Minnesota: Aquavit Capital of the World

I’m sitting in Marvel Bar, the Scandinavian-positive bar in the North Loop, drinking a Tomas Collins. It’s a miracle of a cocktail made with most of the standard Tom Collins ingredients, local Gamle Ode dill aquavit, and a splash of pickle brine, which creates something like an arrow in summertime zinging through the blossoms atop a dill patch.

It’s a quiet Monday here underground in the land of plush postmodern chairs and dark walls, and I’m here to explore the biggest thing in liquor that no one seems to have much noticed yet: Minnesota now produces 16 types of craft aquavit, making us a world capital of the spirit—likely the biggest world capital outside of Scandinavia.

I’m drinking this miracle Tomas (“toe-moss”) Collins with the pioneer of the local aquavit revolution, Mike McCarron. If you don’t know, aquavit (“aka-veet”) is just like gin—but totally different. Gin is distilled in a fashion that leaves the dominant final flavor as juniper berries. Aquavit is distilled so that the dominant final flavor is caraway or dill. Think of Europe with a gin band stretching across England and the Netherlands, where juniper grows well; and, north of that, picture an aquavit cloud, from northern Germany on up, where dill and caraway thrive.

McCarron created his first Gamle Ode (“gammley owed”) aquavit in 2011, packing his car full of farm-fresh dill and driving it to 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Why Wisconsin? Because thanks to prohibitive laws dating back to the 1930s, microdistilleries didn’t exist in Minnesota at the time. In 2011, though, the governor signed the Surly bill, allowing alcohol producers to pay taxes in proportion to production instead of an enormous flat fee, as was the prior arrangement. This lower tax led to a proliferation of microdistilleries for the first time since Prohibition—but not until after McCarron had made his first batch.

The Surly bill and 2011 forever changed Minnesota’s, and hence the world’s, aquavit scene. Then there was possibly only McCarron’s one Minnesota aquavit. Now there are 16—and I’d bet my right hand that there are more coming. Here’s the list: Gamle Ode has six different bottlings: dill, the aged Alderen dill, and four additional ones. In Duluth, Vikre Distillery produces two, as does Norseman, in Northeast Minneapolis. Brooklyn Park’s Skaalvenn Distillery—likely the biggest-volume seller in the Twin Cities—has one flagship bottling. Lawless, in south Minneapolis, makes one that’s only for consumption in its cocktail room. Tattersall’s is a light, blended-style version. St. Louis Park’s Dampfwerk is an absolutely original aquavit, back-blended with bourbon and given a buttery mouthfeel with a tiny bit of extra sugar. Loon Liquors, in Northfield, announced a brand-new unaged aquavit just as we were going to press. Ida Graves, in Alexandria, distills one that tastes like you opened a bottle of rye bread in a kitchen garden.

Back at Marvel, I’m trying to understand how Minneapolis fits into the larger world of aquavit. “If I had to rank aquavit cities,” McCarron tells me, because I’m in fact pestering him to rank aquavit cities, “I’d say Bergen, Norway, then Minneapolis, then Copenhagen, then Portland and Seattle.”

“What’s going on in Minneapolis is incredible,” agrees Jacob Grier. Grier is the Portland, Oregon, bartender who founded Aquavit Week at his own bar before launching it as an international happening. He’s also a brand ambassador for the heritage Scandinavian aquavit brands Linie (“linn-yuh”) and Aalborg. “When I started bartending in Portland in 2008, there was hardly any aquavit to be found in the U.S.A., and the imports were fading away. At the time, there were maybe only six or eight aquavits available in the whole country,” he says. “I’ve been to Minneapolis a number of times … and every time there’s a little more going on. It’s exciting to see that many people creating aquavits in one place.” Let the record show, aquavit is happening in a very big way in the Twin Cities. But why?

The off-the-top-of-their-head explanation everyone gives for aquavit suddenly going gangbusters around here is: Everyone’s Scandinavian in Minnesota, and Scandinavians drink aquavit, duh.

