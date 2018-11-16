'How Do I Cook a Turkey in the Microwave?'

We decided to jump into the viral microwave-turkey-texting prank that's sweeping the Internet. Apologies to our mothers and some well-known chefs.

Like most of the Internet, our office has been consumed by the #microwaveturkey prank. [Prank primer: You text someone (moms are usually great victims) and ask how to cook a turkey in a microwave. Then take a screenshot of the response and share on social media.]

So, in the name of journalism, the MSPMAG staff set out to conduct this prank, asking their loved ones—and even a few well-known local chefs—how to go about cooking a turkey in a microwave, to bring you this bundle of holiday cheer.

Food & Dining Editor Steph March pranked her friend Molly Herrmann of Kitchen in the Market.

Steph also got Jack Riebel of The Lexington.

And Scott Pampuch of McKinney Roe.

Here's my mom's response (one point for Nancy for her sassy initial response!).

Katie Shaw, our marketing creative director, and her mom get pranked HARD by Katie's daughter.

Senior writer Steve Marsh's mom is way too hip for our nonsense.

Talk about taking one for the team....Steve did try this risky business with his mother-in-law and found out she has an open mind about microwaved turkey. 

Assistant Editor Madison Bloomquist's dad has a hot take: Call the hotlines! 

Deputy Editor of Branded Content Jamie Korf received a worried call from her mom right after this....