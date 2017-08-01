It’s BLT Season!

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams BLT sandwich from Penny's Coffee Penny's Coffee

There is a fleeting window during summer in Minnesota when it’s possible to order (or make) the perfect BLT. And that time, friends, is now. Just-picked tomatoes are deeply red and juicy, the key ingredient to one last warm-weather hurrah in sandwich form.

Simple and straightforward, the BLT at this downtown Minneapolis coffee shop hits all the right notes: crisp bacon, firm tomato, crunchy lettuce, and a swipe of mayo on fresh bread.

The local café’s lightly toasted house sourdough is the perfect vehicle for a BLT, though purists beware: They add a slice of sharp cheddar to the mix. It’s a delicious spin if you ask us.

Local bacon, heirloom tomatoes, hearty whole grain bread, and farm-fresh greens form the base, which is elevated with herby mayo and sweet corn relish.