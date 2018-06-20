Lake Minnetonka Burger Crawl

Welcome to your epic summer 2018 food project!! We’ve identified some 25+ burgers around Lake Minnetonka that are worth your time and gut space. From cheffy wagyu burgers to towering masterpieces of meat, from Frenchy fancified fare, to biker bar burgers dripping with avocado ranch: your best burger summer awaits.

Don’t try this all at once, you have many weeks of summer to make this happen. Our advice is to set out with some pals, print out the checklist, laminate it, plan your drive, then drive your plan. We’ll be with you, hashtagging along at #tonkaburgercrawl. Let's get stuffed!

WAYZATA

Bellecour

– Editor's Choice –

bellecourrestaurant.com

The Dirty French, $14

It's hard to believe a fancy French restaurant can get so filthy with your burger. It's a soupy, saucy, decadent dry-aged beef burger with gruyere, and black truffle sauce. Oui.

TIP: It’s on the bar menu only— and it goes beautifully with an Old Fashioned.

925 at Hotel Landing

– Editor's Choice –

ninetwentyfive.com

The Landing Burger, $17

Lenny Russo is at play in this hotel restaurant. Check the house-smoked pork belly and white cheddar, with just a hit of tomato jam. This fancy. But snarfable.

TIP: Those hand cut fries though.

Gianni’s

– Editor's Choice –

giannis-steakhouse.com

Steakburger, $16

If you feel weird ordering a burger among all the steak eaters, don’t: This burger is pure prime sirloin and Limousin beef blend. This is Wayzata, so get it how you want it—add the blue cheese, add the avocado, the bacon, the foie gras. Your Sperrys demand it.

TIP: This is a Jordan Cab moment for your burger.

Cov

covwayzata.com

Jalapeno Bacon Burger, $19

For those unafraid of a little cream cheese on your burger, try this one. It’s roasted jalapeno cream cheese spread nicely on a juicy, thick burger with candied bacon and fried onion strings. It may sound like a dune buggy ride (and it kinda is) but it works.

TIP: Yes, everything here is expensive.

The Muni

wayzatabarandgrill.com

Mighty Muni Burger, $16.25

This one is a monster—you will need a flip-top head to get this in your mouth. But when you are victorious, you will be rewarded by great ingredients and a healthy char-burger bite.

TIP: You must stay diligent and not eat the free popcorn, your gut space is precious! Also: canned wine at the liquor store next door, go.

McCormick's Beachside

– Editor's Choice –

mccormicks.pub

Double Cheeseburger, $8

Expectations in check, summer bums. This is a beach shack burger, cooked (likely) by teens. But it is a juicy, solid little mother that delivers a salty bite for eight bucks.

TIP: Best to divide and conquer, someone grab a table and some beers at nearby Wayzata Brew Works taproom, someone else walk along the lake to the shack and order up the burgers.

McCormick’s Pub

– Editor's Choice –

mccormicks.pub

McCormick’s Burger, $14

Grab a dram and stay awhile at the town’s Irish pub. This burger needs to be savored. It’s a burger that includes shreds of Guinness-braised beef, topped with a curl of crisp pancetta, and oozing with white cheddar under a deft potato bun. There’s also a healthy swath of Dijon-thyme aoili which makes this one a slopper, in the most elegant way. I want another right now.

TIP: A pull of Harp or Guinness, and a bit of World Cup footie on the telly—how can life be better?

6 Smith

6smith.com

The Cali, $14.95

You’d think you should go for the venison & kobe Juicy Lucy on the menu, and you can, but you won’t be able to pick it up. It’s a gorgeous mess. Just sayin’, don’t overlook The Cali with its simple luxury of generous avocado, uncheesed beef patties, fresh veg, and a lithe lemon aioli.

TIP: If you go on Friday, I don’t know how you can skip the ever-changing Fat Pants Friday burger which is a delightful monstrosity of food. Something like 600 patties high, 42 lbs. of cheese, and layers of things like asparagus, fries, gold, chickens, small autos—you know, some kind of happy mess like that.