But that is in no way an explanation. By the early 1900s, a whopping 300,000 Swedes had arrived in Minnesota, alongside 250,000 Norwegians and tens of thousands of Danes, Finns, and Icelanders, many of them leaving the Nordic countries because of the European famine in the late 19th century. We also know, though, that more Germans settled in Minnesota than any other group, although we don’t even have good ballpark numbers for how many put down roots. In any event, by the time the 2010 census rolled around, 38 percent of Minnesotans claimed German ancestry, while merely 17 percent believed they were Norwegian and a shockingly scant 10 percent claimed Swedish descent.

History itself also subverts the “Everyone’s Scandinavian in Minnesota, and Scandinavians drink aquavit, duh” narrative. First, a crash course on the advent of distilling. The process, in which you take something like beer and highly concentrate it, was once reserved for alchemists and only became more widely practiced after the publication in 1500 of the first how-to hard liquor book, The Virtuous Book of Distillation by German alchemist Hieronymus Brunschwig. By the 1700s, distilling had spread throughout Europe, with every local culture—including those in Scandinavia—making its own specific spirit. But not everyone was drinking it, at least not all the time.

Swedish TV personality and food historian Richard Tellström, an associate professor at Stockholm University, has been in and out of the Twin Cities quite a bit lately because he’s been researching 18th century Swedish foodways—and we have them. “Minnesota is like a window into our past,” he says. “We [in Sweden] covered up what we used to do by changing for a hundred years. You are like a fly in amber.”

Here’s what peasants used to do with aquavit, according to Tellström, who has put together a picture of peasant life in Sweden through various historical documents. To warm up, they’d have a little hard bread and drink a shot of aquavit at their 5 a.m. “first breakfast,” as a sort of medicine, before their 8 a.m. regular breakfast of gruel and herring and before their long day of labor, warm beer, and more hard bread. Aside from that workingman’s morning shot, Tellström says, aquavit for everyday poor folk was reserved for the few major holidays; their go-to booze was beer. The well-off, though, used aquavit a bit more, to mark big, significant celebrations. It wasn’t until Scandinavians got rich, as it were, after around 1910, that the spirit started to appear in everyday life.

So a real, historically grounded thumbnail of the history of aquavit in Minnesota would look something like this: Aquavit really got going in Scandinavian countries in the late 1700s, mainly on the tables of the well-off. One hundred years later, starving peasants relocated en masse to Minnesota. Were they drinking a lot of aquavit before they arrived? No. Were they drinking imported aquavit after Prohibition slammed down on old-country imports in 1920? Again, no. One hundred years after that, the great-grandchildren of these immigrants had intermarried with a whole lot of Germans, the Surly bill had passed, and aquavit roared into existence like—like a ghost? Like a wish? Like a mystery?

I ask every aquavit maker I can grab about her family history with the spirit. The only one who actually grew up in a household of aquavit drinkers was Emily Vikre of Vikre Distillery, whose Norwegian mother served it at all the big holidays: Christmas, Midsommar, and Syttende Mai. “From everyone we meet at the cocktail room and doing tastings, I’d say it definitely skipped two generations in the U.S., if not more,” Vikre tells me. “I’d say the various aquavit makers, including us, have raised aquavit awareness in the state to maybe 6 or 8 percent, which is great since we haven’t been doing it that long.”

Tyson Schnitker, who founded Skaalvenn with his wife, Mary, was a combat medic in Kuwait who didn’t grow up on aquavit. But he collaborated with agency Shinebox to come up with the peerlessly cute Viking branding that is now found in 500 local stores and will soon—in typical Viking style—push into Wisconsin. “I have Norwegian heritage, but I never tried aquavit before I was in Norway with the army,” Schnitker says when I visit him in the lit-up box of an industrial warehouse he keeps his gorgeous stills in, alongside his dreams of opening a cocktail room someday soon.

