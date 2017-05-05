Heat Wave: K-Mama Sauce

× Expand Photograph by Becca Sabot Korean hot sauce K-Mama Mix a squiggle into your ketchup or mayo to raise your burger game.

For young growers and makers, farmers’ markets have always been a great place to introduce and test new products. I first found one such maker, Kyung Chun “KC” Kye, at the St. Paul Farmers’ Market, where he was selling his K-Mama Korean hot sauce. One taste and I was hooked. Kye grew up on his mother’s Korean cooking and found that when he moved to Minnesota, he craved the flavors of home. So he came up with his own chili sauce that reminded him of his mom’s. K-Mama Sauce has a bit of sweetness on the front that leads to just the right amount of heat that supports the rich flavors without overwhelming them. It kicked my Sriracha bottle to the side, and I was already planning to restock my supply when the markets opened again this year. But, to my delight, Kye’s magical sauce has wooed enough Minnesotans away from Sriracha that it can now be found in many grocery stores, including Lunds & Byerlys, co-ops, and specialty stores like Coastal Seafoods (it’s great as a fish marinade). Chalk one up for the heat-seekers. kmamasauce.com