Baja Haus

– Editor's Choice –

bajahaus.com

Hang Ten Burger, $16

Yes, you can have a burger in a taco shop, especially this one with a slab of grilled pineapple, tortilla slaw, and a couple of fat tempura shrimp on top. Va-ca-tion. There’s also a Cabo burger topped with Manchego cheese, chili bacon, and jalapeño aioli that’s equally as chill.

TIP: Mezcal cocktails will lure you, but the Michelada made with Modelo cerveza is day-quenching.

District Fresh Kitchen

districtfreshkitchen.com

Angus Beef burger, $15

It’s a basic burger, but it’s elemental in its freshness. Cooked perfectly for our temp needs, it’s a high-quality baseline to which you may add avocado, bacon, mushrooms, heirloom tomato, jalapeños, grilled or raw onions, cheese, guacamole, pickles, or a fried egg. This is your canvas, burger artist.

TIP: That sweet baby is $9 at happy hour.

Benedict’s

– Editor's Choice –

benedictswayzata.com

Old School Cheeseburger, $15

This is a breakfast and lunch spot, so you’ll have to get here before 3 p.m. to enjoy such an old-school cheeseburger as this. It doesn’t get too fancy, but like a good diner, it’s heavy on the mayo and a good dollop of shreddy greens. You can come early and have burgers for breakfast, they open at 6:30 a.m and that burger is available.

TIP: This is also your best opportunity to have a mimosa-n-burger situation without getting the stares.

Around Lake Minnetonka

Lord Fletcher's

lordfletchers.com

JP Burger, $15

If the wharf is too jammed, seek refuge in the Oar House and a JP Burger. It has the complete vacation/lake-life summer vibes with pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, and a smoked jalapeno aioli that gives you enough zip to think you can take on the volleyballers. Don’t, they're pro.

TIP: Special this summer, due to the 50th Anniversary of the lake’s best port, Fletcher’s is offering a $100 wagyu beef burger that’s all luxe. Find a sugar-momma just off her yacht to buy you one.

× Expand The Local Cheeseburger from The Narrows

The Narrows

– Editor's Choice –

thenarrowssaloon.com

The Local, $12.50

How will you ever choose which saucy, loaded burger to get at this awesome motorcycle/live music bar?! We picked The Local, toppling with crispy onions, dripping avocado ranch, and snapping with cheddar. But you could do the Bucksnort double stacked, the Insanity topped with brisket and smoky mayo, or the Rooster with sriracha mayo and sweet pickles under double cheese, and you’d be just great.

TIP: Live music nightly, so check the calendar to see who will be singing to your burger.

Minnetonka Drive In

– Editor's Choice –

minnetonkadrivein.com

Minnetonka Twin, $6.95

Simple, double-stacked goodness from the 50-year-old carhop. This one can get saucy. You'll be eating among classic cars on Thursday nights.

TIP: You can grab a seat at the Back Channel Brewery across the street, order online, and they’ll bring the burger to you!

Scotty B’s

scottyb.com

Sourdough Frisco burger, $10.99

Let’s be clear, this is a basically a family diner on the end of a strip mall. But they’ll call you hon, and you’ll watch all the tables chat with their neighbors, and you’ll get the only Frisco burger in the area since Hardee’s closed. It’s not fancy, but the sourdough is righteously buttered and griddled, the bacon is crisp, and the fries are twice-fried.

TIP: There’s also a Patty Melt worth your time, and Tuesday is $5 burger day!

Dakota Junction

– Editor's Choice –

facebook.com/DakotaJunctionMound

Dakota Burger, $14.95

Crafted with Peterson craft beef, this beauty is made by thick bacon and a blanket of griddled onions. There’s usually a luscious lamb burger and burger special on rotation, so don’t be afraid to branch out—these guys are all about quality ingredients.

TIP: Get the house tots on the side, they’re basically potato croquettes and come with a kicky little dipping sauce.

Surfside

– Editor's Choice –

surfsidebarandgrill.com

The Hangover, $14

Surfside is like the fanciest most nautical VFW you’ve even seen, which is to say people are friendly and you always feel welcome. Some egg burgers get too frippery with their ingredients, but not this one. A perfectly trembling yolk sits on a hash brown cake, with bacon, then cheese, then a pattied blend of sirloin, chuck, and brisket. It’s breakfast when you want it, how you want it.

