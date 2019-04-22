Manger is Bayport's New Hang

× Expand Photo by Manger Burger from Manger

Taking over the smallish river-town spot that was once L’Etoile du Nord, husband-and-wife team Mike and Nicole Willenbring have become first-time restaurant owners. The duo launched Manger (from the French word for “eat”) in January. While the wood-fired oven plays a central role in the kitchen, this is much more than a place for pizza. After years at Stillwater bistro Revé, Mike has a sense for small luxuries. I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a pork Wellington sit so comfortably on a menu next to a house burger. (Granted, that burger comes enrobed in double Gloucester cheese and provolone, with caramelized onions and a thyme honey mustard. Good Lord.) Sometimes you want oysters and steak tartare. Sometimes you want an Uff-da Pizza, with house-made sausage, mushrooms, bacon, olives, and five kinds of cheese. Why shouldn’t you be able to order them at the same spot? This new mom-and-pop-plus is worth a drive.

320 5th Ave. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313, mangerrestaurant.com