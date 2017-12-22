Martina Brings Argentinian Cuisine to the North

Argentina: home to tango, gauchos, and periodic debt crises.

Linden Hills: home to none of those things. Except, now, the Argentinian eatery Martina. Opened in November by chef Daniel del Prado, formerly the co-executive chef at Burch Steak, Martina means “small sea” in some Roman dialects. The most authentic Argentinian restaurant to land here in the North, Martina leans Italian (like both del Prado’s family and the country) while heavily featuring seafood.

The warmly lit space includes an expanded bar, with the only full liquor license in the neighborhood. But it’s not just the neighborhood crowd—and the booze—packing the seats. Follow my lead and you’ll find yourself dining the South American way, even if your winter travel budget reads more like Bloomington.

Gnocchi

Gnochhi at Martina Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

On the 29th of each month, tradition sees the entire country of Argentina eating gnocchi. Why? Because the national payday falls on the 1st. Gnocchi is a cheap-but-filling way to stretch out those last pesos. Martina will honor this tradition with its own special rent-week gnocchi on the 29th of each month. Though, the standard marinara-tossed version of the dish, above, is available for dollar-stretching any time.

Gin and Tonic Goblet

Martina Gin and Tonic

Following the trend in Spain, bartenders construct gin and tonics over crushed ice in a giant stemmed goblet with sculpted limes. Bar manager Marco Zappia will also adjust the recipe with the seasons, adding a bit of cucumber, shiso, and honey when it gets colder, or a different herbal bouquet to suit the sipper.

Steak to Share

Steak to Share

Just because the menu draws from the sea, doesn’t mean Martina won’t bring the meat. You can enjoy a perfectly wood-grilled sirloin by yourself, or max the meat with a friend, digging into a charred steak for two to four eaters. Might be a porterhouse, might be a tomahawk chop, might be a hanger steak, but it’s definitely all meat.

Seafood Bolo Pappardelle

Seafood Bolo Pappardelle

The secret to the pasta here lies in the basement. Chef Joe Rolle spends the day down there rolling sheets, cutting noodles, and extruding all kinds of unlikely shapes. The result? Exciting plates such as seafood Bolognese pappardelle and cacio e pepe panzotti.

Empanadas

Empanadas

Facundo De Fraia, a childhood friend of del Prado, moved here mainly to make empanadas for Martina. He crimps these bready pockets with a craftsman’s flair, sealing melty cheese and leeks into plump hand pies.