Masu

+ Parasole

+ The Fish Guys

+ Smalley's Caribbean MATTY O'REILLY

+ 318 Cafe

+ The Green Room

+ Aster

+ Republic

+ Dan Kelly's

+ Red River Kitchen

+ Bar Brigade

+ Delicata MICHAEL KUTSCHEID

+ Primavera

+ Kapoochi

+ Babalu

+ Sanctuary TYGE NELSON

+ The Inn

+ Solera

+ Pajarito

+ La Belle Vie STEPHAN HESSE

+ La Belle Vie

+ Masu

+ Pajarito ADRIENNE ODOM

+ La Belle Vie

× Expand Ann Kim and Kim Bartmann Ann Kim, left, rules a kingdom that is just getting started, while Kim Bartmann, right, reigns over an ever-growing empire.

This bold group of visionary chefs and restaurateurs is the spiritual compass that directs our kingdom ever onward to culinary glory.

× KIM BARTMANN: QUEEN OF FORWARD-THINKING

She built an urban empire of sustainable and mindful eateries that appeal to a varied world of eaters.



Kim's Kingdom

• Cafe Wyrd/Barbette

• Red Stag

• Pat's Tap

• Tiny Diner

• Byrant-Lake Bowl

• Third Bird

• Gigi's

• Bread & Pickle

• Kyatchi

• Trapeze STEPH SHIMP: QUEEN OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT

Her secret sauce is understanding that neighborhood restaurants can and should help sustain and enrich their communities.



Steph's Kingdom

• Edina Grill

• Highland Grill

• Longfellow Grill

• 3 Squares

• Groveland Tap

• Mercury

• Blue Barn

• Bottle Rocket LESLIE BOCK: QUEEN OF ARTFUL PLAY

She proved that quirky kitsch and shameless fun sell.



Leslie's Kingdom

• Psycho Suzi's

• Donny Dirk's Zombie Den / Mr. Steven's Snuggery

• Betty Danger's Country Club MOLLY BRODER: QUEEN OF THE BOOT

She turned south Minneapolis on to the idea that life is more delicious with a side of simple, comfortable Italian living.



Molly's Kingdom

• Broder's Cucina Italiana

• Broder's Pasta Bar

• Terzo LUCIA WATSON: QUEEN OF THE PANTRY

Now retired, she taught us how to revere the food of where we’re from.



Lucia's Kingdom

• Lucia's Wine Bar

• Lucia's To Go ANN KIM: QUEEN OF CRAVINGS

She consistently demonstrates that she knows what the people want, even before they do.



Ann's Kingdom

• Pizzeria Lola

• Hello Pizza

• Young Joni BRENDA LANGTON: QUEEN OF LOCAL

She turned us on to local farms and created a bridge between growers and restaurants.



Brenda's Kingdom

• Cafe Kardamena

• Cafe Brenda

• Spoonriver

• Mill City Market JAMIE MALONE: QUEEN OF TECHNIQUE

One of the most skilled chefs in our midst, she has a genuine love for the art of food, from modern seafood to antiquated French.



Jamie's Kingdom

• Porter & Frye

• Sea Change

• Scena

• Grand Cafe CHRISTINA NGUYEN: QUEEN OF THE EXPANDED MIND

Her food truck and then restaurants have opened the Minnesota palate up to new ideas and cuisines.



Christina's Kingdom

• Hola Arepa

• Hai Hai MICHELLE GAYER: QUEEN OF THE CRACKEROON

This chef proves that the pastry is, in fact, mightier than, well, things that aren’t pastries.



Michelle's Kingdom

• The Salty Tart TAMMY WONG: QUEEN OF PERSEVERANCE

She was tasked with taking over her family’s restaurant and ended up giving us a seat at her family’s table.



Tammy's Kingdom

• Rainbow Chinese MILISSA SILVA-DIAZ: QUEEN OF DISTRICT DEL SOL

She’s given her family’s 40-year-old business modern wings and watched it soar.



Milissa's Kingdom

• El Burrito Mercado LISA CARLSON & CARRIE SUMMER: QUEENS OF THE REVOLUTION

They fought to make food trucks legal and created a whole new restaurant movement in the process.



Lisa and Carrie's Kingdom

• Chef Shack Food Trucks

• Chef Shack Bay City

• Chef Shack Ranch

LYNN GORDON: QUEEN OF GRAIN

She gave rise to heritage grains and took healthy food from hippie to chic.



Lynn's Kingdom

• French Meadow

• Bluestem

• CC Club

TRACY SINGLETON: QUEEN OF SUSTAINABILITY

She’s a pioneer in giving care to the sourcing and sustainability of both your food and her workers.



Tracy's Kingdom

• Birchwood Cafe

× Expand Paul Berglund and Jorge Guzman Paul Berglund, left, has led The Bachelor Farmer to glory while Jorge Guzman, right, won praise during his time at Surly.

A cunning collection who have slayed metaphorical dragons to achieve the highest esteem in the global culinary pageant.