“The first time I tasted it, I thought it was garbage. But it grew on me. That’s a pretty funny story if you know that now it’s our flagship,” he says. “When I started doing tastings in liquor stores, maybe 1 out of 10 people knew what it was. Now it’s 9 out of 10.” Schnitker and I toast, raising glasses of his caraway-forward, extra-strong Skaalvenn aquavit.

I think the most perfectly 2020 story I’ve heard about the origins of a local aquavit comes from Brock Berglund. He and his wife, Anna Wilson, just launched Ida Graves, the Alexandria distillery off the shores of Lake Ida, near a graveyard. “I did not grow up with it, but I definitely knew a friend’s family who drank it at Christmas,” Berglund says. “But when I was in law school in Minneapolis, I fell in love with it”—at places like Norseman and Tattersall—and then he decided to make his own.

Peder Schweigert, general manager at Marvel Bar, has another explanation for aquavit’s popularity: utility. “There’s only so much you can do with the botanical profile of gin,” he says. “But aquavit has this way of filling in gaps as far as spice profiles and changing the way you think about distillate. [Gamle Ode’s] dill aquavit is probably the most singular spirit this region produces. It’s so bright and grassy, and that’s exciting for a bartender; it opens up possibilities for new cocktails you can’t get another way.”

McCarron thinks the Minnesota fondness for aquavit has grown in step with the rise in popularity of family tree-making as a hobby and genealogical services like Ancestry.com. “I’d guess people tend to ignore their ancestry till they’re 55,” he says. “Then their great-great-uncle Oskar dies, and they go searching for traditions, and maybe they find us.”

Could Minnesota ever be the Napa Valley of aquavit, I wonder, the place a tourist could spend a vacation week skipping from one distillery to the next? “It already is,” McCarron says. “The stuff I’m doing has no analog in Scandinavia. I’m doing what I do, and if you want to taste it, you basically have to come here.” This is true. McCarron’s dill aquavit owes as much to Minnesota’s farm-to-table movement as to anything. Over the years, he figured out that the ideal dill for his aquavit is harvested just as it blooms, so you get dill pollen in the mix, which has a flavor not unlike that of the American fancy restaurant culinary gold dust, fennel pollen. Practically no one in Europe makes aquavit like that. Or like McCarron’s aquavit aged for years in wine barrels. Or like Dampfwerk’s bourbon-infused version.

I meet with Stockholm food historian Tellström in Fika, the bright restaurant at the American Swedish Institute, to eat cardamom rolls and ask what he makes of these nontraditional aquavits.

“A lot of odd things have happened in the food and beverage space since the hipster arrived,” he says, adding that aquavit cocktails spread from the U.S. and U.K. into Sweden only recently. “I call it postmodernism.

“Modernity was about ‘we.’ Post-modernity is about ‘I’—I eat food to discover my ‘I,’ to express my ‘I.’ Authenticity is not about doing what ‘we’ do, it is about—” And with that, Tellström theatrically draws one fist to his heart. “And authenticity is not—” he says, using one finger to tap the top of his black-haired head.

“There are three things that create food culture: economy, politics, and values,” he continues. “If you change any of those, you change everything. And add to that that people are easily bored and always changing their food traditions. So you, in Minnesota, have the economy that you can afford aquavit.” I add that we also have political conditions that made it possible, namely the access to microdistilling that the Surly bill provided.

“Plus culture, which is that postmodern picking and choosing of,” says Tellström, pointing toward his heart. “And so suddenly aquavit is here. But if you change any one of those, suddenly your new aquavit could be gone. It’s a fragile combination. You’re living on borrowed time.”

Wait... what? As soon as I discover our Twin Cities aquavit boom, we’re in danger of a Twin Cities aquavit bust? Prevent this by hosting a schnaps bord, which Tellström says is the seed of the thing that grew, in our food-wealthy times, into a smorgasbord. For a real schnaps bord, get three aquavits and serve them at room temperature or slightly chilled, from small glasses. One should be light and herbal, like Gamle Ode or Ida Graves. Another must be sweet—for those who would have been known as the “ladies”—like one of the barrel-aged aquavits from Norseman, Gamle Ode, or Dampfwerk. Your third and final aquavit should be bitter or, if not bitter, strong, like Skaalvenn’s. Set out cheese, herring, platters of smoked fish and fish spreads, lots of rye bread and barley bread, and—if you want to act like a modern rich person—ham. Now your party is ready.

