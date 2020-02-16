Mega Croissant!

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Sarah Botcher of Black Walnut Bakery

We all knew the pastries would be dazzling whenever Sarah Botcher finally opened a storefront bakery.

Her bostocks and kouign amanns had earned a cult following through six years of pop-ups at farmers’ markets and bike shops and wholesale baking for coffeehouses. The surprise takeaway from our first visit to Black Walnut Bakery, Botcher’s new bakery café in Uptown? Her savory game looks just as impressive.

Start with the breakfast sandwich. Instead of some flabby egg offering, this order delivers a sunny block of soufléed egg layered with ham and cheese. The bread? A quickly pressed, flaky croissant. Her revolutionary croissant bread—that’s right, it’s a loaf of croissant—produces a deceptively light croque monsieur.

The savory stuff keeps coming: sausage toasties, flatbreads with market toppings. That said, it’s OK in my book if you load a plate with those stunning fruit galettes, pineapple-coconut meringue cakes, and espresso shortbreads and call it dinner.

3157 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6552, blackwalnutbakery.com