TIP: If you have room for hot wings, these kids have some Carolina reaper wings that will put you to the test.

Al & Alma’s

al-almas.com

The Outlaw, $14

You don’t have to eat this burger on one of their legendary cruise boats, but you certainly can. This patty is decked with cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, and a chipotle barbecue sauce. No one will blame you if you drip on your shirt, due to not having your “sea legs.” Even if you’re dining in the supper club on land.

TIP: Have your own boat? This burger is on their dockside-to-go menu, just text them and they’ll meet you at the water.

Caribbean Marina

– Editor's Choice –

thecaribbeanmarina.com

Port Burger, $10.50

It’s a huge, hand-formed burger made from fresh, never frozen, beef. It’s the best burger on the water when it’s cooked the right way. Ask for pink, ask for the things you want, do not assume.

TIP: This is basically an outside-only deck resto right over the water (so not open when it rains). Of all the decks on the lake, this is the most chill. Let’s keep it that way.

Excelsior Area

Hazellewood Bar & Grill

hazellewoodgrill.com

Turkey burger, $11.50

If we’re going to throw a bird burger on here, then it should be this one. They keep it simple, but that turkey patty is moist, flavorful, and damn tasty with a simple basil aioli. If you must go beef, focus on the peanut butter bacon burger for kicks.

TIP: The patio is the parking lot, the bar is more fun.

The Suburban

– Editor's Choice –

thesuburbanmn.com

Meat Your Maker, $16

Go big or go home, right? This one has all the meats: Angus beef, honey cured bacon, locally owned Mackenthun’s hot dogs, plus cheese, tots, and spicy mayo to hold it all together. These guys just recently walked away with a win at the Twin Cities Burger Battle, so they’re primed for their spotlight.

TIP: Also one of the only places to get a great Chicago dog, with those same Mackethun’s wieners.

Jake O'Conner's

– Editor's Choice –

jakeoconnors.com

Lamb Burger, $15

A nice fresh change from regular burgers, there aren’t that many lamby options around the lake. This one is hardly settling—with a nice thick house grind of lamb and beef combined with mint, herbs, and onions. It’s topped with a nice fresh dose of feta, pickled onions, and cukes to give some snap. Cow purists will want to bury themselves in the Dubliner juicy lucy.

TIP: Free pool, pinball, and darts!

Coalition

– Editor's Choice –

coalitionrestaurant.com

Burger, $14

It’s a chef’s burger, elegant in its simplicity, superior in its ingredients. Peterson craft beef, balanced with local cheddar, house sauce, and pickles under a butter bun. It’s the edits that make this burger a quiet winner.

TIP: BUT on Mondays, chef goes nutty with a special Burger Night menu: fried cheese curd burgers, kimchi burgers, bacon jam burgers, bison burgers, and more. Oh, to be Monday’s diner.

Haskell’s Port of Excelsior

haskellsport.com

Black & Bleu burger, $12.50

Grab some rail outside and watch the lakeside town roll with summer. Order this bleu cheese-smothered burger, telling them to amp up the cajun seasoning on the patty, and get onion rings for the side. Then PUT AN ONION RING ON THE BURGER. That’s living life.

TIP: You can go into the liquor store next door and get a bottle of Opus One, or whatevs, and they’ll let you drink it with your burger for $5.

Maynard’s

maynards-excelsior.com

Mr. Jimmy, $12.95

This place tends to be more about scene than cuisine, and if you come during peak times you will be agog at the parking situation. But it’s a good people show, there’s often great live music on the Wharf, and the Mr. Jimmy (with its beefy char and special sauce) completes the chaos. Plus, you can get it to-go on the boat?

TIP: Moscow Mules are $4 on Mondays!

Cast & Cru

castandcru.com

Wagyu Bacon Burger, $14

Tucked away in the Old Log Theater, there’s a beautifully redone restaurant and bar. You don’t have to go to a show, but you should sit down for this luxe burger of house ground wagyu beef, house cured bacon, white cheddar, heirloom tomatoes. This one deserves a whiskey cocktail.

TIP: DO GO TO A SHOW!! Support local theater as much as local burgers, especially since Beehive: The 60's Musical is up next.

