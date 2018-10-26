Meyvn Brings a Top-Notch Egg Sandwich with a Side of New York Vibes to Uptown

× Expand Photos by The Restaurant Project Egg-cheese roll at Meyvn The egg-cheese roll dates back to immigrant bakeries of the 1880s. It’s probably never tasted better.

One bite into the egg sandwich at Meyvn, I fell into a rabbit’s hole of memory so deep it threatened to have no bottom. The sandwich came on a fresh challah roll: the egg a tender loop of folded omelet, the cheese sauce a goo both sensuous and vague.

And the memory was this: New York City, the 1980s, commuting to high school on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. My daily food budget capped out at two bucks. The options included a slice-and-Coke at the place we called Poison Pizza, and gravy-and-fries at the nearest diner (if you could find five other kids who could also meet the $2-per-person minimum).

My go-to order was a coffee regular and an egg sandwich from one of the many delis that fit into different slots in the city. You’d take your place in the long to-go line without glancing up. (I once raised my eyes to see David Bowie, and amid the flood of awe, all I could do was wave my hand to indicate the usual order.) The coffee regular was sweet and creamy—a drink to jolt you through a 7 am class. The egg sandwich came wrapped into a knot of foil paper, and I’d slide the whole thing into my messenger bag to eat sometime before it got all-the-way cold.

Like all New Yorkers, I believed myself to be terrifically busy. I was busy reading the tabloids about Bernhard Goetz, “the subway vigilante” who shot a bunch of teenagers at one of my usual subway stations, and realizing that plenty of New York adults thought shooting teenagers was fine. I was busy listening to Hüsker Dü, who told me that there was a city called Minneapolis, where kids were free to head to school without getting shot. (It was a simpler time?) During this period, I noticed any one egg-and-cheese roll about as much as a panda notices individual stalks of bamboo, as much as a whale notices krill. They existed merely to keep me fed each day.

And I forgot about them entirely until I ordered that egg sandwich at Meyvn, which I have returned to order five times subsequently. This sandwich has little to do with workaday delis, and everything to do with a top chef’s skills, with its delicate challah bun, slick and lacquered at the outer skin, well aerated within, indicating long-proofed bread. The delicate egg, that secret cheesy sauce: You want to catch each drip. There’s something you can’t quite describe, a texture more than a flavor. It’s the texture of life in a particular city where Jerry Seinfeld and Annie Hall, Travis Bickle and Andy Warhol, Madonna and Spike Lee navigated the concrete canyons, fueled by the cheapest foods that Eastern European immigrant Jews made in the delis they founded around the turn of the century.

That egg-cheese roll, by the way, possesses a specific history. Food writers trace it to the German Jews who moved to New York in the 1870s and 1880s, and particularly to Louis Fleischmann’s Vienna Model Bakery, which popularized the inexpensive, crusty bread. (Fleischmann’s Yeast also traces its lineage to that bakery.) The chef and co-owner of Meyvn, Adam Eaton, tells me he both knew and didn’t know that specific history. He knew it in his bones but he had to learn the details out in the world.

The knowing-it-in-his-bones came from Eaton’s childhood in St. Paul, where his family would regularly make trips to Cecil’s, the local Jewish deli, and to Lincoln Del, the midcentury masterpiece. (One relative even cooked for the St. Paul senior center called Sholom Home.)

As a teen, Eaton headed to cooking school with his eyes on the top kitchen in town, La Belle Vie. He eventually spent five years in the kitchen there, before moving on to Saint Dinette. Throughout those years, Eaton tells me, he nurtured a dream of creating a Jewish deli: a place where he could explore the foods from his childhood, his family’s childhoods, his great-grandfather’s years in Montreal. Yet for all those influences, he ultimately arrived at Meyvn’s menu by studying Jewish city cuisine, with eating trips to Montreal and New York.

At its best, Meyvn seems just like that: It takes technique and conjures a particular moment and memory out of flour and fat. Where that egg sandwich evoked New York for me, Meyvn’s Taylor Ham version, with its scrapple-like pork roll, will captivate anyone who marked the way home by an exit number on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The pierogis perform another trick in the same vein. Here, Eaton makes modern-looking little moons of dough stuffed with potato, and serves them in a silky buttered mound, squiggled with crème fraîche. While they appear at the table looking like something fancy and modern, the flavors conjure up the soul-stirring essence of pierogis.

As you can tell, I am captivated by the place, which in some ways looks like a very good counter-service restaurant with fetch-your-own coffee and nice cocktails. In other ways, however, it is a place where Eaton takes his Jewish-American heritage and uses it the way a crystal prism takes in mere light and shoots out dazzling rainbows. The bagels are exquisite: a little bit Montreal-style, cooked in the wood-fired oven for an extra dimension of flavor, and also a lot New York–style, with the soft, malty interior. Deep-fried latkes are a kid-pleaser, crisp and simple. The chopped salad offers an everyday, ultra-healthy delight, with chunks of good garden tomatoes and cucumbers, onions, greens, and chickpeas united by a bold tahini dressing. I’ll be putting the matzoh ball soup at the top of my takeout list for flu season.

Eaton has opened Meyvn with co-owners Laurel Elm and Tim Niver, who also owns the cult fried-pizza spot Mucci’s. And during the day, it really seems like a sister to Mucci’s: a beckoning land of everything irresistible. At night the restaurant often feels less compelling. The bagel availability ends at 5 pm, and without it, the place loses its Jewish street-food identity. (Even clever cocktails, like the Bit-O-Honey–garnished rye, fail to anchor it.) A harissa-slathered chicken from the dinner menu presents a perfect example of a dish that’s technically well executed, with fearless flavor and tenderness of bird. Yet it lacks the extra flair that makes you want it a second time—never mind every month, forever, which is how I currently feel about that egg sandwich.

Yes, I seem to have found my Proustian madeleines, and now regard Eaton as something of a magician. After all, reaching into a stranger and making them feel is the rarest trick a chef can perform.

Meyvn, 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-315-4608, meyvneats.com

