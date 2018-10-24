Industry Picks: Best Breweries and Beer in Minnesota

We sent out a blind survey, asking brewers and industry workers to give their opinions about each other, knowing that the props would be honest. In such a collaborative industry, where you can appreciate each other's high notes (and low notes), these are their top taps!

10 Breweries Making the Best Beer

Top Three Beer Trends the Industry Loves

New England Hazy IPA

The return of quality lagers

Brewing what you think is fun and tasty

Top Three Trends the Industry Does Not Love

Way too sweet milkshake IPAs

Noobs opening a brewery with no experience in brewing

Glitter beer ... just don't

Favorite Taproom

Bent Paddle Brewing Company

Most Loved...