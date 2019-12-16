Where to Get Korean Fried Chicken in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Bap and Chicken Did Bap and Chicken prepare this magical basket from a six-legged bird?

Although it has been a cultish food fascination in the U.S. for a dozen-odd years, Korean fried chicken has now debuted at the Mall of America food court, which means it has officially gone mainstream. What sets this chicken apart? Twice-fried, the skin on these drummies typically tastes thinner and crisper than the Kentucky-fried version. And the kitchen hand-paints the sauce on each piece, delivering brushstrokes of hot chili–kicked gochujang or other sweet-hot treats. Who’s got the best skin in the game?

Where to Get it

Bonchon

Open at the MOA, Uptown, and now Dinkytown, this international Korean chain stands as king of the roost. Of Bonchon’s three sauces, we’d vote for the sweet chili as a perfect sticky flavor boost. Several locations, bonchon.com

Bap and Chicken

Korean adoptee John Gleason just opened his chicken-and-bibimbap shop on Grand Avenue. The drummies are huge and come with five sauce options. Or why not just order a whole crisp bird? 1328 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com

KBop Korean Bistro

Near the U of M, this local shop brings in the global kids for whole chicken wings with a heartier crunch. Bonus: KBop delivers. 425 13th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-331-4993, k-bop.com