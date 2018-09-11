Meyvn Ups the Bagel Game in Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Assorted bagels from Meyvn

Many of us are familiar with food rants from local friends who used to live elsewhere: Minnesota has no good barbecue, no good deep-dish pizza, no good bagels. Well, the Saint Dinette team of Adam Eaton, Tim Niver, and Laurel Elm has something to say about that last item. This summer in Uptown, they opened Meyvn (rhymes with “haven”), a modern deli anchored by a massive wood-fired oven named Liza. And they’ve been using it to crank out thousands of Montreal-style bagels a day. Typically, a Montreal bagel means sweetened dough, an expanded hole, and a lack of salt. In any case, no other bagel shop in town is boiling bagels to be finished off with oaky, smoky flames on a heated stone deck. This approach gives the bagels a bit of a crisp exterior, hiding the buoyant chew. We’ll see if Meyvn will silence the ranters. Five flavors, including everything and garlic-and-onion bagels, are available until 2 pm every day. So if you want to gripe about the bagels, you’ll have to do it early. 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., meyvneats.com

