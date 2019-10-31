Locally-Made Wines That Will Wow Your Dinner Guests

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand via Shutterstock Holiday cheers with friends.

The stretch of time between November and January is hard to pin down. It’s late fall. It’s early winter. It’s the season of formal dinner parties and more family time than the rest of the year combined. Whatever you call it, we know this season by its familiar hallmarks: temperatures that freeze your nose hairs, calendars cluttered with social invitations (or obligations—potato, potahto), and scrambling for that forgotten bottle of red as a last-minute gift for your next gracious host. The first day you drive home from work in the dark signals that it’s time to start planning your guest lists, menus, and thank you gifts for the holiday season.

A great bottle of wine is the soul of any memorable dinner party (or cocktail hour that turns into dinner, or family function that turns into your cousin telling too-candid stories from college). This season, impress your guests with a bottle of locally-grown and locally-made wine straight from the Minnesota River Valley. Mike Drash, head winemaker for Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery in Kasota, shares his sipping selections for the holiday season.

Equinoce Extra Dry

An effervescent white with notes of apple, toast, and caramel, Equinoce Extra Dry is as authentically Minnesotan as it gets: the Frontenac grapes (79% Frontenac Gris, 21% Frontenac Blanc) were developed by the University of Minnesota and grown in the Chankaska vineyards. Serve cold, fresh from the fridge—or the freezer if you’re in a hurry.

Occasion : New Year’s Eve party or New Year’s Day brunch

: New Year’s Eve party or New Year’s Day brunch Pair it With: Salty hard cheeses, green salads with fruit, or a cheeky toast delivered after you’ve already polished off one or two glasses

Four Oak White

Courtesy of Chankaska Creek Ranch + Winery Four Oak White

Fresh and bright like a new relationship going into its first holiday season. A dry, complex white blend (22% St. Pepin, 21% Prairie Star, 20% La Crescent, 29% Frontenac Blanc, 18% Chardonnay), pineapple and apricot will greet you on the nose, while lemon meringue, kiwi, and roasted pine nuts will linger on your tongue. Serve chilled.

Occasion : Dinner with the in-laws

: Dinner with the in-laws Pair it With: Your favorite seafood and your least fishy anecdotes

MN Marquette

This unfussy red (95% Marquette, 5% Petite Syrah) will rise to the occasion of your most laborious efforts in the kitchen or elevate your aunt’s hot dish to haute cuisine. Dark chocolate and juicy plum bloom over a full body of boysenberry, smoked meat, and grilled fennel. Serve in the first blush of its youth, or let it age three to five years for a more world-weary depth.

Occasion : Friendsgiving, extended family gatherings, or unwinding after extended family gatherings that last an hour too long

: Friendsgiving, extended family gatherings, or unwinding after extended family gatherings that last an hour too long Pair it With: Pork chop with red wine reduction and/or an after-dinner dip in the hot tub

Reserve Marquette

A sultry, full-bodied red (100% Marquette) that seduces with tart black cherry, rich cranberry compote, and smoky bacon. With a velvety mouth-feel and a long finish, this is a wine best enjoyed slowly over a multi-course meal or in front of the fire. Does well with five to seven years of aging, or serve it this season.

Occasion : A romantic evening stolen in the midst of holiday chaos

: A romantic evening stolen in the midst of holiday chaos Pair it With: Slow-roasted wild game and your smoothest moves

North Forest Peppermint Kreme

A cool blast of peppermint and vanilla with all the makings of a refreshing holiday–or anytime–treat. Savor it poured over ice or stirred into a cup of coffee. Its pumpkin and walnut varieties provide equally delicious and cozy company.

Occasion : Post-shoveling or as a Christmas Eve nightcap in lieu of milk and cookies

: Post-shoveling or as a Christmas Eve nightcap in lieu of milk and cookies Pair it With: A warm blanket, a snuggle buddy, and a crackling fire

A Minnesota-made wine will bring a piece of home to any table you grace this holiday season, whether you’re sharing it with born-and-bred Minnesotans or your favorite out-of-towners. Take a daytrip to Kasota to admire Chankaska’s impossibly Napa-esque vineyards in person, or visit chanksaskawines.com to find nearby vendors.