× Knights of the Page Worthy scribes exalted these chefs. ERIK ANDERSON



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 2012, Catbird Seat (Nashville)



Other battles

• Sea Change

• Scena

• Grand Cafe ISAAC BAKER



Conquest

• Bon Appetit Best New Restaurants in America 2010, Bar La Grassa



Other Battles

• 112 Eatery

• Burch

PAUL BERGLUND



Conquest

• Bon Appétit Best New Restaurants in America 2012, The Bachelor Farmer



Other Battles

• WA Frost MIKE BROWN, BOB GERKEN, JAMES WINBERG



Conquest

• Bon Appétit Best Restaurants in America 2011, Travail



Other Battles

• Pig Ate My Pizza JIM CHRISTIANSEN



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 2015, Heyday



Other Battles

• La Belle Vie

• Il Gatto

• Union Kitchen SETH BIXBY DAUGHTERY



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 2005, Cosmos



Other Battles

• AI Culinary Institute

• Blue Birch

JORGE GUZMAN



Conquest

• Food & Wine Restaurants of the Year 2016, Surly Brewer’s Table



Other Battles

• Corner Table

• Solera ANN KIM



Conquest

• GQ’s Best New Restaurants in America 2017, Young Joni



Other Battles

• Pizzeria Lola

• Hello Pizza JAMIE MALONE



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 2013, Sea Change



Other Battles

• Porter & Frye

• Scena

• Grand Cafe

TIM MCKEE



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 1997, D’Amico Cucina



Other Battles

• Figlio

• La Belle Vie

• Solera

• Barrio

• Sea Change

• Masu

• Parasole

• Fish Guys

• Smalley’s Caribbean STEWART WOODMAN



Conquest

• Food & Wine Best New Chef 2006, Heidi’s



Other Battles

• Birdhouse

• CRAVE America

• Lela

× Knights of the Beard A James Beard Foundation Award is the summit of American dining. ISAAC BAKER



Conquest

• Best Chef Midwest 2011, 112 Eatery



Other Battles

• Bar La Grassa

• Burch

PAUL BERGLUND



Conquest

• Best Chef Midwest 2016, The Bachelor Farmer



Other Battles

• WA Frost GAVIN KAYSEN



Conquest

• Rising Star 2008, Café Bouloud



Other Battles

• Spoon & Stable

• Bellecour TIM MCKEE



Conquest

• Best Chef Midwest 2009, La Belle Vie



Other Battles

• Figlio

• La Belle Vie

• Solera

• Barrio

• Sea Change

• Masu

• Parasole

• Fish Guys

• Smalley’s Caribbean ALEX ROBERTS



Conquest

• Best Chef Midwest 2010, Restaurant Alma



Other Battles

• Brasa Rotisserie LYNNE ROSSETTO KASPER



Conquest

• Cookbook of the Year 1993; Best National Radio Show, The Splendid Table, on Food 1998, 2008 BEATRICE OJAKANGAS



Conquest

• Kitchen and Cookbook Hall of Fame, The Great Scandinavian Baking Book AMY THIELEN



Conquest

• JBF Book Award in American Cooking 2014, The New Midwestern Table



Other Battles

• Give a Girl a Knife ANDREW ZIMMERN



Conquest

• Outstanding Personality/ Host 2010, 2013, 2017; Award for TV Program 2012, Bizarre Foods



Other Battles

• Driven by Food

× Knights of the Trade So honored by the International Association of Cooking Professionals. RAGHAVAN IYER



Conquest

• Cooking Teacher of the Year 2004



Other Battles

• 660 Curries, Indian Cooking Unfolded

LYNNE ROSSETTO KASPER



Conquest

• Lifetime Achievement Award 2016





× Knights International The chefs who lead America into battle. GAVIN KAYSEN



Conquest

• Team USA gold (coach) at the 2017 Bocuse d’Or world chef championships in Lyon, France JOHN KRAUS



Conquest

• Team USA bronze medal at the 2015 Coupe du Monde world pastry cup in Lyon, France



Other battles

• Patisserie 46

• Rose Street Patisserie

× Expand Jamie Olson and Chris Montana Jami Olson, left, is a potion master on the rise. A bartender at Lyn 65, she didn’t come up through one of the traditional orders, but is making no less of an impact. Chris Montana, right, is a similarly situated outsider, having entered the scene for the first time when his distillery, Du Nord, debuted.

This rogue brood of mystics has transformed simple feats of bartending into an enchanting and beguiling world of alchemical wizardry that has changed Twin Cities cocktail culture.

× The Order of Town Talk Diner Before we knew we needed booze in our shakes, the original Town Talk did. NICK KOSEVICH



Other Elixiries

+ Bittercube Bitters

+ Eat Street Social

+ Alma

+ Can Can Wonderland

+ Lawless Distilling



JESSE HELD



Other Elixiries

+ The Inn

+ Borough / Parlour

+ Jester Concepts

+ Earl Giles TIM NIVER



Other Elixiries

+ Aquavit

+ Martini Blu

+ Town Talk Diner

+ The Inn

+ Strip Club

+ Saint Dinette

+ Mucci's

× The Order of the Strip Club Tim Niver and JD Fratzke’s tiny bar turned out to be a talent incubator. DAN OSKEY



Other Elixiries

+ Easy & Oskey

+ Tattersall Distilling TIM LEARY



Other Elixiry

+ Tattersall Distilling

× The Order of Bradstreet Craftshouse Chicago’s Toby Maloney was brought in to open the bar that introduced local mixology. ROBB JONES



Other Elixiries

+ Saffron

+ Spoon and Stable SEAN JONES



Other Elixiry

+ Borough / Parlour BIRK GRUDEM



Other Elixiry

+ Hola Arepa

× The Order of La Belle Vie Johnny Michaels put LBV’s bar in the national spotlight. JOHNNY MICHAELS



Other Elixiry

+ Bad Waitress NE ADAM GORSKI



Other Elixiry

+ Young Joni JON OLSON



Other Elixiry

+ Esker Grove

× The Order of Marvel Bar The Bachelor Farmer’s basement cocktail bar is a true original. PIP HANSON



KEITH MROTEK



Other Elixiry

+ Norseman Distillery