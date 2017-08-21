Meet the Masters Bringing Minnesota Oak to the World

× Expand Photography be Terry Brennan Atlas Barrel

As a whiskey girl, I’m fully aware that the magic in my glass is a particular potion of wood, water, and grain. So when I got to char my first barrel, I felt pretty powerful, a little wizardly even. That some future whiskey may rest within the confines of my fire-blasted oak staves is pretty cool.

This special alchemy I was allowed to perform was under the watchful eyes of Greg Sumners of Atlas Barrel, and his son Matt, who said I basically couldn’t screw it up. They are coopers, the official term for barrel makers, which hasn’t been your everyday corner-store business in these parts. Though that could very easily change.

Helped along by whiskey girls like myself here and across the world, as we drain down the brown, there is a spiking demand for barrels. French, Spanish, and American oak have long supported the market, but guess what’s making inroads? Yep, Minnesota oak.

Atlas, one of a few Minnesota barrel makers (Black Swan and The Barrel Mill being some of the other well-known cooperages), is also one of the only ones hand-making the 53-gallon barrels. Greg Sumners and his partners initially thought they could open the shop in the city, but they soon realized they’d need more space and freedom to burn things at 2,000 degrees. Watertown welcomed them with open arms and plenty of acreage.

It takes about two hours of labor from start to finish to handcraft a barrel at Atlas, but they’re working to bring that down to 45 minutes. That rise in production will allow them to meet increasing demand.

Oak is prized for barrels because of its watertight nature when cut the right way—a critical feature in liquid-bearing vessels with no glue or gaskets. But it’s more than just function; there’s also a terroir to the trees and something in the flavor characteristics of the American oak grown here in the north that has people taking notice. French barrel makers have been buying up local oak, letting it age in Missouri for a couple of years, and shipping it back to France, where they mill it, turn it into barrels, and sell them back to U.S. winemakers at a premium. “We’ve heard from many vintners that they would love for us to be their more direct source, so we’re about to start aging oak onsite and heading down that path,” Sumners told me.

In fact, the path in front of Atlas is wide open. “We just sent our first shipment of barrels to Mexico. We met up with local chef Hector Ruiz, who was serving barrel-aged tequila tegronis (tequila negronis). His family runs a tequila distillery, and he was so excited by what we were doing that he wrote the check onsite.” While they’re currently toasting and charring everything outside, which can be a problem in this climate, they’re working to bring it inside, increasing their output dramatically.

There’s no shortage of innovations in the spirits, wine, and craft beer world, and Sumners is wisely readying Atlas for it all, like playing with a toast-char-toast method they’ve never done before. Though they follow traditional artisan barrel-making methods, they seem more excited by what they don’t know. That particular potion makes them one to watch.