Lucky Cricket is a Tempest in a Tiki Cup

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Double Happiness drink at Lucky Cricket

Sitting alone at the bar of Andrew Zimmern’s new Lucky Cricket, a tiki bar in the upscale Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, I picked my way through some beautiful long beans, wok-sizzled with fresh red chili rings. The adept treatment left them pleasantly chewy and tasting of iron. Stubborn long beans concentrate their flavors when cooked, instead of becoming more tender, in the ways of their shorter look-alike, the green string bean.

Stubborn, too, were the arguments that echoed in my head from the scornful coverage of Lucky Cricket in The Washington Post, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Eater, including a podcast titled “Everything You Need to Know About Andrew Zimmern’s Lucky Cricket Scandal.” The scandal was Lucky Cricket’s existence—as a prototype for a future chain of mid-price restaurants—and tiki’s existence, too. It all began when hometown television star Andrew Zimmern said in an interview that he would save us Midwesterners from bad Chinese food. Folks who love their mom-and-pop Chinese places, from coast to coast, got mad.

I wasn’t feeling mad. I was feeling picky, having picked my way through sticky noodles gummed together artlessly at one dinner, and silky noodles shimmering with elegance during another. Could this really have been the same dish? Then there were the three versions of Lucky Cricket’s fried rice. The first time, the kitchen delivered gorgeous clumps of unctuous rice, fat morsels of pork, and bright spots of veggies: not a workaday fried rice, but something new, rich, American, and over the top. I ordered it again with enthusiasm, and received something pale and under-seasoned. The third fried rice order proved the worst of all, and summoned a dim, wet porridge.

Critics hate inconsistency: With such changeable evidence, how can anyone conclude anything? If you told me you had wonderful food at Lucky Cricket, I would believe you. If you told me your food was dismal, I’d believe that too. I’ve experienced both, in the same dish, on different visits.

My eyes rested on the Ivory Tumbler before me, a virgin tiki drink with an off-putting, curdled aftertaste. Such a pretty bamboo glass, so ill-used. Tiki drinks here are too sweet, blurring into a universal fruit punch. (An exception: the $28 Double Happiness, a drink for four with distinct cinnamon and pineapple notes.) All over the world, tiki bars are sailing in bolder directions: at Trailer Happiness, Mahiki, and The Beachcomber, in London; at The Polynesian, in New York City; at Three Dots and a Dash, and Lost Lake, in Chicago; at Last Rites and Pagan Idol, in San Francisco. Here in Minnesota, tiki bars like The Tilted Tiki and pizza palace Psycho Suzi’s keep the flame but don’t advance the art. An average Tuesday at our finer cocktail parlors like Tattersall or Borough will serve you better tiki drinks than you’ll find at Lucky Cricket.

× Expand Lucky Cricket food and drinks Pork dumplings, Chinese broccoli, and soy noodles along with a mai tai and a Lucky’s Path tiki drink.

That’s too bad, because tiki is one of those weird strains of American pop culture that’s more interesting—and more melancholy—underneath the froth. It all started in California, at the end of Prohibition, during the Depression, as the world plunged toward war.

Tiki was the dream of escape. Take a little Easter Island, sprinkle in some Jamaica, add a cupful of South China Sea, dump in plenty of Cuba, scoop in loads of New Orleans, add as much Hawaii as the recipe can stand. Tiki was never about Polynesia, per se. American-supper club-Chinese was the default cuisine. Like the baked chicken with “Oriental spices” served at Don the Beachcomber, the birthplace of tiki, in 1930s Hollywood.

China, of course, isn’t part of Polynesia. New Zealand and Samoa definitely are—but then tiki bars never offer native Māori foods or Samoan taro and coconut. Tiki culture was, fundamentally, midcentury American culture. And refugee culture, too: The Jewish writer behind Gidget, for example, that drop-out-to-drop-in beach fantasy, was born to parents who fled the Holocaust.

