Feeling Lucky at Lucky Street

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Thai Beef Salad at Lucky Street A beautiful Thai beef salad.

In a small strip mall off County Road 101, Chef Lee Chinese Restaurant used to make my favorite fried rice, chock-full of bean sprouts with a great egg-to-rice ratio. I’d pick it up on the way home. After the restaurant closed late last summer, I prepared to hate its replacement. Lucky Street, with its bright green logo, would surely prove to be an awful chain. How wrong I was!

Instead of being a corporate restaurant dreamed up in a boardroom, it’s a new spot from French-Thai chef Aileen Soufangue. After fleeing Laos as a refugee at age 11, she landed in Paris with a family of restaurateurs who owned a cooking school. It makes sense that she went on to operate her own Thai restaurants in Paris.

After coming to Minnesota and cooking at Lemon Grass Thai in Brooklyn Park for many years, she’s now joined up with Lisa Edevold of Tiger Sushi. The pair has opened Lucky Street together, matching Soufangue’s Thai cooking and French culinary skills with sushi from Tiger’s chefs, Victor Phommachanh and Felix Navas.

Lucky Street

The sleek and modern space has a small sushi bar in the back and a few tables up front, not a tchotchke in sight. There’s a robust takeout business. Such fragrant soups—tom yum and red coconut–curry kao poon—can be hard to find in these parts. You can order the curries in the French style, which means subbing cream for coconut milk and using vadouvan, a curry powder that includes onion, garlic, and shallot. The menu honors traditional Thai dishes, too: See the leaf-steamed seafood dish hor-moke pla (above), served in a coconut. Or you can go straight-up French: In a small corner of the menu, you’ll find beef bourguignon and moules marinières in creamy white wine sauce. Lucky Street’s version rivals any I’ve had in French-ier environs.

If you’re missing the sushi from now-closed Tiger Sushi, it’s pretty much all here. Lucky, indeed.

1400 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth, 952-208-8890, luckystreetusa.com