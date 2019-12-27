Jess Mack, Unstoppable Chick on Wheels

× Expand Courtesy of Chicks on Wheels Jess Mack, Chicks on Wheels

What does it take to be a Chick on Wheels? A vehicle, for starters. But for Jess Mack, who has been cooking at her food truck since 2017 and was featured on Andrew Zimmern’s Big Food Truck Tip, it takes something more.

You wouldn’t know it by looking at her, but at some point over the past five years, Mack began experiencing symptoms of a rare form of MS. As if the food truck business isn’t tough enough, throw in an autoimmune disease that can affect your mobility along with other basic functions: things can get complicated.

Mack didn’t always know she wanted to be in the food truck business, but often found herself throwing impromptu dinner parties for her friends. In 2016, one of those friends brought up the idea of a food truck and because her current job paid the bills, but the passion just wasn’t there, she gave it some serious thought.

Even though her initial business partner backed out, she found a truck and started with what she had: supportive friends and family, tenacity, and some great cooking chops. With a menu of handheld foods like tacos and sandwiches with global-inspired flavors, and even a family recipe or two, Chicks on Wheels was born.

Her food was good enough to land Mack a spot on Andrew Zimmern’s Big Food Truck Tip series on Food Network in 2018. Producers of the show found Mack and recruited her for the six-episode competition, where food-truckers across the nation competed for a shot at $10,000. Zimmern’s first stop was the Twin Cities. He called her a diamond in the rough, whose passion just shines through in her work (casual praise from a food world legend). Chicks on Wheels was up against other local food truckers, African-Italian fusion The Cave Cafe and chef-driven Peeps Hot Box. In the end, though, it was Mack's Duck Bacon BLT that won the show.

“I won literally based on just what I love to do and being myself,” Mack says.

× Expand Courtesy of Chicks on Wheels Chicks on Wheels, Duck Bacon BLT

In early 2019, every thing changed. Mack learned that what she thought was a common cold was actually a multiple sclerosis flare-up. Since this autoimmune disease is often difficult to detect with testing alone, she was unaware that she had been living with Primary Progressive MS (PPMS) for about five years.

One of four types, PPMS is diagnosed in about 15 percent of MS patients. Since Mack had been living with it for a while, she had developed lesions on her brain and spine that are irreversible. Unlike other kinds of MS, where there is a chance to recover partially or even fully, PPMS slowly gets worse over time and leads to an unpredictably fast decline in neurological function.

Working long hours on the food truck, Mack thought the dizziness she was experiencing was due to normal stress, unaware that heat and high temperatures can exacerbate MS symptoms. “It was becoming more difficult to walk. I could not stand in my kitchen or my food truck longer than two hours,” says Mack.

Just last April, she was in the middle of throwing her son’s birthday party when a flare-up hit and suddenly she could barely walk, much less stand. Anger and terror could only describe how she was feeling as she began to realize she was losing the ability to do basic things.

There is a chemo treatment that Mack’s neurologist advised, though she was wary to give it a shot. Her best friend, who had had a rare form of cancer, passed away in part due to effects of chemo. After a long discussion with her doctor where the good, the bad, and the ugly were laid out on the table, Mack decided to go ahead with the treatment.

After a few weeks, Mack was more than glad that she said yes to the chemo.“It was like somebody flipped a switch inside my body. I realized I had not felt good, for real, in like two years.” Her brain no longer felt as foggy, her energy was up. She wanted to run laps around the block. As she put it, she felt like “J-Mack” again.

She's not going to give up the job she loves, but it’s been a learning experience for her to take a step back. “I have to start paying better attention to this issue because if I’m not tired and don’t sit down, my body is going to sit me down.”

She’s done a few events for MS, but in this new reality for her, there are no guarantees. On the morning of an MS fundraiser she had planned, Mack found herself unable to make it from her bed to the bathroom to get ready. Though she was curled up on the floor in tears, she was insistent that her fiance put her in the car and get her there. She had to face the real fact that there was no way she would physically be able to host that day.

But even if she's down, she's not out. Recently, Chicks on Wheels had a two-month residency at LynLake Brewery which featured Mack’s famous food truck bites. The brewery and food truck teamed up for “Lyn-Lake Island,” where $1 for every beer went to the National MS Society.

Basically, Mack takes it one day at a time. She has a great support team in her literal chicks at Chicks on Wheels, and she quickly sings praises for the team of women that work with her. Her right-hand gals, Paris and Jenny, have been with her since the beginning. For her big events, her best friend, Venus, takes a break from her 9-5 job to pitch in.

“It’s like a family. These girls I work with are my friends. And I’m not rolling in the dough, so I’m not paying them to be as amazing as they are.”

× Expand Courtesy of Chicks on Wheels Chicks on Wheels

When Mack is tempted to ignore the pain, she remembers what her step-daughter, Ramaj, once told her. “She looked at me and said, ‘Jess, mismanaging your health is also mismanaging your business.’ And I was like, damnit, you’re right.”

Despite her flare-ups, Chicks on Wheels still had a good year, and Mack isn't about to give up. And even though she'd love to jump full-speed into food truck season next spring, she knows she needs to be smart. “It’s just a matter of learning to delegate, and learning where I need to put my energy in and where to fall back.” New realities take patience.

During the off-season, you can still call Chicks on Wheels for catering and events. Nothing warms the soul like jerk chicken tacos in the dead of winter, right? Otherwise, keep an eye on their Twitter to see where the black and pink truck will be stopping in the spring. 612-578-4654, facebook.com/chicksonwheelsmpls.