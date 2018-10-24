Industry Picks: Best Breweries and Beer in Minnesota

by ,

We sent out a blind survey, asking brewers and industry workers to give their opinions about each other, knowing that the props would be honest. In such a collaborative industry, where you can appreciate each other's high notes (and low notes), these are their top taps!

10 Breweries Making the Best Beer

(MORE: The Top Trending Beer Styles Around Town)

Top Three Beer Trends the Industry Loves

  • New England Hazy IPA
  • The return of quality lagers
  • Brewing what you think is fun and tasty

Top Three Trends the Industry Does Not Love

  • Way too sweet milkshake IPAs
  • Noobs opening a brewery with no experience in brewing
  • Glitter beer ... just don't

Favorite Taproom

  • Bent Paddle Brewing Company

Most Loved...

  • Stout: Chocolate Milk Stout from Dangerous Man
  • IPA: Dream Yard from Modist
  • Lager: Keller Kazbeck from Fair State
  • Sour: Schell's Noble Series
  • Wild Card: Bau Haus Slawhammer