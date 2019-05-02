Hot Taco Spots in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Twin Cities Tacos

The modern taco is as American as French fries. Hard to believe, this endlessly adaptable food was basically unknown outside Mexico and the Southwest as recently as the 1960s. These days, it’s a quintessential Minnesota food, too. In the warmer months, we celebrate the depth and breadth of our taco culture with taco tours and crawls. The biggest one, on East Lake Street, is planned for August. To get your gut in gear, check out a few places that might not be on your taco radar. (That’s not a real technology—but we’re working on it.)

Nico’s Tacos on Como

× Expand Nico’s Tacos on Como: Carnitas Taco The carnitas taco. Braised meat will never fail you.

Recently opened in the old Muffuletta space, this second outpost elevates Nico’s game. The brightly hued space, expanded menu, and quality margaritas don’t hurt either. 2260 Como Ave., St. Paul

Taqueria Victor Hugo #2

× Expand Taqueria Victor Hugo #2: Chicken Tinga Taco The chicken tinga taco. Sauced, pulled chicken beats all your fast-food tacos.

This taco truck summers in Richfield and overwinters at Bobby & Steve’s. The name? The novelist praised a Mexican triumph over France. (Don’t steal a loaf of bread!) 5801 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.

Bar Luchador

× Expand Bar Luchador: Buffalo Shrimp Taco The buffalo shrimp taco. Spicy and crunchy in all the right ways.

Stadium Village’s hottest taco bar plays with ingredients and hosts theme nights (Disco Fever tacos?). Add zippy cocktails and margaritas, and you’ve got a late-night industry hangout. 825 Washington Ave. SE, Mpls.

Taco Libre

× Expand Taco Libre: Flor de Calabaza Taco The flor de calabaza taco. Pumpkin-flower tacos are a vegetarian’s best friend.

This one has legs: With locations in Edina, Oakdale, and St. Paul, this kitschy, luchador-themed shop mixes authentic Mexico City recipes with funky American stylings. 1221 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 8364 N. 3rd St., Oakdale; 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd., Edina

The Next Great Taco?

× Expand The Machete from Taco Libre The Machete, 18 inches!

The Machete

Taco Libre serves this 18-inch machete-knife-shaped taco stuffed with your choice of meat, Oaxacan cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. (Pairs perfectly with a Danny Trejo film screening.)

The Megadilla

Imposter! Flagsmash food truck is giving the quesadilla its moment. Rotating ingredients (chicken shawarma, jackfruit, Cuban pork) fill these mega-snacks on a griddled 14-inch tortilla. Feeds two.

The Dorilocos

This Mexico City version from La Michoacana Purepecha puts all the fixings (including chicharrones) into bags of Doritos, Cheetos, or Takis. Not healthy, but good for you. 701 E. Lake St., Mpls.