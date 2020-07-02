Photos by Caitlin Abrams
»Parlour Bar
Though she’s been perfecting clarified milk punches during quarantine, the drink Smith is most excited about sipping in warm weather is a twisted take on the Americano that she’s calling the Bitter Collins. Smith pours equal parts Campari and Cynar 70 and a bit of amaro into a tall Collins glass, tops it with ice, and fills the rest with a bubbly water, like Topo Chico.
Recipe:
- 45 ml Campari
- 45 ml Cynar 70
- Mix into a Collins glass. Add ice. Top with Topo Chico or other bubbly water. Amalgamate. Enjoy!
»Libation Project
A beloved local drink slinger, Olson recently jumped to the other side of the bar to work for local boutique wine and spirits distributor Libation Project. He’s been posting videos of drink-building techniques during his Coping Cocktails sessions on Instagram. For summer he’s feeling the Painthriller Cocktail: He adds Jamaican rum and fresh orange juice to a “Thriller Mix” that includes pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and orange-blossom water.
Recipe:
- 90 ml Thriller Mix
- 60 ml Hampden Jamaican Rum
- 30 ml Fresh Orange Juice
- Thriller Mix: 100 ml pineapple juice, 75 ml cream of coconut, 15 ml lemon juice, 15 ml orange oleo saccharum, 1 eyedropper Pandan tincture or orange blossom water.
- Shake. Dirty pour. Fresh nutmeg. Serve.
»Meteor
Meteor was barely three months old when it had to close. Knowing that keeping the name out there was important, Meteor’s bartenders took to making drinks online. They’ve hosted master class–ish discussions about vintage spirits from their bar, and they’ve started selling blender-ready frozen drink mixes. Johnson’s go-to this summer is the Hot July Moon, which includes Spanish brandy and Pimm’s with a hit of Pasubio amaro and tart strawberry-lemon flavors.
Recipe:
- 1 oz. Spanish Brandy
- .75 oz. Pimm's
- .5 oz. Pasubio Amaro
- .75 oz. Lemon Juice
- .5 oz. Strawberry Syrup
- Strawberry syrup: Cook equal parts strawberries, water, and sugar until the strawberries break down. Strain and chill.
- Shake and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass, garnish with a lemon wheel and strawberry. Top with soda water if you'd like!
»Hola Arepa
Since local bars and restos can’t sell spirits takeout, many now sell premade mixers instead. Hola Arepa’s sister restaurant, Hai Hai, has a 16 oz. bottle called Best Life, which includes grapefruit, guava, citrus, a bit of MSG, and pearls. Bartender Dimick shakes it with tequila or mezcal and adds lime garnish. Sip away!
Recipe:
Local Cocktail Kits to Love
Flying Dutchman Spirits
When you can’t go to the bar, bring the bar to you.
Flying Dutchman Spirits
This Eden Prairie gem distills a tequila-esque blue agave spirit; its margarita kits might be your new best friend. Want it spicy? Get the Chupacabra kit, which adds habaneros to the mix. 6801 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, flyingdutchmanspirits.com
Lawless Distilling
A blueberry gimlet kit with a bottle of Lawless Juniper Gin is refreshing and full of antioxidants. 2619 28th Ave. S., Mpls., lawlessdistillingcompany.com
Norseman Distillery
They’ll load up a bag with cans of cocktail mix, like the Sylvan Lake Cooler, and you choose which booze comes along for the ride. 451 NE Taft St., Mpls., norsemandistillery.com
Minnesota Ice
The artisanal ice purveyors will deliver you a Bloody Mary kit that supports no fewer than seven local businesses. Delivery only, minnesotapureclear.com