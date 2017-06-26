Kado no Mise Serves Up Sushi with Sophistication

× Expand Photograph by Wing Ta Kado no Mise

Don’t expect Philly rolls and mountains of wasabi at Kado no Mise. The Japanese restaurant in the former Origami space in the North Loop is a quieter, more elegant tribute to the traditional Edomae sushi found in Tokyo, where chef Shigeyuki Furukawa learned his craft. Meaning “corner restaurant,” Kado no Mise’s street-level digs are bright and airy, with a full bar as well as a sunken sushi bar that puts diners at eye level with cooks cutting slivers of snapper, bluefin tuna, and sea eel. Kado no Mise is the casual sister of the smaller, more formal Kaiseki Furukawa about to open on the level above, where a seasonal tasting menu will be served alongside a Japanese whisky bar. Needless to say, Japanophiles are happy.