Tiki enjoyed a high-culture peak, too. Rodgers and Hammerstein captured that never-neverland fantasy in South Pacific: “Most people live on a lonely island, lost in the middle of a foggy sea, most people long for another island, one where they know they would like to be.” We used to have a tiki bar in Minnesota named for that place: Bali Hai.

And now we have Lucky Cricket.

•••••

Lucky Cricket was to be curated by Andrew Zimmern, inspired by his travels. To make it so, he hired Alex Ong, a Malaysian-born San Francisco chef who made a national name at Betelnut. Ong developed the menu. An opening chef quit, leading to a last-minute replacement: executive chef Sophina Uong. She’s a Cambodian-American from California, best known for helming high-end San Francisco restaurants.

I spoke to her for this story, and she seemed thoroughly overwhelmed with the restaurant’s high volume, serving some 600 to 850 people a day. “We’re trying really hard to please everyone,” she told me a few times.

Good luck with that, because everyone has a different measuring stick. I’ve disliked how much the coastal critical conversation about Lucky Cricket has focused on “authenticity,” a woefully problematic concept. Chinese food, for instance—what’s that? China is big. Where’s the authentic part? Is it the southern island of Hainan, the bits up near Russia?

If it’s all authentic, what’s an authentic Chinese restaurant in America? One that creates a precise copy of the foods in one or all of those places? Can a person from one of those regions prepare authentic food from another one of those regions—in another country? I have trouble imagining how you could have an authentic Hainanese restaurant in Minnesota. We live in a different climate, with different seasons; we eat different fish raised in different waters. At the end of that chain, a different audience eats the food using different cultural standards.

I believe folks arguing about “authenticity” are very often engaged in a kind of proxy status battle, based on American class divisions. The text of the “authentic” objection may be: These dumplings are inauthentic. But the subtext? I am a well-informed, well-traveled sophisticate and you are a know-nothing rube. (Zimmern’s poorly received interview suggests he thought Lucky Cricket could win the authenticity shell game. Obviously, it hasn’t worked out that way.)

So I won’t say a word about the authenticity of Lucky Cricket’s dumplings. I will say that the filling of the sheng jian bao was gingery and lively, befitting those pillowy dumplings. But inside the nice scorched exterior, the dough was raw. Meanwhile, the brisket with rice bao blew in dry as tumbleweeds. Not long after, a Rohan duck breast from D’Artagnan plodded by, five-spice slicked, gummy, and tough.

The plain pork dumplings were not just better, but excellent, with delicate fillings whipped around by gossamer noodles. The Chinese-American St. Louis–style spare ribs arrived in a glorious Lincoln Log stack, each sticky and sweet, meaty and chewy. Later they were dry and over-sweet.

The one element of persistent beauty: any and all of the vegetables. The Chinese broccoli shone from its plate, always bright, crisp, and cooked with care. And the hot and cold cucumbers with chili, herbs, and a black bean vinaigrette tasted fresh, delicate, and terrific.

Now, I don’t want you to think I rush through life believing that when Marcel Duchamp signed a urinal in 1917—a “readymade” object, repackaged as art—we reached the end of authenticity. I do believe in authenticity: to a time, a place, a self.

Imagine a restaurant that more thoughtfully matches the experiences and passions that Zimmern and chef Uong have really lived. Set up the restaurant systems to execute those ideas—a stable, well-staffed kitchen—and we could have something wonderful.

When I sat at the bar alone on one visit to Lucky Cricket, I struck up a conversation with a sweet guy, also eating alone. He told me he’d come to dine here, having met Andrew Zimmern years ago. He felt like he knew Zimmern, because that’s what television does, and he wanted to eat with his friend.

That’s the kind of authenticity I’d love to see at Lucky Cricket.

Lucky Cricket

Takeaway: “Authentic” Chinese? Not sure what that means. But can we get these shengjian bao dumplings cooked all the way through?

1607 West End Blvd.,St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.net