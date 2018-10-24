Industry Picks: Best Breweries and Beer in Minnesota

We sent out a blind survey, asking brewers and industry workers to give their opinions about each other, knowing that the props would be honest. In such a collaborative industry, where you can appreciate each other's high notes (and low notes), these are their top taps!
Photography by Caitlin Abrams
Barrel Theory taproom
Barrel Theory
10 Breweries Making the Best Beer
- 56 Brewing
- Barrel Theory Beer Company
- Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
- Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
- Dangerous Man Brewing Co.
- Fair State Brewing Cooperative
- Forager
- Modist Brewing
- Steel Toe Brewing
- Wild Mind Artisan Ales
Top Three Beer Trends the Industry Loves
- New England Hazy IPA
- The return of quality lagers
- Brewing what you think is fun and tasty
Top Three Trends the Industry Does Not Love
- Way too sweet milkshake IPAs
- Noobs opening a brewery with no experience in brewing
- Glitter beer ... just don't
Bent Paddle Brewing Company taproom
Bent Paddle Brewing Company
Favorite Taproom
- Bent Paddle Brewing Company
Most Loved...
- Stout: Chocolate Milk Stout from Dangerous Man
- IPA: Dream Yard from Modist
- Lager: Keller Kazbeck from Fair State
- Sour: Schell's Noble Series
- Wild Card: Bau Haus Slawhammer