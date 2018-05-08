Johnna Holmgren of 'Fox Meets Bear' on Foraging and Dinner Parties

× Expand Fox Meets Bear Dinner Table From Tales From a Forager's Kitchen. Copyright © 2018 by Johnna Holmgren. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Matt Lien Photography. Illustrations copyright © 2018 by Max Holmgren. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Like a page from a fairy tale, Johnna Holmgren’s glass house, submerged in the woods near the banks of the Mississippi, glows at sunset. Inside, friends gather around a dining table for a forest feast prepared by the founder of the back-to-the-land blog Fox Meets Bear. The scene is just one of many that celebrate nature, food, and free-range parenting, captured in Holmgren’s new cookbook Tales from a Forager’s Kitchen. With an Instagram that hovers around 100,000 followers, Holmgren is no stranger to living in front of an audience. But she’s exploring a new landscape with this hardcover edition of her recipes, inspired by the woods and infused with homegrown ingredients. “It’s a free-spirited cookbook, like a field guide to foraging,” she says. Holmgren insists you don’t have to live in a storybook to recreate the nature projects or meals she writes about. But if the Goldilocks in your downtown apartment is searching for a porridge recipe, you can find “Star Anise Porridge” in chapter two. $27, Rodale Books, foxmeetsbear.com