Local Brisket, Ranked

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Beef at StormKing The technically masterful beef at StormKing.

Minnesota barbecue—who are we? We used to be a few spots with one stellar dish each: the peerless chopped pork at Smoke in the Pit on Minneapolis’s south side or those cult-adored Flintstone-sized beef ribs from Big Daddy’s in St. Paul. But the Twin Cities never had The Thing We Do—the way, for instance, Kansas City has pork ribs.

Has this now changed? Barbecue spots have been opening at record rates, and beef brisket seems emergent as the consensus Thing We Do. Makes sense. We’re just due north on I-35 from Austin, Texas, and, like Texans, we count a lot of Germans and brisket traditions in our heritage. (In the 2015 American Community Survey, some 1.8 million Minnesotans identified German forebears, while only 1.3 million picked Sweden or Norway.) But it’s not just heritage; it’s culture.

We are a beef-loving state. Our core Friday-night-treat food has always been the burger, a top comfort food is our slow-cooker pot roast, our favorite supper club hit is prime rib, and our longest-lived restaurants are steakhouses like Jax and Murray’s. Does smoked brisket fit somewhere in that straight flush of a beef hand? You betcha.

Now, if we’re going to suddenly have a brisket culture, don’t we need rules? I say yes. But these must be our own rules. I visited all the top brisket barbecue contenders for this issue (some didn’t make our finals round), and I’m ready to issue report cards.

The criteria I’m using are as follow: First, taste—obviously! The most important thing about brisket is whether it hits you in the pit of your soul and sparks one response—I must tell people, and I must return here, quickly. Second, technical excellence: I’m talking about texture, the fire source, the black spicy bark that adheres to the outside—the details you can pick apart to ascribe excellence to brisket. Third, I think it’s important to judge extras, like desserts, sides, and cocktails. Like most humans, I’d rather go to the most fun place in the world that serves great brisket than to a sterile laboratory that offers spectacular brisket, right?

Finally, I say we’ve got to judge character. If we’re going to start a barbecue culture from scratch up here, we’re going to need as much culture as barbecue. For this I judge the whole of the experience: Does the barbecue spot feel like somewhere, and not nowhere or everywhere? Could you actually be sitting in an urgent care waiting room or a Starbucks? That’s nowhere and everywhere.

You may say this is not important, but actually it’s the most important thing. It’s a weird dead end for the Twin Cities to try to be Memphis or Austin. But, like teenagers trying on different outfits before the first day of high school, we can absolutely get on the road to becoming ourselves.

For diners who rely on a spreadsheet, I have decided to award each category a score of up to 10 points. The most a brisket spot can get is 40 points. Now, your homework: Try them! Try my criteria. Write to me if you’ve got thoughts. We’re doing this all together, from scratch. In Minnesota right now, we’ve got nothing but blue skies, threaded with smoke.

StormKing Barbecue

This top-quality Niman Ranch beef comes from Jordan Smith, the veteran Minneapolis chef and pizza wizard behind Black Sheep. The brisket is technically virtuous and delicious—oh that beautiful black bark, and my, how the fat and beef maintain their integrity within each slice. The pulled pork ranks on its own and the cocktails go down smartly. But the neat black-and-white room is lean and clean to a fault. You can feel like you’re dining in an airport bar and the next passenger needs your chair. 16 1/2 W. 26th St., Mpls., 612-353-5525, stormkingbarbecue.com

Deliciousness: 8

Technical excellence: 9

Extras: 8

Personality: 6

Total: 31/40

Q fanatic

In June, owner Charlie Johnson hired a new pit master in Mike Williams, who formerly put in two years at Austin’s famed Franklin BBQ. On a good day the bark appears black and the meat tastes so good you’ll see angels. There’s still some inconsistency, though, and on one of my visits the brisket fell apart like a pot roast. Still, the flavor is there, the potato chips are a delight, and the sides and sauces are the strongest in town. (Please join me in begging Q fanatic to bottle its vinegar pepper sauce for retail.) Q fanatic opened this way and still remains tantalizingly on the edge of achieving barbecue heaven. 6009 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls.; 180 Miller Rd., Champlin, qfanatic.com

Deliciousness: 8

Technical excellence: 7

Extras: 6

Personality: 7

Total: 28/40

Old Southern BBQ

Dave Anderson, the founder of Famous Dave’s, sold his chain and then waited out his noncompete to open a new barbecue spot. The brisket itself is quite good, with nice meaty flavor and great texture. But the room, with its counter-service efficiency, feels like nowhere at all. 4501 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-236-4827, oldsouthernbbq.com

Deliciousness: 7

Technical excellence: 7

Extras: 3

Personality: 2

Total: 19/40

Revival St. Paul

Thomas Boemer makes seriously smart and sexy versions of every BBQ extra you could hope for: gorgeous clams in garlic wine broth, salads worthy of Michelin stars, a cocktail list of thrills and chills, the state’s best pimento cheese, and a mac-and-cheese all others shall be judged against. Since the opening of this Revival, however, demand for the brisket seems to have slumped. Lately it seems like a chef’s amazing pot roast: big slices of meat kept moist in jus, served with cubes of compressed watermelon rind. Very tasty, but is this barbecue? Get it anyway, with a banana-cream-pie chaser. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-340-2355, revivalfriedchicken.com

Deliciousness: 7

Technical excellence: 5

Extras: 10

Personality: 8

Total: 30/40

Jellybean & Julia’s

The most adorable barbecue joint in Minnesota, Anoka’s Jellybean & Julia’s has filled its every inch with vintage afghans, old license plates, Star Wars bubblegum dispensers, and handmade bead mobiles. It feels like you’re on a movie set of rural female quirk, but in an authentic, even heartwarming, way. The barbecue is great, too. The brisket reveals ultra-tender slices of well-smoked beef. The sides are lovely, such as the blend of giant fat and teensy little beans touched by molasses. But the big, warm hospitality is what will have you coming back: Be sure to get a tea just to see what cute vintage mug you score. 530 W. Main St., Anoka, 763-421-9749, jellybeanandjulias.com

Deliciousness: 8

Technical excellence: 6

Extras: 8 (no bathroom!)

Personality: 10

Total: 32/40

Black Market StP

You want to feel like you’re really in Texas? Find your way to this pro-level mobile smoker, which has been operating on the fringes of St. Paul in one guise or another since the 1980s. First run by a barbecue master named Jim Mann, Black Market now relies on Mann’s widow, Anna Marie, and protégé barbecue artist Robert Lorch-Benysek. They park in front of Anna Marie’s house Friday evenings on Isabel Street, on the high bluffs across from downtown. When the brisket comes out . . . be still your beating heart. Black with bark, quivering on the edge where fat turns to custard, flavorful, tender. Get the smoked beans and the pork shoulder, but beware, there’s not one other thing—not a porta-potty, not a plastic fork. Just neighbors, smoke, and seriously staggering barbecue. Place special orders or check the online calendar for locations, 651-560-0227, blackmarketbarbecue.com

Deliciousness: 10

Technical excellence: 10

Extras: 0

Personality: 5

Total: 25/40