All of Minnesota's Apples, Ranked

Minnesotans, by reputation, don’t like to get into hardcore arguments. But if you want to start a fight, ask a group, What’s your favorite apple? You’ll hear passionate praise (and trash talk) from Haralson fanatics, SweeTango addicts, and even the odd Honeycrisp denier. So we decided to put an end to it—and definitively rank Minnesota’s top apples. The criteria? These apples were all developed by the amazing fruit-breeding program at U of M. And all are commonly grown and available in orchards, farmers’ markets, co-ops, and grocery stores. The experts?

A few local pomologists who were up for the fight. The results? Read on—and feel free to argue.

How We Did It:

We asked each expert to score the apples 1–10 (with 10 as the best), then we averaged their answers to find our definitive rankings. Not every expert scored every apple, and formulas were adjusted accordingly.

The Experts

Gretchen Perbix: co-owner of Sweetland Orchard, in Webster.

Dan Bussey: author of The Illustrated History of Apples in the United States and Canada and former orchard manager at Seed Savers Exchange, in Decorah, Iowa.

Charlie Johnson: co-owner of Whistling Well Farm, in Hastings.

Andrea Nelson: marketing director of Nelson’s Apple Farm, in Webster.

Mark Williams: assistant produce manager at the Wedge Community Co-op for 20-plus years.

David Bedford: senior research fellow at the U of M Horticultural Research Center, who tastes 500-plus apples a day during apple season. (He also helped breed some of these fruits.)

The Golden Apples

× 1 of 6 Expand Rave/First Kiss » 9.5 Introduced 2017. A juicy and tart early ripener. “The new hot apple from the U and a new State Fair apple tradition. Last year, the lines in the horticulture building to get this apple were the envy of all of the State Fair vendors.” –Gretchen Perbix, 8 × 2 of 6 Expand Honeycrisp » 8.67 Introduced 1991. A Minnesota classic: crisp and snappy. “Known for its exceptionally crisp and juicy texture, it redefined the standard for texture around the world.” –David Bedford, 10. “This fickle diva needs attention to be at its best.” –Dan Bussey, 7 × 3 of 6 Expand Haralson » 8.67 Introduced 1922. Tart, with a firm texture—great for pie baking and snacking. “My gold standard for a wonderful fall apple.” –Dan Bussey, 9. "Minnesotans’ favorite apple before Honeycrisp came along.” –Gretchen Perbix, 7. × 4 of 6 Expand SweeTango » 8.5 Introduced 2009. An offspring of Honeycrisp and Zestar! with similar crispness. “Sweet, crisp, and a favorite of children.” –Charlie Johnson, 9. “A sweet-tart flavor that tops the charts for intensity.” –David Bedford, 10. × 5 of 6 Expand Fireside/Connell Red » 8.0 Introduced 1943. Sweet and mild late-season apple with hints of pear. “Named for the chats that Franklin Roosevelt used to broadcast, this late-season variety was the second-favorite apple of its era, behind Haralson.” –David Bedford, 7. × 6 of 6 Expand Honeygold » 7.6 Introduced 1970. Sweet and crisp late-season fruit, notable yellow skin. “An oldie but a goodie that shouldn’t be passed by if you find it at an orchard.” –Gretchen Perbix, 7. “Like having a Ford in your garage: good and dependable.” –Dan Bussey, 8. Prev Next

Better Than Second-Best

× 1 of 6 Expand Keepsake » 7.5 Introduced 1978. Hardy late-season fruit that can last for months in the fridge. “If you’re lucky enough to find a fully ripened Keepsake, you’ll be able to experience a lovely flavor and see its family resemblance to Honeycrisp.” –Gretchen Perbix, 7. × 2 of 6 Expand Zestar! » 7.25 Introduced 1999. Sweet and tart, good for cooking or eating. “Not real crisp but has a unique flavor.” –Charlie Johnson, 7. “Best known for its well-balanced flavor. Can exhibit brown sugar/caramel notes at times.” –David Bedford, 9. × 3 of 6 Expand Chestnut Crabapple » 7.2 Introduced 1949. Midseason crabapple, good for sauce or snacking. “One of Minnesota’s best-kept secrets. Only about the size of a golf ball on steroids and with a rather homely appearance.” –David Bedford, 8. × 4 of 6 Expand SnowSweet » 7.2 Introduced 2006. Late-season apple; interior stays white long after cutting. “A great salad apple.” –Charlie Johnson, 7. “It’s not as popular as Honeycrisp, but its firm crunch and rich sweetness are worth seeking out.” –Gretchen Perbix, 7. × 5 of 6 Expand Regent » 6.8 Introduced 1964. Late-season fruit; stores well. “The sweetness of a Red Delicious and crunch of a Haralson, which are its parents.” –Mark Williams, 6. “I keep coming back to this apple.” –Dan Bussey, 8. × 6 of 6 Expand Sweet Sixteen » 6.6 Introduced 1977. Sweet, cherry-flavored fruit. “When it’s picked at its peak, you are rewarded with phenomenal cherry-popsicle and anise flavors. Possibly the best-tasting apple in the U’s repertoire.” –Gretchen Perbix, 8. Prev Next

Acquired Taste