Set up this Minnesota spread and you’ll be having the most traditional aquavit experience that’s never been had in the history of time.

Aquavit, Out & About

The main driver of the Twin Cities’ aquavit boom has been curiosity, satisfied at local cocktail bars like these.

Marvel Bar

This bar has one of the largest selections of local aquavits and a deep knowledge of how to use them. Ask for a Tomas Collins, a sort of pickle-touched aquavit Tom Collins, or the Stockholm Syndrome, which tastes like it contains bourbon, but doesn’t. marvelbar.com

Esker Grove

If you want to know how artsy and avant-garde aquavit can be, report to Esker Grove for a Daisy with aquavit, velvet falernum, and fresh lime or a Sazerac with aquavit and a light, haunting, smoky quality. eskergrove.com

Fika

One of the strong suits of the restaurant at the American Swedish Institute is aquavit cocktails; try the Bloody Swede (a bloody mary with beet brine and aquavit). Or opt for a flight of aquavits straight from Sweden. fikacafe.net

Hodges Bend

Hop on the Green Line and hop out at this bar on the Minneapolis-St. Paul border that has a talent for aquavit cocktails. The Night Shift with Gamle Ode Holiday aquavit, gin, pineapple amaro, hops, falernum, lemon juice, bitters, and seltzer is the international face of today’s aquavit, with ingredients from around the world. hodges-bend.com

Norseman

Minneapolis’s first post-Prohibition distillery makes both a barrel-aged and a fresh and herbal aquavit and shows them off in fancy cocktails. Start off with something simple, like a dirty martini Norse-style, with aquavit and pickle brine. norsemandistillery.com

Tattersall

You could probably get a different aquavit cocktail every night that Tattersall is open. The real insider info, though, is that it has a free app that includes a bevy of cocktail recipes so that you can make the magic happen at home, at the cabin, and everywhere you go in our aquavit-happy new world. tattersalldistilling.com

Six Aquavits to Have on Hand

Drinking local aquavits? Here are a few things to know. First, it’s pronounced “aka-veet,” without the sound of the Q that you see in there. Second, it’s meant to be sipped plain at room temperature or slightly chilled—though the global glitterati like it in cocktails, so do that freely, too. Finally, the stylistic variations in local aquavit are profound: Some are herbal, some are sweet, some are strong. Set three on a sideboard with sliced meat and cheese for a truly Scandinavian night—made Minnesotan.

Tattersall

Tattersall

Created to keep the world-famously exacting Tattersall bartenders happy, this is a light and energetic, caraway-forward aquavit that’s particularly adept at delicately slipping into a supporting role in cocktails. tattersalldistilling.com

Dill

Gamle Ode Dill

We’re not talking dill like a pickle but dill like all the dill that there ever was, captured and turned into light. This is the must-try Minnesota aquavit that started the local revolution. gamleode.com

Holiday

Gamle Ode Holiday

In the tradition of Christmas aquavits, this one’s flavored with orange peels and aged in wine barrels, making it mellow and fit for a brandy snifter or an old fashioned. gamleode.com

IDA

Ida Graves

From the shores of Alexandria’s Lake Ida, near the graveyard, comes an all-organic aquavit with a fragrance reminiscent of tearing into a fresh loaf of caraway rye in an herb garden. idagraves.com

Skaalvenn

Skaalvenn (SKOL-vin)

Rough and ready as a Viking drink should be, this spirit is also—at 100 proof—the strongest of the local aquavits. Skaalvenn’s oak treatment gives it a touch of toast along with fennel and caraway. skaalvenn.com